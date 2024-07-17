Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. operates regulated futures exchanges and over-the-counter (OTC) markets for commodities and financial products (agricultural, energy, equity index and currency contracts, as well as credit derivatives). The group offers these markets to participants around the world through its technology infrastructure and trading platform, together with clearing, market data broadcasting and risk management services. Net sales break down by type of income as follows: - income from futures and OTC markets operation (64.2%); - income from fixed income analysis and execution services and data publishing (22.5%); - income from a residential mortgage technology platform operation (13.3%). The United States accounts for 65.7% of net sales.

Related indices S&P 500