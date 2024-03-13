ICE Futures U.S. March 13, 2024 Listing of New Futures and Options Contracts Beginning on trade date April 22, 2024, ICE Futures U.S. will list the below Oil Americas, Financial Gas, Financial Power, and Physical Environmental futures and options contracts for trading.1 Oil Americas Crude Oil Diff - ICE CLK EDM 1a Index Future Biodiesel Diff - RBD Soybean Oil Basis (Fastmarkets) Future Biodiesel Outright - Los Angeles RD 99% (OPIS) Future Biodiesel Diff - Los Angeles RD 99% (OPIS) vs Heating Oil 1st Line Future Biodiesel Outright - Los Angeles SAF 99% (OPIS) Future Biodiesel Diff - Los Angeles SAF 99% (OPIS) vs Heating Oil 1st Line Future Fuel Oil Outright - Argus US Gulf Coast Asphalt Future Fuel Oil Outright - Argus US Atlantic Coast Asphalt Future Fuel Oil Outright - Argus US Midcontinent Asphalt Future Diesel Outright - Los Angeles CARB Diesel (OPIS) Future Gasoline Outright - Los Angeles CARBOB Gasoline (OPIS) Future Jet Fuel Outright - Los Angeles Jet (OPIS) Future Jet Fuel Diff - Los Angeles Jet (OPIS) vs Heating Oil 1st Line Future Diesel Diff - Los Angeles CARB Diesel (OPIS) vs Heating Oil 1st Line Future Crude Diff - ICE HITAN EDM 1a Index Future Financial Gas Henry Cal 1X Fixed Price ICE Lots Options Financial Power CAISO NP-15Day-Ahead TB4 Fixed Price Future, 7X CAISO SP-15Day-Ahead TB4 Fixed Price Future, 7X CAISO NP-15Day-Ahead TB4 Fixed Price Daily Future CAISO SP-15Day-Ahead TB4 Fixed Price Daily Future Option on NYISO Zone G Day-Ahead Peak Calendar Year One Time Fixed Price Future Option on NYISO Zone A Day-Ahead Peak Calendar Year One Time Fixed Price Future Physical Environmental California Carbon Allowance Vintage 2028 Future California Carbon Allowance Specific Vintage 2028 Future Washington Carbon Allowance Vintage 2028 Future Washington Carbon Allowance Specific Vintage 2028 Future 1 Subject to completion of necessary regulatory processes. View All Notices / Contact Us / Media Inquiries © 2022 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. The following are trademarks of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliated companies: Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, New York Stock Exchange and NYSE. For more information regarding trademarks owned by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliated companies see: intercontinentalexchange.com/terms-of-use Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key information Documents (KIDS)," commencing January 1, 2019.

Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative Vintage 2026 Future Option on California Carbon Allowance Vintage 2026 Future Option on Washington Carbon Allowance Vintage 2025 Future Option on Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative Vintage 2025 Future Contract specifications for these new contracts are attached to this notice. Please note that amendments to the contracts may be made prior to listing. FOR MORE INFORMATION: Oil Americas Contracts: Kevin Kelly +1 (646) 733-5003 Kevin.Kelly@ice.com Michael Repaci +1 (203) 673-4642 Michael.Repaci@ice.com Elena Khatsava +44 (0)207 012-8774 Elena.Khatsava@ice.com Financial Gas Contracts: Brian Lewis +1 (646) 733-5017 Brian.Lewis@ice.com Physical Environmental Contracts: Mike Kierstead +1 (403) 974-4339 Mike.Kierstead@ice.com Harrie Arts +31 (0)20 305 5174 Harrie.Arts@ice.com Financial Power Contracts: Casey Crowell +1 (713) 890-1203 Casey.Crowell@ice.com

Crude Oil Diff - ICE CLK EDM 1a Index Future Description A monthly cash settled future based on the ICE Cold Lake Edmonton 1a Monthly Volume Weighted Average Price Index (ICE CLK EDM 1a). The ICE CLK EDM 1a Index is expressed as a differential to the NYMEX WTI 1st Line Future (Calendar Month Average). Contract Symbol CLE Contract Size 1,000 barrels Unit of Trading Any multiple of 1,000 barrels Currency US Dollars and cents Trading Price Quotation One cent ($0.01) per barrel Settlement Price One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per barrel Quotation Minimum Price One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per barrel Fluctuation Last Trading Day Trading shall cease one Canadian business day prior to the Notice of Shipments (NOS) date on the Enbridge Pipeline. The NOS date occurs on or about the 20th calendar day of the month, subject to confirmation by Enbridge Pipeline. The official schedule for the NOS dates will be made publicly available by Enbridge Pipeline prior to the start of each year. Final Settlement Price A price in USD and cents per barrel based on the ICE CLK EDM 1a Index, as published by ICE-NGX. The index pricing period for each contract month begins on the first Canadian business day of the calendar month prior to the contract month and ends on the Canadian business day prior to the NOS date (as published by Enbridge) in the same calendar month. Contract Series Up to 60 consecutive months, or as otherwise determined by the Exchange Final Payment Dates Two Clearing House Business Days following the Last Trading Day Business Days Publication days for ICE-NGX Crude Oil Markets MIC IFED Clearing Venue ICEU

Biodiesel Diff - RBD Soybean Oil Basis (Fastmarkets) Future Description A monthly cash settled future based on the Fastmarkets daily assessment price for Soybean Oil (RBD) Basis. Contract Symbol SYB Contract Size 60,000 pounds Unit of Trading Any multiple of 60,000 pounds Currency US Dollars and cents Trading Price Quotation One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per pound Settlement Price One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per pound Quotation Minimum Price One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per pound Fluctuation Last Trading Day Last Trading Day of the contract month Final Settlement Price In respect of final settlement, the Floating Price will be a price in USD and cents per pound based on the average of the "Latest Price" quotations appearing in the "Fastmarkets The Jacobsen" report under the heading "Soybean Oil (RBD) (cents/lb), subheading "Basis" for "Central Illinois" for each business day (as specified below) in the determination period. Contract Series Up to 48 consecutive months, or as otherwise determined by the Exchange Business Days Publication days for Fastmarkets The Jacobsen Report MIC IFED Clearing Venue ICEU

Biodiesel Outright - Los Angeles RD 99% (OPIS) Future Description A monthly cash settled future based on the OPIS daily assessment price for Los Angeles Renewable Diesel 99%. Contract Symbol RD1 Contract Size 1,000 barrels (42,000 gallons) Unit of Trading Any multiple of 1,000 barrels Currency US Dollars and cents Trading Price Quotation One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per gallon Settlement Price One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per gallon Quotation Minimum Price One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per gallon Fluctuation Last Trading Day Last Trading Day of the contract month Final Settlement Price In respect of final settlement, the Floating Price will be a price in USD and cents per gallon based on the average of the "Average" quotations appearing in the "OPIS Biofuels Daily Report" report under the heading "Renewable Diesel", subheading "Spot Renewable Diesel Assessment" for "Los Angeles" and "RD 99%" for each business day (as specified below) in the determination period. Contract Series Up to 48 consecutive months, or as otherwise determined by the Exchange Business Days Publication days for OPIS Biofuels Daily Report MIC IFED Clearing Venue ICEU

Biodiesel Diff - Los Angeles RD 99% (OPIS) vs Heating Oil 1st Line Future Description A monthly cash settled future based on the difference between the OPIS daily assessment price for Los Angeles Renewable Diesel 99% and the ICE settlement price for Heating Oil 1st Line Future. Contract Symbol RDO Contract Size 1,000 barrels (42,000 gallons) Unit of Trading Any multiple of 1,000 barrels Currency US Dollars and cents Trading Price Quotation One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per gallon Settlement Price One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per gallon Quotation Minimum Price One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per gallon Fluctuation Last Trading Day Last Trading Day of the contract month Final Settlement Price In respect of final settlement, the Floating Price will be a price in USD and cents per gallon based on the average of the "Average" quotations appearing in the "OPIS Biofuels Daily Report" report under the heading "Renewable Diesel", subheading "Spot Renewable Diesel Assessment" for "Los Angeles" and "RD 99%" and the average of the settlement prices as made public by NYMEX for the front month NY Harbor ULSD Future for each business day (as specified below) in the determination period. Contract Series Up to 48 consecutive months, or as otherwise determined by the Exchange Business Days Publication days for OPIS Biofuels Daily Report MIC IFED Clearing Venue ICEU

Biodiesel Outright - Los Angeles SAF 99% (OPIS) Future Description A monthly cash settled future based on the OPIS daily assessment price for Los Angeles Sustainable Aviation Fuel 99%. Contract Symbol SAH Contract Size 1,000 barrels (42,000 gallons) Unit of Trading Any multiple of 1,000 barrels Currency US Dollars and cents Trading Price Quotation One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per gallon Settlement Price One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per gallon Quotation Minimum Price One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per gallon Fluctuation Last Trading Day Last Trading Day of the contract month Final Settlement Price In respect of final settlement, the Floating Price will be a price in USD and cents per gallon based on the average of the "Average" quotations appearing in the "OPIS Biofuels Daily Report" report under the heading "Sustainable Aviation Fuel", subheading "Spot Sustainable Aviation Fuel Assessment" for "Los Angeles" and "SAF 99%" for each business day (as specified below) in the determination period. Contract Series Up to 48 consecutive months, or as otherwise determined by the Exchange Business Days Publication days for OPIS Biofuels Daily Report MIC IFED Clearing Venue ICEU

Biodiesel Diff - Los Angeles SAF 99% (OPIS) vs Heating Oil 1st Line Future Description A monthly cash settled future based on the difference of the OPIS daily assessment price for Los Angeles Sustainable Aviation Fuel 99% and the ICE settlement price for Heating Oil 1st Line Future. Contract Symbol SAD Contract Size 1,000 barrels (42,000 gallons) Unit of Trading Any multiple of 1,000 barrels Currency US Dollars and cents Trading Price Quotation One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per gallon Settlement Price One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per gallon Quotation Minimum Price One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per gallon Fluctuation Last Trading Day Last Trading Day of the contract month Final Settlement Price In respect of final settlement, the Floating Price will be a price in USD and cents per gallon based on the average of the "Average" quotations appearing in the "OPIS Biofuels Daily Report" report under the heading "Sustainable Aviation Fuel", subheading "Spot Sustainable Aviation Fuel Assessment" for "Los Angeles" and "SAF 99%" and the settlement prices as made public by NYMEX for the front month NY Harbor ULSD Future for each business day (as specified below) in the determination period. Contract Series Up to 48 consecutive months, or as otherwise determined by the Exchange Business Days Publication days for OPIS Biofuels Daily Report MIC IFED Clearing Venue ICEU

Fuel Oil Outright - Argus US Gulf Coast Asphalt Future Description A monthly cash settled future based on the Argus weekly assessment price for US Gulf Coast Waterborne Asphalt. Contract Symbol BIT Contract Size 1,000 barrels Unit of Trading Any multiple of 1,000 barrels Currency US Dollars and cents Trading Price Quotation One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per barrel Settlement Price One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per barrel Quotation Minimum Price One hundredth of one cent ($0.0001) per barrel Fluctuation Last Trading Day Last Friday of the contract month. If such Friday is not a business day then the Last Trading Day will be the business day prior that is the same as the publication date of Argus Americas Asphalt report. Final Settlement Price In respect of final settlement, the Floating Price will be a price in USD and cents per barrel based on the average of the mean of the "High" and "Low" quotations appearing in the "Argus Americas Asphalt" report under the heading "US Gulf Coast" subheading "Asphalt" for "Waterborne, fob" and "Asphalt" for each business day (as specified below) in the determination period. conversion factor: 1 short ton = 5.6 barrels Contract Series Up to 48 consecutive months, or as otherwise determined by the Exchange Business Days Publication days for Argus Americas Asphalt MIC IFED Clearing Venue ICEU