NEWS RELEASE

NYSE Member Firms Report First Quarter Results

7/17/2024

NEW YORK - New York Stock Exchange member

2024 after-tax pro

approximately $7 billion after-tax pro

Comparative

NYSE MEMBER FIRMS DEALING WITH PUBLIC

($ in Millions)

Note: Data is from NYSE member

1st QTR 2024

1st QTR 2023

4th QTR 2023

YTD 2024

YTD 2023

Revenue

$117,520

$97,159

$105,912

$117,520

$97,159

Expense

$105,243

$89,839

$99,674

$105,243

$89,839

After Tax Pro

$11,325

$6,915

$6,154

$11,325

$6,915

After Tax Annualized Return on Capital

13%

7%

2%

13%

7%

Assets

$4,630,731

$4,362,250

$4,324,549

$4,630,731 $4,362,250

Capital and subordinated liabilities

$359,530

$374,532

$359,937

$359,530

$374,532

Commission Revenues

$5,180

$4,862

$4,948

$5,180

$4,862

Firms

130

128

136

130

128

Pro

104

96

86

104

96

Aggregate PreTax Earnings of Pro

$12,560

$8,738

$8,155

$12,560

$8,738

Unpro

26

32

50

26

32

Aggregate PreTax Loss of Unpro

($283)

($1,418)

($1,916)

($283)

($1,418)

Links

NYSE Member Firms Dealing with Public (Financial Summary)

Statement of Income (Loss) and Expense Unconsolidated

Statement of Financial Condition

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

ICE - Intercontinental Exchange Inc. published this content on 17 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2024 14:43:06 UTC.