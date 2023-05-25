Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICE   US45866F1049

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.

(ICE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:00:35 2023-05-25 pm EDT
104.89 USD   -1.59%
02:34pIntercontinental Exchange : Margin Update for ICE Futures U.S. Agricultural, Financial, and Index Products
PU
05/24ICE Marks Latest Evolution for Brent as Midland Joins the Largest and Most Liquid Oil Contract in the World
BU
05/24Investortools Adds ICE's Streaming Evaluated Bond Prices to the Investortools Dealer Network in Perform
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Intercontinental Exchange : Margin Update for ICE Futures U.S. Agricultural, Financial, and Index Products

05/25/2023 | 02:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ICE Futures U.S.

25 May 2023

MARGIN UPDATE FOR ICE FUTURES U.S. AGRICULTURAL/FINANCIAL/INDEX PRODUCTS LISTED BELOW:

The Exchange is changing the margin requirements for the contracts listed below effective at the close of business on Friday, May 26, 2023:

  • Scanning Risk (outright margin) for all IRM 1.0 products except the following ICE Futures U.S. products: Sugar 11, Canola, Cocoa, Cotton, Coffee, US Dollar Index and Frozen Concentrated Orange Juice.
  • Inter-MonthAdd-Ons for all IRM 1.0 products
  • Inter-CommoditySpread Credit Percentages for all IRM 1.0 products
  • Implied Volatility Scan Ranges for all IRM 1.0 products Butterfly Spread Add-Ons for all IRM 1.0 products

A complete grid of margin rates for all ICE Futures U.S. Agricultural, Index, and Financial Products can be accessed by Click herefor a link.

For each of the IFUS Contracts, ICE Clear U.S. ("ICUS") determines the margin rate that is charged to clearing members that carry positions in these contracts. The Exchange minimum margin requirements for outright and straddle positions are based upon the ICUS margin rate charged to clearing members, as follows:

For all accounts, clearing members are required to identify categories of customers with heightened risk profiles and collect initial margin for each account at a level that exceeds the specified clearing original margin requirement by an amount commensurate with the risk presented by each such account. Exchange Carrying Firms are required to collect initial margin on this same basis.

For all accounts, the Exchange minimum Maintenance Margin is equal to the ICUS Margin rate for each respective IFUS Contract.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

ICE Clear US

ICEClearUS@ice.com

  1. 748-4001
  1. 836-6777

View All Notices / Contact Us / Media Inquiries

© 2023 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. The following are trademarks of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliated companies: Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, New York Stock

Exchange and NYSE. For more information regarding trademarks owned by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliated companies see: intercontinentalexchange.com/terms-of-use

Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key information Documents (KIDS)," commencing January 1, 2019.

Disclaimer

ICE - Intercontinental Exchange Inc. published this content on 25 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2023 18:33:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
02:34pIntercontinental Exchange : Margin Update for ICE Futures U.S. Agricultural, Financial, an..
PU
05/24ICE Marks Latest Evolution for Brent as Midland Joins the Largest and Most Liquid Oil C..
BU
05/24Investortools Adds ICE's Streaming Evaluated Bond Prices to the Investortools Dealer Ne..
BU
05/23Insider Sell: Intercontinental Exchange
MT
05/22Declaration of Voting Results by Intercontinental Exchange Inc
CI
05/22Intercontinental Exchange Announces Results from 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
BU
05/19ICE Reports Strong Demand in U.S. Renewable Fuels Futures with Record Trading in Renewa..
BU
05/19INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. : Shareholders meeting v..
CO
05/18US exchanges to bust erroneous CDW Corp trades after shares briefly dive 96%
RE
05/18NYSE to bust erroneous trades in CDW Corp shares
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 7 577 M - -
Net income 2023 2 562 M - -
Net Debt 2023 16 262 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,4x
Yield 2023 1,58%
Capitalization 59 671 M 59 671 M -
EV / Sales 2023 10,0x
EV / Sales 2024 9,21x
Nbr of Employees 9 010
Free-Float 86,6%
Chart INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 106,58 $
Average target price 130,08 $
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Craig Sprecher Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin R. Jackson President
Warren Gardiner Chief Financial Officer
Mayur V. Kapani Chief Technology Officer
Mark P. Wassersug Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.3.89%59 671
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC16.34%56 649
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-10.74%48 646
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG2.63%32 755
NASDAQ, INC.-11.33%26 433
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO0.00%14 943
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer