ICE Futures U.S.

19 March 2024

MARGIN UPDATE FOR ICE FUTURES U.S. CONTRACTS

The Exchange is changing the margin requirements for the contract listed below effective at the close of business on March 19, 2024. Accordingly, Firms carrying accounts with positions in the following contracts should be collecting margin using the updated ICE® Risk Model margin parameters:

*** MARGIN UPDATE EFFECTIVE MARCH 19, 2024 ***

Scanning Risk (Outright Margin)

Commodity Code Market Expiry Initial Margin Requirement CC Cocoa Futures Sep 24 5,100 USD

A complete grid of margin rates for all ICE Futures U.S. Agricultural, Index, and Financial Products can be accessed by Click herefor a link.

For each of the IFUS Contracts, ICE Clear U.S. ("ICUS") determines the margin rate that is charged to clearing members that carry positions in these contracts. The Exchange minimum margin requirements for outright and straddle positions are based upon the ICUS margin rate charged to clearing members, as follows:

For all accounts, clearing members are required to identify categories of customers with heightened risk profiles and collect initial margin for each account at a level that exceeds the specified clearing original margin requirement by an amount commensurate with the risk presented by each such account. Exchange Carrying Firms are required to collect initial margin on this same basis.

For all accounts, the Exchange minimum Maintenance Margin is equal to the ICUS Margin rate for each respective IFUS Contract.

