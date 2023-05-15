Intercontinental Exchange : Listing of New Futures and Options Contracts

ICE Futures U.S. May 15, 2023 Listing of New Futures and Options Contracts Beginning on trade date June 26, 2023, ICE Futures U.S. will list the below Physical Environmental and Oil Americas futures and options contracts for trading.1 Physical Environmental Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative Vintage 2024 Future Option on Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative Future Vintage 2024 Oil Americas Crude Diff - Argus Bakken (Patoka) Crude Oil Trade Month Future Crude Diff - ICE Midland WTI American Gulf Coast Trade Month vs WTI Trade Month Future Biofuel Outright - D6 RINs (OPIS) Average Price Option Biofuel Outright - D5 RINs (OPIS) Average Price Option Biofuel Outright - D4 RINs (OPIS) Average Price Option Biofuel Outright - D3 RINs (OPIS) Average Price Option Biofuel Outright - D6 RINs (OPIS) Balmo Future Biofuel Outright - D4 RINs (OPIS) Balmo Future Biofuel Outright - D3 RINs (OPIS) Balmo Future Biofuel Outright - D5 RINs (OPIS) Balmo Future Fuel Oil Crack - Marine Fuel 0.5% USGC Barges (Platts) vs Brent Crude 1st Line Balmo Future Fuel Oil Diff - Marine Fuel 0.5% USGC Barges (Platts) vs Marine Fuel 0.5% FOB Rotterdam Barges (Platts) Balmo Future (in Bbls) Gasoline Outright - USGC RBOB (Platts) Future Gasoline Outright - USGC RBOB (Platts) Balmo Future Gasoline Diff - USGC RBOB (Platts) vs RBOB Gasoline 1st Line Future Gasoline Diff - USGC RBOB (Platts) vs RBOB Gasoline 1st Line Balmo Future Contract specifications for these new contracts are attached to this notice. Please note that amendments to the contracts may be made prior to listing. FOR MORE INFORMATION: Physical Environmental Contracts: Mike Kierstead +1 (403) 974-4339 Mike.Kierstead@ice.com 1 Subject to completion of necessary regulatory processes. View All Notices / Contact Us / Media Inquiries © 2022 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. The following are trademarks of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliated companies: Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, New York Stock Exchange and NYSE. For more information regarding trademarks owned by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliated companies see: intercontinentalexchange.com/terms-of-use Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key information Documents (KIDS)," commencing January 1, 2019.

David Horsley +1 (403) 974-4363 David.Horsley@ice.com Harrie Arts +31 (0)20 305 5174 Harrie.Arts@ice.com Oil Americas Contracts: Scott Mullervy 1 (713) 210-4305

Scott.Mullervy@ice.com Michael Repaci +1 (203) 673-4642michael.repaci@ice.com Kevin Kelly +1 (646) 733-5003kevin.kelly@ice.com

Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative Vintage 2024 Future Contract Description Monthly physically delivered contract on Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative ("RGGI") CO2 allowances ("RGGI CO2 Allowances"). Contract Symbol RJ4 Settlement Method Physical delivery Contract Size 1,000 RGGI CO2 Allowances Currency USD Minimum Price The price quotation convention shall be One cent ($0.01) per MWh; Fluctuation minimum price fluctuation may vary by trade type. Please see Table in Resolution 1 to this Chapter 18. Listing Cycle 1. The Exchange may list monthly contracts in the Standard Cycle or any other calendar month it determines for the current year and forward for up to ten years. 2. The Standard Cycle is: January, February, March, April, May, June, July, August, September, October, November and December Last Trading Day Three Business Days prior to the last Business Day of the delivery month. The last weekday of December is not considered a Business Day, unless otherwise determined and announced by the Exchange. Deliverable The deliverable instruments are RGGI CO2 Allowances equal to the Instruments contract size delivered through the RGGI CO2 Allowance Tracking System ("RGGI-COATS"). 1. Contracts with a control period specific vintage: RGGI CO2 Allowances acceptable for delivery are those having a vintage usable for compliance in the control period associated with the calendar year of the contract expiration or RGGI CO2 Allowances having a vintage usable for compliance in any prior control period. 2. For vintages 2009, 2010, 2011, and 2012: RGGI CO2 Allowances acceptable for delivery are RGGI CO2 Allowances having a vintage corresponding to the specified vintage-year. For Vintage 2013 and later vintages, RGGI CO2 Allowances acceptable for delivery are RGGI CO2 Allowances having a vintage corresponding to the specified vintage-year and allowances having a vintage of any year prior to the specified vintage-year. Registry RGGI-COATS MIC Code IFED Clearing Venue ICEU

Crude Diff - Argus Bakken (Patoka) Crude Oil Trade Month Future Description A cash settled future based on the Argus daily assessment price for the Bakken basis Patoka. The Argus Bakken (Patoka) Crude Oil Trade Month Future is expressed as a differential to the WTI Calendar Month Average (CMA NYMEX) Contract Symbol PAB Contract Size 1,000 barrels Unit of Trading Any multiple of 1,000 barrels Currency US Dollars and cents Trading Price One cent ($0.01) per barrel Quotation Settlement Price One tenth of one cent ($0.001) per barrel Quotation Minimum Price One tenth of one cent ($0.001) per barrel Fluctuation Last Trading Day Trading shall cease at the close of trading on the last business day that falls on or before the 25th calendar day of the month prior to the contract month. If the 25th calendar day is a weekend or holiday, trading shall cease on the first business day prior to the 25th calendar day. Floating Price In respect of daily settlement, the Floating Price will be determined by ICE using price data from a number of sources including spot, forward and derivative markets for both physical and financial products. Final Settlement Price In respect of final settlement, the Floating Price will be a price in USD and cents per barrel based on the "Diff weighted average" appearing in the "Argus Crude" report under the heading " US Gulf Coast and Midcontinent", subheading "Midcontinent" for "Bakken Patoka", basis "CMA Nymex" for each business day (as specified below) in the determination period. Contract Series Up to 60 consecutive months, or as otherwise determined by the Exchange Final Payment Two Clearing House Business Days following the Last Trading Day Dates Business Days Publication days for Argus Crude Position Limits Specified in Table 2 to Chapter 19-see IFUS website MIC Code IFED Clearing Venue ICEU