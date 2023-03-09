Intercontinental Exchange : NYSE Member Firms Report Fourth Quarter Results
NEWS RELEASE
NYSE Member Firms Report Fourth Quarter Results
3/3/2023
NEW YORK - New York Stock Exchange member
quarter 2022 after-tax pro
approximately $11.6 billion after-tax pro
Comparative
NYSE MEMBER FIRMS DEALING WITH PUBLIC
($ in Millions)
Note: Data is from NYSE member
4th QTR 2022
4th QTR 2021
3rd QTR 2022
YTD 2022
YTD 2021
Revenue
$83,996
$58,449
$68,092
$260,555
$232,598
Expense
$77,792
$45,000
$62,309
$235,028
$174,240
After Tax Pro
$5,964
$11,601
$5,065
$24,308
$50,238
After Tax Annualized Return on Capital
3%
12.8%
2%
9%
13.8%
Assets
$4,098,252
$4,070,108
$4,209,933
$4,098,252
$4,070,108
Capital and subordinated liabilities
$380,197
$363,717
$370,507
$380,197
$363,717
Commission Revenues
$4,817
$5,404
$4,651
$20,328
$21,734
Firms
126
124
129
129
128
Pro
83
98
86
94
118
Aggregate PreTax Earnings of Pro
$7,825
$13,570
$6,968
$30,355
$58,465
Unpro
43
26
43
35
10
Aggregate PreTax Loss of Unpro
($1,621)
($121)
($1,186)
($4,830)
($107)
Links
NYSE Member Firms Dealing with Public (Financial Summary
Statement of Income (Loss) and Expense Unconsolidated
Statement of Financial Condition
Disclaimer
ICE - Intercontinental Exchange Inc. published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 16:24:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
