  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ICE   US45866F1049

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.

(ICE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:01:03 2023-03-09 pm EST
101.58 USD   -1.01%
11:25aIntercontinental Exchange : NYSE Member Firms Report Fourth Quarter Results
PU
09:11aICE to Host Carbon Credit Auctions for UpEnergy
BU
03/07Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Intercontinental Exchange : NYSE Member Firms Report Fourth Quarter Results

03/09/2023 | 11:25am EST
NEWS RELEASE

NYSE Member Firms Report Fourth Quarter Results

3/3/2023

NEW YORK - New York Stock Exchange member

quarter 2022 after-tax pro

approximately $11.6 billion after-tax pro

Comparative

NYSE MEMBER FIRMS DEALING WITH PUBLIC

($ in Millions)

Note: Data is from NYSE member

4th QTR 2022

4th QTR 2021

3rd QTR 2022

YTD 2022

YTD 2021

Revenue

$83,996

$58,449

$68,092

$260,555

$232,598

Expense

$77,792

$45,000

$62,309

$235,028

$174,240

After Tax Pro

$5,964

$11,601

$5,065

$24,308

$50,238

After Tax Annualized Return on Capital

3%

12.8%

2%

9%

13.8%

Assets

$4,098,252

$4,070,108

$4,209,933

$4,098,252

$4,070,108

Capital and subordinated liabilities

$380,197

$363,717

$370,507

$380,197

$363,717

Commission Revenues

$4,817

$5,404

$4,651

$20,328

$21,734

Firms

126

124

129

129

128

Pro

83

98

86

94

118

Aggregate PreTax Earnings of Pro

$7,825

$13,570

$6,968

$30,355

$58,465

Unpro

43

26

43

35

10

Aggregate PreTax Loss of Unpro

($1,621)

($121)

($1,186)

($4,830)

($107)

Disclaimer

ICE - Intercontinental Exchange Inc. published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 16:24:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
