Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) (“ICE”) announced today the expiration of the previously announced private exchange offer (the “Exchange Offer”) and related consent solicitation (the “Consent Solicitation”) made by ICE with respect to the 3.625% Senior Notes due 2028 (CUSIP: 092174AA9 / U0921BAA6) (the “BK Notes”) issued by Black Knight InfoServ, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of ICE.

The Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 8, 2023 (the “Expiration Date”). As of the Expiration Date, the condition that ICE receive the consents of the holders of at least a majority in aggregate principal amount of the BK Notes to adopt certain proposed amendments to the BK Notes and the related indenture under which they were issued was not satisfied. As a result, the BK Notes and the related indenture will remain outstanding with no changes to their terms. No BK Notes will be exchanged by ICE for any notes of ICE, and the BK Notes previously tendered in the Exchange Offer will be promptly returned to the tendering holders. No consideration will be paid or become payable to holders who validly tendered BK Notes in the Exchange Offer.

This press release is issued pursuant to Rule 135c under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). This press release is neither an offer to sell nor the solicitation of an offer to buy the ICE Notes or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom, such an offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. The Exchange Offer has not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act, or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction. The Exchange Offer was made only to holders of BK Notes who are (i) qualified institutional buyers as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act in reliance on the exemption from registration provided by Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act and (ii) outside the United States, persons who are not, and who are not acting for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Rule 902 under the Securities Act) in reliance upon Regulation S under the Securities Act and, in each case, if the holder is in the European Economic Area or the United Kingdom, such holder is a “non-U.S. qualified offeree” (as defined in the Offering Memorandum).

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 - Statements in this press release regarding ICE’s business that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in the Offering Memorandum and ICE’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed with the SEC on February 2, 2023. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of an unanticipated event. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all factors that may affect our business and prospects. Further, management cannot assess the impact of each factor on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

