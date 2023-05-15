Advanced search
    ICE   US45866F1049

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.

(ICE)
Delayed Nyse  -  03:45:05 2023-05-15 pm EDT
109.69 USD   +1.01%
Intercontinental Exchange : Listing of New Futures and Options Contracts

05/15/2023 | 03:05pm EDT
ICE Futures U.S.

May 15, 2023

Listing of New Futures and Options Contracts

Beginning on trade date June 26, 2023, ICE Futures U.S. will list the below Physical Environmental and Oil Americas futures and options contracts for trading.1

Physical Environmental

Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative Vintage 2024 Future

Option on Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative Future Vintage 2024

Oil Americas

Crude Diff - Argus Bakken (Patoka) Crude Oil Trade Month Future

Crude Diff - ICE Midland WTI American Gulf Coast Trade Month vs WTI Trade Month Future Biofuel Outright - D6 RINs (OPIS) Average Price Option

Biofuel Outright - D5 RINs (OPIS) Average Price Option

Biofuel Outright - D4 RINs (OPIS) Average Price Option

Biofuel Outright - D3 RINs (OPIS) Average Price Option Biofuel Outright - D6 RINs (OPIS) Balmo Future Biofuel Outright - D4 RINs (OPIS) Balmo Future Biofuel Outright - D3 RINs (OPIS) Balmo Future Biofuel Outright - D5 RINs (OPIS) Balmo Future

Fuel Oil Crack - Marine Fuel 0.5% USGC Barges (Platts) vs Brent Crude 1st Line Balmo Future Fuel Oil Diff - Marine Fuel 0.5% USGC Barges (Platts) vs Marine Fuel 0.5% FOB Rotterdam Barges (Platts) Balmo Future (in Bbls)

Gasoline Outright - USGC RBOB (Platts) Future Gasoline Outright - USGC RBOB (Platts) Balmo Future

Gasoline Diff - USGC RBOB (Platts) vs RBOB Gasoline 1st Line Future Gasoline Diff - USGC RBOB (Platts) vs RBOB Gasoline 1st Line Balmo Future

Contract specifications for these new contracts are attached to this notice. Please note that amendments to the contracts may be made prior to listing.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Physical Environmental Contracts:

Mike Kierstead

+1 (403) 974-4339

Mike.Kierstead@ice.com

1 Subject to completion of necessary regulatory processes.

David Horsley

+1 (403) 974-4363

David.Horsley@ice.com

Harrie Arts

+31 (0)20 305 5174

Harrie.Arts@ice.com

Oil Americas Contracts:

Scott Mullervy

  • 1 (713) 210-4305
    Scott.Mullervy@ice.com

Michael Repaci

+1 (203) 673-4642michael.repaci@ice.com

Kevin Kelly

+1 (646) 733-5003kevin.kelly@ice.com

Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative Vintage 2024 Future

Contract Description

Monthly physically delivered contract on Regional Greenhouse Gas

Initiative ("RGGI") CO2 allowances ("RGGI CO2 Allowances").

Contract Symbol

RJ4

Settlement Method

Physical delivery

Contract Size

1,000 RGGI CO2 Allowances

Currency

USD

Minimum Price

The price quotation convention shall be One cent ($0.01) per MWh;

Fluctuation

minimum price fluctuation may vary by trade type. Please see Table in

Resolution 1 to this Chapter 18.

Listing Cycle

1. The Exchange may list monthly contracts in the Standard Cycle or any

other calendar month it determines for the current year and forward for up

to ten years. 

2. The Standard Cycle is: January, February, March, April, May, June,

July, August, September, October, November and December

Last Trading Day

Three Business Days prior to the last Business Day of the delivery

month. The last weekday of December is not considered a Business Day, unless

otherwise determined and announced by the Exchange.

Deliverable

The deliverable instruments are RGGI CO2 Allowances equal to the

Instruments

contract size delivered through the RGGI CO2 Allowance Tracking

System ("RGGI-COATS").

1. Contracts with a control period specific vintage: RGGI CO2 Allowances

acceptable for delivery are those having a vintage usable for compliance

in the control period associated with the calendar year of the contract

expiration or RGGI CO2 Allowances having a vintage usable for

compliance in any prior control period.

2. For vintages 2009, 2010, 2011, and 2012: RGGI CO2 Allowances

acceptable for delivery are RGGI CO2 Allowances having a vintage

corresponding to the specified vintage-year.

For Vintage 2013 and later vintages, RGGI CO2 Allowances acceptable

for delivery are RGGI CO2 Allowances having a vintage corresponding to

the specified vintage-year and allowances having a vintage of any year

prior to the specified vintage-year.

Registry

RGGI-COATS

MIC Code

IFED

Clearing Venue

ICEU

Crude Diff - Argus Bakken (Patoka) Crude Oil Trade Month Future

Description

A cash settled future based on the Argus daily assessment price for the

Bakken basis Patoka. The Argus Bakken (Patoka) Crude Oil Trade Month

Future is expressed as a differential to the WTI Calendar Month Average

(CMA NYMEX)

Contract Symbol

PAB

Contract Size

1,000 barrels

Unit of Trading

Any multiple of 1,000 barrels

Currency

US Dollars and cents

Trading Price

One cent ($0.01) per barrel

Quotation

Settlement Price

One tenth of one cent ($0.001) per barrel

Quotation

Minimum Price

One tenth of one cent ($0.001) per barrel

Fluctuation

Last Trading Day

Trading shall cease at the close of trading on the last business day that

falls on or before the 25th calendar day of the month prior to the contract

month. If the 25th calendar day is a weekend or holiday, trading shall

cease on the first business day prior to the 25th calendar day.

Floating Price

In respect of daily settlement, the Floating Price will be determined by ICE

using price data from a number of sources including spot, forward and

derivative markets for both physical and financial products.

Final Settlement Price

In respect of final settlement, the Floating Price will be a price in USD and

cents per barrel based on the "Diff weighted average" appearing in the

"Argus Crude" report under the heading " US Gulf Coast and

Midcontinent", subheading "Midcontinent" for "Bakken Patoka", basis

"CMA Nymex" for each business day (as specified below) in the

determination period.

Contract Series

Up to 60 consecutive months, or as otherwise determined by the

Exchange

Final Payment

Two Clearing House Business Days following the Last Trading Day

Dates

Business Days

Publication days for Argus Crude

Position Limits

Specified in Table 2 to Chapter 19-see IFUS website

MIC Code

IFED

Clearing Venue

ICEU

Crude Diff - ICE Midland WTI American Gulf Coast Trade Month vs WTI Trade Month Future

Description

An ICE trade month cash settled future based on the ICE settlement price

for Midland WTI American Gulf Coast Trade Month Future and the

settlement price for WTI Cushing Trade Month Future.

Contract Symbol

HOI

Contract Size

1,000 barrels

Unit of Trading

Any multiple of 1,000 barrels

Currency

US Dollars and cents

Trading Price

One cent ($0.01) per barrel

Quotation

Settlement Price

One tenth of one cent ($0.001) per barrel

Quotation

Minimum Price

One tenth of one cent ($0.001) per barrel

Fluctuation

Last Trading Day

Trading in the current delivery month shall cease at the end of the

designated settlement period on the third Business Day prior to the

twenty-fifth calendar day of the month preceding the delivery month. If the

twenty-fifth calendar day of the month is a Non-Business Day, trading

shall cease at the end of the designated settlement period on the third

Business Day prior to the last Business Day preceding the twenty-fifth

calendar day.

Final Settlement Price

In respect of final settlement, the Floating Price will be a price in USD and

cents per barrel based on the difference between the average of the

settlement prices as made public by ICE for the front month Midland WTI

American Gulf Coast Futures contract and the average of the settlement

prices as made public by NYMEX for the front month WTI Future contract

for each business day (as specified below) in the determination period.

Common pricing applies

Contract Series

Up to 96 consecutive months, or as otherwise determined by the

Exchange.

Final Payment

Two Clearing House Business Days following the Last Trading Day

Dates

Business Days

Nymex Business Days

Position Limits

Specified in Table 2 to Chapter 19-see IFUS website

MIC Code

IFED

Clearing Venue

ICEU

ICE - Intercontinental Exchange Inc. published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 19:04:10 UTC.


