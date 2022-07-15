Log in
    ICE   US45866F1049

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.

(ICE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:21 2022-07-15 pm EDT
95.63 USD   +2.14%
07/14ICE Benchmark Administration Introduces Calendar Year Inflation Expectations to ICE U.S. Dollar Inflation Expectations Index Family
BU
07/13Deutsche Bank Securities Adjusts Intercontinental Exchange's Price Target to $114 From $117, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
07/13Berenberg Cuts Price Target on Intercontinental Exchange to $124 From $154, Notes Lower Mortgage Revenue, Lower Multiple, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
Intercontinental Exchange : NYSE Member Firms Report First Quarter Results

07/15/2022 | 12:34pm EDT
NEWS RELEASE

NYSE Member Firms Report First Quarter Results

7/14/2022

NEW YORK - New York Stock Exchange member

2022 after-tax pro

approximately $11.7 billion after-tax pro

Comparative

NYSE MEMBER FIRMS DEALING WITH PUBLIC

($ in Millions)

1st QTR 2022

1st QTR 2021

4th QTR 2021

YTD 2022

YTD 2021

Revenue

$53,028

$62,187

$58,449

$53,028

$62,187

Expense

$45,264

$44,220

$45,000

$45,264

$44,220

After Tax Pro

$7,651

$11,679

$11,601

$7,651

$11,679

After Tax Annualized Return on Capital

8%

13%

13%

8%

13%

Assets

$4,314,128

$4,070,529

$4,070,108

$4,314,128

$4,070,529

Capital and subordinated liabilities

$362,707

$352,368

$363,717

$362,707

$352,368

Commission Revenues

$5,767

$6,213

$5,404

$5,767

$6,213

Firms

124

124

124

124

124

Pro

91

110

98

91

110

Aggregate PreTax Earnings of Pro

$9,118

$18,063

$13,570

$9,118

$18,063

Unpro

33

14

26

33

14

Aggregate PreTax Loss of Unpro

($1,355)

($96)

($121)

($1,355)

($96)

Note: Data is from NYSE member

Links

NYSE Member Firms Dealing with Public (Financial Summary)

Statement of Income (Loss) and Expense Unconsolidated

Statement of Financial Condition

Disclaimer

ICE - IntercontinentalExchange Inc. published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 16:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 372 M - -
Net income 2022 2 491 M - -
Net Debt 2022 12 282 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,2x
Yield 2022 1,62%
Capitalization 52 468 M 52 468 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,78x
EV / Sales 2023 7,56x
Nbr of Employees 9 009
Free-Float 87,1%
