Intercontinental Exchange : NYSE Member Firms Report First Quarter Results
NEWS RELEASE
NYSE Member Firms Report First Quarter Results
7/14/2022
NEW YORK - New York Stock Exchange member
2022 after-tax pro
approximately $11.7 billion after-tax pro
Comparative
NYSE MEMBER FIRMS DEALING WITH PUBLIC
($ in Millions)
1st QTR 2022
1st QTR 2021
4th QTR 2021
YTD 2022
YTD 2021
Revenue
$53,028
$62,187
$58,449
$53,028
$62,187
Expense
$45,264
$44,220
$45,000
$45,264
$44,220
After Tax Pro
$7,651
$11,679
$11,601
$7,651
$11,679
After Tax Annualized Return on Capital
8%
13%
13%
8%
13%
Assets
$4,314,128
$4,070,529
$4,070,108
$4,314,128
$4,070,529
Capital and subordinated liabilities
$362,707
$352,368
$363,717
$362,707
$352,368
Commission Revenues
$5,767
$6,213
$5,404
$5,767
$6,213
Disclaimer
ICE - IntercontinentalExchange Inc. published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 16:33:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
Sales 2022
7 372 M
-
-
Net income 2022
2 491 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
12 282 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
21,2x
Yield 2022
1,62%
Capitalization
52 468 M
52 468 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
8,78x
EV / Sales 2023
7,56x
Nbr of Employees
9 009
Free-Float
87,1%
Chart INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
93,62 $
Average target price
127,08 $
Spread / Average Target
35,7%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.