Intercontinental Exchange : Listing of New Futures and Options Contracts

Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key information Documents (KIDS)," commencing January 1, 2019.
Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative Vintage 2024 Future
Contract Description
Monthly physically delivered contract on Regional Greenhouse Gas
Initiative ("RGGI") CO2 allowances ("RGGI CO2 Allowances").
Contract Symbol
RJ4
Settlement Method
Physical delivery
Contract Size
1,000 RGGI CO2 Allowances
Currency
USD
Minimum Price
The price quotation convention shall be One cent ($0.01) per MWh;
Fluctuation
minimum price fluctuation may vary by trade type. Please see Table in
Resolution 1 to this Chapter 18.
Listing Cycle
1. The Exchange may list monthly contracts in the Standard Cycle or any
other calendar month it determines for the current year and forward for up
to ten years.
2. The Standard Cycle is: January, February, March, April, May, June,
July, August, September, October, November and December
Last Trading Day
Three Business Days prior to the last Business Day of the delivery
month. The last weekday of December is not considered a Business Day, unless
otherwise determined and announced by the Exchange.
Deliverable
The deliverable instruments are RGGI CO2 Allowances equal to the
Instruments
contract size delivered through the RGGI CO2 Allowance Tracking
System ("RGGI-COATS").
1. Contracts with a control period specific vintage: RGGI CO2 Allowances
acceptable for delivery are those having a vintage usable for compliance
in the control period associated with the calendar year of the contract
expiration or RGGI CO2 Allowances having a vintage usable for
compliance in any prior control period.
2. For vintages 2009, 2010, 2011, and 2012: RGGI CO2 Allowances
acceptable for delivery are RGGI CO2 Allowances having a vintage
corresponding to the specified vintage-year.
For Vintage 2013 and later vintages, RGGI CO2 Allowances acceptable
for delivery are RGGI CO2 Allowances having a vintage corresponding to
the specified vintage-year and allowances having a vintage of any year
Crude Diff - ICE Midland WTI American Gulf Coast Trade Month vs WTI Trade Month Future
Description
An ICE trade month cash settled future based on the ICE settlement price
for Midland WTI American Gulf Coast Trade Month Future and the
settlement price for WTI Cushing Trade Month Future.
Contract Symbol
HOI
Contract Size
1,000 barrels
Unit of Trading
Any multiple of 1,000 barrels
Currency
US Dollars and cents
Trading Price
One cent ($0.01) per barrel
Quotation
Settlement Price
One tenth of one cent ($0.001) per barrel
Quotation
Minimum Price
One tenth of one cent ($0.001) per barrel
Fluctuation
Last Trading Day
Trading in the current delivery month shall cease at the end of the
designated settlement period on the third Business Day prior to the
twenty-fifth calendar day of the month preceding the delivery month. If the
twenty-fifth calendar day of the month is a Non-Business Day, trading
shall cease at the end of the designated settlement period on the third
Business Day prior to the last Business Day preceding the twenty-fifth
calendar day.
Final Settlement Price
In respect of final settlement, the Floating Price will be a price in USD and
cents per barrel based on the difference between the average of the
settlement prices as made public by ICE for the front month Midland WTI
American Gulf Coast Futures contract and the average of the settlement
prices as made public by NYMEX for the front month WTI Future contract
for each business day (as specified below) in the determination period.
Common pricing applies
Contract Series
Up to 96 consecutive months, or as otherwise determined by the
Exchange.
Final Payment
Two Clearing House Business Days following the Last Trading Day
Dates
Business Days
Nymex Business Days
Position Limits
Specified in Table 2 to Chapter 19-see IFUS website
ICE - Intercontinental Exchange Inc. published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 19:04:10 UTC.