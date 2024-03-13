ICE Futures U.S.
March 13, 2024
Listing of New Futures and Options Contracts
Beginning on trade date April 22, 2024, ICE Futures U.S. will list the below Oil Americas, Financial Gas, Financial Power, and Physical Environmental futures and options contracts for trading.1
Oil Americas
Crude Oil Diff - ICE CLK EDM 1a Index Future
Biodiesel Diff - RBD Soybean Oil Basis (Fastmarkets) Future
Biodiesel Outright - Los Angeles RD 99% (OPIS) Future
Biodiesel Diff - Los Angeles RD 99% (OPIS) vs Heating Oil 1st Line Future
Biodiesel Outright - Los Angeles SAF 99% (OPIS) Future
Biodiesel Diff - Los Angeles SAF 99% (OPIS) vs Heating Oil 1st Line Future
Fuel Oil Outright - Argus US Gulf Coast Asphalt Future
Fuel Oil Outright - Argus US Atlantic Coast Asphalt Future
Fuel Oil Outright - Argus US Midcontinent Asphalt Future
Diesel Outright - Los Angeles CARB Diesel (OPIS) Future
Gasoline Outright - Los Angeles CARBOB Gasoline (OPIS) Future
Jet Fuel Outright - Los Angeles Jet (OPIS) Future
Jet Fuel Diff - Los Angeles Jet (OPIS) vs Heating Oil 1st Line Future
Diesel Diff - Los Angeles CARB Diesel (OPIS) vs Heating Oil 1st Line Future
Crude Diff - ICE HITAN EDM 1a Index Future
Financial Gas
Henry Cal 1X Fixed Price ICE Lots Options
Financial Power
CAISO NP-15Day-Ahead TB4 Fixed Price Future, 7X
CAISO SP-15Day-Ahead TB4 Fixed Price Future, 7X
CAISO NP-15Day-Ahead TB4 Fixed Price Daily Future
CAISO SP-15Day-Ahead TB4 Fixed Price Daily Future
Option on NYISO Zone G Day-Ahead Peak Calendar Year One Time Fixed Price Future Option on NYISO Zone A Day-Ahead Peak Calendar Year One Time Fixed Price Future
Physical Environmental
California Carbon Allowance Vintage 2028 Future
California Carbon Allowance Specific Vintage 2028 Future
Washington Carbon Allowance Vintage 2028 Future
Washington Carbon Allowance Specific Vintage 2028 Future
1 Subject to completion of necessary regulatory processes.
© 2022 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. The following are trademarks of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliated companies: Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, New York Stock Exchange and NYSE. For more information regarding trademarks owned by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliated companies see: intercontinentalexchange.com/terms-of-use
Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key information Documents (KIDS)," commencing January 1, 2019.
Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative Vintage 2026 Future
Option on California Carbon Allowance Vintage 2026 Future
Option on Washington Carbon Allowance Vintage 2025 Future
Option on Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative Vintage 2025 Future
Contract specifications for these new contracts are attached to this notice. Please note that amendments to the contracts may be made prior to listing.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Oil Americas Contracts:
Kevin Kelly
+1 (646) 733-5003
Kevin.Kelly@ice.com
Michael Repaci
+1 (203) 673-4642
Michael.Repaci@ice.com
Elena Khatsava
+44 (0)207 012-8774
Elena.Khatsava@ice.com
Financial Gas Contracts:
Brian Lewis
+1 (646) 733-5017
Brian.Lewis@ice.com
Physical Environmental Contracts:
Mike Kierstead
+1 (403) 974-4339
Mike.Kierstead@ice.com
Harrie Arts
+31 (0)20 305 5174
Harrie.Arts@ice.com
Financial Power Contracts:
Casey Crowell
+1 (713) 890-1203
Casey.Crowell@ice.com
© 2022 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. The following are trademarks of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliated companies: Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, New York Stock Exchange and NYSE. For more information regarding trademarks owned by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliated companies see: intercontinentalexchange.com/terms-of-use
Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key information Documents (KIDS)," commencing January 1, 2019.
Crude Oil Diff - ICE CLK EDM 1a Index Future
Description
A monthly cash settled future based on the ICE Cold Lake Edmonton 1a
Monthly Volume Weighted Average Price Index (ICE CLK EDM 1a). The
ICE CLK EDM 1a Index is expressed as a differential to the NYMEX WTI
1st Line Future (Calendar Month Average).
Contract Symbol
CLE
Contract Size
1,000 barrels
Unit of Trading
Any multiple of 1,000 barrels
Currency
US Dollars and cents
Trading Price Quotation
One cent ($0.01) per barrel
Settlement Price
One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per barrel
Quotation
Minimum Price
One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per barrel
Fluctuation
Last Trading Day
Trading shall cease one Canadian business day prior to the Notice of
Shipments (NOS) date on the Enbridge Pipeline. The NOS date occurs
on or about the 20th calendar day of the month, subject to confirmation by
Enbridge Pipeline. The official schedule for the NOS dates will be made
publicly available by Enbridge Pipeline prior to the start of each year.
Final Settlement Price
A price in USD and cents per barrel based on the ICE CLK EDM 1a
Index, as published by ICE-NGX. The index pricing period for each
contract month begins on the first Canadian business day of the calendar
month prior to the contract month and ends on the Canadian business
day prior to the NOS date (as published by Enbridge) in the same
calendar month.
Contract Series
Up to 60 consecutive months, or as otherwise determined by the
Exchange
Final Payment Dates
Two Clearing House Business Days following the Last Trading Day
Business Days
Publication days for ICE-NGX Crude Oil Markets
MIC
IFED
Clearing Venue
ICEU
© 2022 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. The following are trademarks of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliated companies: Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, New York Stock Exchange and NYSE. For more information regarding trademarks owned by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliated companies see: intercontinentalexchange.com/terms-of-use
Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key information Documents (KIDS)," commencing January 1, 2019.
Biodiesel Diff - RBD Soybean Oil Basis (Fastmarkets) Future
Description
A monthly cash settled future based on the Fastmarkets daily assessment
price for Soybean Oil (RBD) Basis.
Contract Symbol
SYB
Contract Size
60,000 pounds
Unit of Trading
Any multiple of 60,000 pounds
Currency
US Dollars and cents
Trading Price Quotation
One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per pound
Settlement Price
One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per pound
Quotation
Minimum Price
One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per pound
Fluctuation
Last Trading Day
Last Trading Day of the contract month
Final Settlement Price
In respect of final settlement, the Floating Price will be a price in USD and
cents per pound based on the average of the "Latest Price" quotations
appearing in the "Fastmarkets The Jacobsen" report under the heading
"Soybean Oil (RBD) (cents/lb), subheading "Basis" for "Central Illinois" for
each business day (as specified below) in the determination period.
Contract Series
Up to 48 consecutive months, or as otherwise determined by the
Exchange
Business Days
Publication days for Fastmarkets The Jacobsen Report
MIC
IFED
Clearing Venue
ICEU
Biodiesel Outright - Los Angeles RD 99% (OPIS) Future
Description
A monthly cash settled future based on the OPIS daily assessment price
for Los Angeles Renewable Diesel 99%.
Contract Symbol
RD1
Contract Size
1,000 barrels (42,000 gallons)
Unit of Trading
Any multiple of 1,000 barrels
Currency
US Dollars and cents
Trading Price Quotation
One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per gallon
Settlement Price
One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per gallon
Quotation
Minimum Price
One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per gallon
Fluctuation
Last Trading Day
Last Trading Day of the contract month
Final Settlement Price
In respect of final settlement, the Floating Price will be a price in USD and
cents per gallon based on the average of the "Average" quotations appearing
in the "OPIS Biofuels Daily Report" report under the heading "Renewable
Diesel", subheading "Spot Renewable Diesel Assessment" for "Los Angeles"
and "RD 99%" for each business day (as specified below) in the
determination period.
Contract Series
Up to 48 consecutive months, or as otherwise determined by the
Exchange
Business Days
Publication days for OPIS Biofuels Daily Report
MIC
IFED
Clearing Venue
ICEU
Biodiesel Diff - Los Angeles RD 99% (OPIS) vs Heating Oil 1st Line Future
Description
A monthly cash settled future based on the difference between the OPIS
daily assessment price for Los Angeles Renewable Diesel 99% and the
ICE settlement price for Heating Oil 1st Line Future.
Contract Symbol
RDO
Contract Size
1,000 barrels (42,000 gallons)
Unit of Trading
Any multiple of 1,000 barrels
Currency
US Dollars and cents
Trading Price Quotation
One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per gallon
Settlement Price
One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per gallon
Quotation
Minimum Price
One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per gallon
Fluctuation
Last Trading Day
Last Trading Day of the contract month
Final Settlement Price
In respect of final settlement, the Floating Price will be a price in USD and
cents per gallon based on the average of the "Average" quotations appearing
in the "OPIS Biofuels Daily Report" report under the heading "Renewable
Diesel", subheading "Spot Renewable Diesel Assessment" for "Los Angeles"
and "RD 99%" and the average of the settlement prices as made public by
NYMEX for the front month NY Harbor ULSD Future for each business day
(as specified below) in the determination period.
Contract Series
Up to 48 consecutive months, or as otherwise determined by the
Exchange
Business Days
Publication days for OPIS Biofuels Daily Report
MIC
IFED
Clearing Venue
ICEU
Biodiesel Outright - Los Angeles SAF 99% (OPIS) Future
Description
A monthly cash settled future based on the OPIS daily assessment price
for Los Angeles Sustainable Aviation Fuel 99%.
Contract Symbol
SAH
Contract Size
1,000 barrels (42,000 gallons)
Unit of Trading
Any multiple of 1,000 barrels
Currency
US Dollars and cents
Trading Price Quotation
One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per gallon
Settlement Price
One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per gallon
Quotation
Minimum Price
One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per gallon
Fluctuation
Last Trading Day
Last Trading Day of the contract month
Final Settlement Price
In respect of final settlement, the Floating Price will be a price in USD and
cents per gallon based on the average of the "Average" quotations appearing
in the "OPIS Biofuels Daily Report" report under the heading "Sustainable
Aviation Fuel", subheading "Spot Sustainable Aviation Fuel Assessment" for
"Los Angeles" and "SAF 99%" for each business day (as specified below) in
the determination period.
Contract Series
Up to 48 consecutive months, or as otherwise determined by the
Exchange
Business Days
Publication days for OPIS Biofuels Daily Report
MIC
IFED
Clearing Venue
ICEU
Biodiesel Diff - Los Angeles SAF 99% (OPIS) vs Heating Oil 1st Line Future
Description
A monthly cash settled future based on the difference of the OPIS daily
assessment price for Los Angeles Sustainable Aviation Fuel 99% and the
ICE settlement price for Heating Oil 1st Line Future.
Contract Symbol
SAD
Contract Size
1,000 barrels (42,000 gallons)
Unit of Trading
Any multiple of 1,000 barrels
Currency
US Dollars and cents
Trading Price Quotation
One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per gallon
Settlement Price
One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per gallon
Quotation
Minimum Price
One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per gallon
Fluctuation
Last Trading Day
Last Trading Day of the contract month
Final Settlement Price
In respect of final settlement, the Floating Price will be a price in USD and
cents per gallon based on the average of the "Average" quotations appearing
in the "OPIS Biofuels Daily Report" report under the heading "Sustainable
Aviation Fuel", subheading "Spot Sustainable Aviation Fuel Assessment" for
"Los Angeles" and "SAF 99%" and the settlement prices as made public by
NYMEX for the front month NY Harbor ULSD Future for each business day
(as specified below) in the determination period.
Contract Series
Up to 48 consecutive months, or as otherwise determined by the
Exchange
Business Days
Publication days for OPIS Biofuels Daily Report
MIC
IFED
Clearing Venue
ICEU
Fuel Oil Outright - Argus US Gulf Coast Asphalt Future
Description
A monthly cash settled future based on the Argus weekly assessment price
for US Gulf Coast Waterborne Asphalt.
Contract Symbol
BIT
Contract Size
1,000 barrels
Unit of Trading
Any multiple of 1,000 barrels
Currency
US Dollars and cents
Trading Price Quotation
One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per barrel
Settlement Price
One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per barrel
Quotation
Minimum Price
One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per barrel
Fluctuation
Last Trading Day
Last Friday of the contract month. If such Friday is not a business day
then the Last Trading Day will be the business day prior that is the same
as the publication date of Argus Americas Asphalt report.
Final Settlement Price
In respect of final settlement, the Floating Price will be a price in USD and
cents per barrel based on the average of the mean of the "High" and "Low"
quotations appearing in the "Argus Americas Asphalt" report under the
heading "US Gulf Coast" subheading "Asphalt" for "Waterborne, fob" and
"Asphalt" for each business day (as specified below) in the determination
period.
conversion factor: 1 short ton = 5.6 barrels
Contract Series
Up to 48 consecutive months, or as otherwise determined by the
Exchange
Business Days
Publication days for Argus Americas Asphalt
MIC
IFED
Clearing Venue
ICEU
Fuel Oil Outright - Argus US Atlantic Coast Asphalt Future
Description
A monthly cash settled future based on the Argus weekly assessment price
for New England Waterborne Asphalt.
Contract Symbol
NEA
Contract Size
1,000 barrels
Unit of Trading
Any multiple of 1,000 barrels
Currency
US Dollars and cents
Trading Price Quotation
One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per barrel
Settlement Price
One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per barrel
Quotation
Minimum Price
One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per barrel
Fluctuation
Last Trading Day
Last Friday of the contract month. If such Friday is not a business day
then the Last Trading Day will be the business day prior that is the same
as the publication date of Argus Americas Asphalt report.
Final Settlement Price
In respect of final settlement, the Floating Price will be a price in USD and
cents per barrel based on the average of the mean of the "High" and "Low"
quotations appearing in the "Argus Americas Asphalt" report under the
heading "US Atlantic Coast" subheading "Asphalt" for "Waterborne, cif" and
"New England" for each business day (as specified below) in the
determination period.
conversion factor: 1 short ton = 5.6 barrels
Contract Series
Up to 48 consecutive months, or as otherwise determined by the
Exchange
Business Days
Publication days for Argus Americas Asphalt
MIC
IFED
Clearing Venue
ICEU
