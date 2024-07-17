Intercontinental Exchange : NYSE Member Firms Report First Quarter Results
July 17, 2024 at 10:44 am EDT
NEWS RELEASE
NYSE Member Firms Report First Quarter Results
7/17/2024
NEW YORK - New York Stock Exchange member
2024 after-tax pro
approximately $7 billion after-tax pro
Comparative
NYSE MEMBER FIRMS DEALING WITH PUBLIC
($ in Millions)
Note: Data is from NYSE member
1st QTR 2024
1st QTR 2023
4th QTR 2023
YTD 2024
YTD 2023
Revenue
$117,520
$97,159
$105,912
$117,520
$97,159
Expense
$105,243
$89,839
$99,674
$105,243
$89,839
After Tax Pro
$11,325
$6,915
$6,154
$11,325
$6,915
After Tax Annualized Return on Capital
13%
7%
2%
13%
7%
Assets
$4,630,731
$4,362,250
$4,324,549
$4,630,731 $4,362,250
Capital and subordinated liabilities
$359,530
$374,532
$359,937
$359,530
$374,532
Commission Revenues
$5,180
$4,862
$4,948
$5,180
$4,862
Firms
130
128
136
130
128
Pro
104
96
86
104
96
Aggregate PreTax Earnings of Pro
$12,560
$8,738
$8,155
$12,560
$8,738
Unpro
26
32
50
26
32
Aggregate PreTax Loss of Unpro
($283)
($1,418)
($1,916)
($283)
($1,418)
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. operates regulated futures exchanges and over-the-counter (OTC) markets for commodities and financial products (agricultural, energy, equity index and currency contracts, as well as credit derivatives). The group offers these markets to participants around the world through its technology infrastructure and trading platform, together with clearing, market data broadcasting and risk management services. Net sales break down by type of income as follows:
- income from futures and OTC markets operation (64.2%);
- income from fixed income analysis and execution services and data publishing (22.5%);
- income from a residential mortgage technology platform operation (13.3%).
The United States accounts for 65.7% of net sales.