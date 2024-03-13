ICE Futures U.S.

March 13, 2024

Listing of New Futures and Options Contracts

Beginning on trade date April 22, 2024, ICE Futures U.S. will list the below Oil Americas, Financial Gas, Financial Power, and Physical Environmental futures and options contracts for trading.1

Oil Americas

Crude Oil Diff - ICE CLK EDM 1a Index Future

Biodiesel Diff - RBD Soybean Oil Basis (Fastmarkets) Future

Biodiesel Outright - Los Angeles RD 99% (OPIS) Future

Biodiesel Diff - Los Angeles RD 99% (OPIS) vs Heating Oil 1st Line Future

Biodiesel Outright - Los Angeles SAF 99% (OPIS) Future

Biodiesel Diff - Los Angeles SAF 99% (OPIS) vs Heating Oil 1st Line Future

Fuel Oil Outright - Argus US Gulf Coast Asphalt Future

Fuel Oil Outright - Argus US Atlantic Coast Asphalt Future

Fuel Oil Outright - Argus US Midcontinent Asphalt Future

Diesel Outright - Los Angeles CARB Diesel (OPIS) Future

Gasoline Outright - Los Angeles CARBOB Gasoline (OPIS) Future

Jet Fuel Outright - Los Angeles Jet (OPIS) Future

Jet Fuel Diff - Los Angeles Jet (OPIS) vs Heating Oil 1st Line Future

Diesel Diff - Los Angeles CARB Diesel (OPIS) vs Heating Oil 1st Line Future

Crude Diff - ICE HITAN EDM 1a Index Future

Financial Gas

Henry Cal 1X Fixed Price ICE Lots Options

Financial Power

CAISO NP-15Day-Ahead TB4 Fixed Price Future, 7X

CAISO SP-15Day-Ahead TB4 Fixed Price Future, 7X

CAISO NP-15Day-Ahead TB4 Fixed Price Daily Future

CAISO SP-15Day-Ahead TB4 Fixed Price Daily Future

Option on NYISO Zone G Day-Ahead Peak Calendar Year One Time Fixed Price Future Option on NYISO Zone A Day-Ahead Peak Calendar Year One Time Fixed Price Future

Physical Environmental

California Carbon Allowance Vintage 2028 Future

California Carbon Allowance Specific Vintage 2028 Future

Washington Carbon Allowance Vintage 2028 Future

Washington Carbon Allowance Specific Vintage 2028 Future

1 Subject to completion of necessary regulatory processes.

© 2022 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. The following are trademarks of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliated companies: Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, New York Stock Exchange and NYSE. For more information regarding trademarks owned by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliated companies see: intercontinentalexchange.com/terms-of-use

Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key information Documents (KIDS)," commencing January 1, 2019.

Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative Vintage 2026 Future

Option on California Carbon Allowance Vintage 2026 Future

Option on Washington Carbon Allowance Vintage 2025 Future

Option on Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative Vintage 2025 Future

Contract specifications for these new contracts are attached to this notice. Please note that amendments to the contracts may be made prior to listing.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Oil Americas Contracts:

Kevin Kelly

+1 (646) 733-5003

Kevin.Kelly@ice.com

Michael Repaci

+1 (203) 673-4642

Michael.Repaci@ice.com

Elena Khatsava

+44 (0)207 012-8774

Elena.Khatsava@ice.com

Financial Gas Contracts:

Brian Lewis

+1 (646) 733-5017

Brian.Lewis@ice.com

Physical Environmental Contracts:

Mike Kierstead

+1 (403) 974-4339

Mike.Kierstead@ice.com

Harrie Arts

+31 (0)20 305 5174

Harrie.Arts@ice.com

Financial Power Contracts:

Casey Crowell

+1 (713) 890-1203

Casey.Crowell@ice.com

Crude Oil Diff - ICE CLK EDM 1a Index Future

Description

A monthly cash settled future based on the ICE Cold Lake Edmonton 1a

Monthly Volume Weighted Average Price Index (ICE CLK EDM 1a). The

ICE CLK EDM 1a Index is expressed as a differential to the NYMEX WTI

1st Line Future (Calendar Month Average).

Contract Symbol

CLE

Contract Size

1,000 barrels

Unit of Trading

Any multiple of 1,000 barrels

Currency

US Dollars and cents

Trading Price Quotation

One cent ($0.01) per barrel

Settlement Price

One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per barrel

Quotation

Minimum Price

One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per barrel

Fluctuation

Last Trading Day

Trading shall cease one Canadian business day prior to the Notice of

Shipments (NOS) date on the Enbridge Pipeline. The NOS date occurs

on or about the 20th calendar day of the month, subject to confirmation by

Enbridge Pipeline. The official schedule for the NOS dates will be made

publicly available by Enbridge Pipeline prior to the start of each year.

Final Settlement Price

A price in USD and cents per barrel based on the ICE CLK EDM 1a

Index, as published by ICE-NGX. The index pricing period for each

contract month begins on the first Canadian business day of the calendar

month prior to the contract month and ends on the Canadian business

day prior to the NOS date (as published by Enbridge) in the same

calendar month.

Contract Series

Up to 60 consecutive months, or as otherwise determined by the

Exchange

Final Payment Dates

Two Clearing House Business Days following the Last Trading Day

Business Days

Publication days for ICE-NGX Crude Oil Markets

MIC

IFED

Clearing Venue

ICEU

Biodiesel Diff - RBD Soybean Oil Basis (Fastmarkets) Future

Description

A monthly cash settled future based on the Fastmarkets daily assessment

price for Soybean Oil (RBD) Basis.

Contract Symbol

SYB

Contract Size

60,000 pounds

Unit of Trading

Any multiple of 60,000 pounds

Currency

US Dollars and cents

Trading Price Quotation

One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per pound

Settlement Price

One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per pound

Quotation

Minimum Price

One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per pound

Fluctuation

Last Trading Day

Last Trading Day of the contract month

Final Settlement Price

In respect of final settlement, the Floating Price will be a price in USD and

cents per pound based on the average of the "Latest Price" quotations

appearing in the "Fastmarkets The Jacobsen" report under the heading

"Soybean Oil (RBD) (cents/lb), subheading "Basis" for "Central Illinois" for

each business day (as specified below) in the determination period.

Contract Series

Up to 48 consecutive months, or as otherwise determined by the

Exchange

Business Days

Publication days for Fastmarkets The Jacobsen Report

MIC

IFED

Clearing Venue

ICEU

Biodiesel Outright - Los Angeles RD 99% (OPIS) Future

Description

A monthly cash settled future based on the OPIS daily assessment price

for Los Angeles Renewable Diesel 99%.

Contract Symbol

RD1

Contract Size

1,000 barrels (42,000 gallons)

Unit of Trading

Any multiple of 1,000 barrels

Currency

US Dollars and cents

Trading Price Quotation

One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per gallon

Settlement Price

One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per gallon

Quotation

Minimum Price

One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per gallon

Fluctuation

Last Trading Day

Last Trading Day of the contract month

Final Settlement Price

In respect of final settlement, the Floating Price will be a price in USD and

cents per gallon based on the average of the "Average" quotations appearing

in the "OPIS Biofuels Daily Report" report under the heading "Renewable

Diesel", subheading "Spot Renewable Diesel Assessment" for "Los Angeles"

and "RD 99%" for each business day (as specified below) in the

determination period.

Contract Series

Up to 48 consecutive months, or as otherwise determined by the

Exchange

Business Days

Publication days for OPIS Biofuels Daily Report

MIC

IFED

Clearing Venue

ICEU

Biodiesel Diff - Los Angeles RD 99% (OPIS) vs Heating Oil 1st Line Future

Description

A monthly cash settled future based on the difference between the OPIS

daily assessment price for Los Angeles Renewable Diesel 99% and the

ICE settlement price for Heating Oil 1st Line Future.

Contract Symbol

RDO

Contract Size

1,000 barrels (42,000 gallons)

Unit of Trading

Any multiple of 1,000 barrels

Currency

US Dollars and cents

Trading Price Quotation

One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per gallon

Settlement Price

One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per gallon

Quotation

Minimum Price

One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per gallon

Fluctuation

Last Trading Day

Last Trading Day of the contract month

Final Settlement Price

In respect of final settlement, the Floating Price will be a price in USD and

cents per gallon based on the average of the "Average" quotations appearing

in the "OPIS Biofuels Daily Report" report under the heading "Renewable

Diesel", subheading "Spot Renewable Diesel Assessment" for "Los Angeles"

and "RD 99%" and the average of the settlement prices as made public by

NYMEX for the front month NY Harbor ULSD Future for each business day

(as specified below) in the determination period.

Contract Series

Up to 48 consecutive months, or as otherwise determined by the

Exchange

Business Days

Publication days for OPIS Biofuels Daily Report

MIC

IFED

Clearing Venue

ICEU

Biodiesel Outright - Los Angeles SAF 99% (OPIS) Future

Description

A monthly cash settled future based on the OPIS daily assessment price

for Los Angeles Sustainable Aviation Fuel 99%.

Contract Symbol

SAH

Contract Size

1,000 barrels (42,000 gallons)

Unit of Trading

Any multiple of 1,000 barrels

Currency

US Dollars and cents

Trading Price Quotation

One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per gallon

Settlement Price

One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per gallon

Quotation

Minimum Price

One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per gallon

Fluctuation

Last Trading Day

Last Trading Day of the contract month

Final Settlement Price

In respect of final settlement, the Floating Price will be a price in USD and

cents per gallon based on the average of the "Average" quotations appearing

in the "OPIS Biofuels Daily Report" report under the heading "Sustainable

Aviation Fuel", subheading "Spot Sustainable Aviation Fuel Assessment" for

"Los Angeles" and "SAF 99%" for each business day (as specified below) in

the determination period.

Contract Series

Up to 48 consecutive months, or as otherwise determined by the

Exchange

Business Days

Publication days for OPIS Biofuels Daily Report

MIC

IFED

Clearing Venue

ICEU

Biodiesel Diff - Los Angeles SAF 99% (OPIS) vs Heating Oil 1st Line Future

Description

A monthly cash settled future based on the difference of the OPIS daily

assessment price for Los Angeles Sustainable Aviation Fuel 99% and the

ICE settlement price for Heating Oil 1st Line Future.

Contract Symbol

SAD

Contract Size

1,000 barrels (42,000 gallons)

Unit of Trading

Any multiple of 1,000 barrels

Currency

US Dollars and cents

Trading Price Quotation

One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per gallon

Settlement Price

One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per gallon

Quotation

Minimum Price

One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per gallon

Fluctuation

Last Trading Day

Last Trading Day of the contract month

Final Settlement Price

In respect of final settlement, the Floating Price will be a price in USD and

cents per gallon based on the average of the "Average" quotations appearing

in the "OPIS Biofuels Daily Report" report under the heading "Sustainable

Aviation Fuel", subheading "Spot Sustainable Aviation Fuel Assessment" for

"Los Angeles" and "SAF 99%" and the settlement prices as made public by

NYMEX for the front month NY Harbor ULSD Future for each business day

(as specified below) in the determination period.

Contract Series

Up to 48 consecutive months, or as otherwise determined by the

Exchange

Business Days

Publication days for OPIS Biofuels Daily Report

MIC

IFED

Clearing Venue

ICEU

Fuel Oil Outright - Argus US Gulf Coast Asphalt Future

Description

A monthly cash settled future based on the Argus weekly assessment price

for US Gulf Coast Waterborne Asphalt.

Contract Symbol

BIT

Contract Size

1,000 barrels

Unit of Trading

Any multiple of 1,000 barrels

Currency

US Dollars and cents

Trading Price Quotation

One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per barrel

Settlement Price

One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per barrel

Quotation

Minimum Price

One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per barrel

Fluctuation

Last Trading Day

Last Friday of the contract month. If such Friday is not a business day

then the Last Trading Day will be the business day prior that is the same

as the publication date of Argus Americas Asphalt report.

Final Settlement Price

In respect of final settlement, the Floating Price will be a price in USD and

cents per barrel based on the average of the mean of the "High" and "Low"

quotations appearing in the "Argus Americas Asphalt" report under the

heading "US Gulf Coast" subheading "Asphalt" for "Waterborne, fob" and

"Asphalt" for each business day (as specified below) in the determination

period.

conversion factor: 1 short ton = 5.6 barrels

Contract Series

Up to 48 consecutive months, or as otherwise determined by the

Exchange

Business Days

Publication days for Argus Americas Asphalt

MIC

IFED

Clearing Venue

ICEU

Fuel Oil Outright - Argus US Atlantic Coast Asphalt Future

Description

A monthly cash settled future based on the Argus weekly assessment price

for New England Waterborne Asphalt.

Contract Symbol

NEA

Contract Size

1,000 barrels

Unit of Trading

Any multiple of 1,000 barrels

Currency

US Dollars and cents

Trading Price Quotation

One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per barrel

Settlement Price

One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per barrel

Quotation

Minimum Price

One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per barrel

Fluctuation

Last Trading Day

Last Friday of the contract month. If such Friday is not a business day

then the Last Trading Day will be the business day prior that is the same

as the publication date of Argus Americas Asphalt report.

Final Settlement Price

In respect of final settlement, the Floating Price will be a price in USD and

cents per barrel based on the average of the mean of the "High" and "Low"

quotations appearing in the "Argus Americas Asphalt" report under the

heading "US Atlantic Coast" subheading "Asphalt" for "Waterborne, cif" and

"New England" for each business day (as specified below) in the

determination period.

conversion factor: 1 short ton = 5.6 barrels

Contract Series

Up to 48 consecutive months, or as otherwise determined by the

Exchange

Business Days

Publication days for Argus Americas Asphalt

MIC

IFED

Clearing Venue

ICEU

