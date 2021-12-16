Log in
    ICE   US45866F1049

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.

(ICE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Intercontinental Exchange Replaces Twitter with Microsoft In FANG+ Index Rebalance

12/16/2021 | 11:59am EST
By Kimberly Chin

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. said Thursday that it will replace Twitter Inc. with Microsoft Corp. in the NYSE FANG+ Index as part of its quarterly rebalancing of the index.

The equal-dollar weighted index comprises some of the most highly traded growth stocks in the technology, media and communications, and consumer discretionary sectors, including Facebook Inc. (now Meta Platforms Inc.), Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Netflix Inc. and Alphabet Inc.'s Google. The index has 10 constituents all together.

"The addition of Microsoft stock into the NYSE FANG+ Index is an important change that will ensure that the index continues to be a leading benchmark for measuring the performance of U.S. listed technology and tech-enabled companies," ICE Chief Strategy Officer David Goone said in prepared remarks.

Twitter's shares have tumbled 20% this year and closed at $44.07 on Wednesday. Microsoft's shares have gained 47% year to date and ended Wednesday at $334.65.

The changes will go into effect on Dec. 20.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-16-21 1158ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.44% 2916.94 Delayed Quote.67.11%
APPLE INC. -2.34% 175.175 Delayed Quote.35.13%
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. 0.90% 136 Delayed Quote.17.20%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -0.51% 340.1699 Delayed Quote.25.08%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.87% 328.41 Delayed Quote.50.46%
NETFLIX, INC. -1.34% 597.23 Delayed Quote.11.89%
TWITTER, INC. -1.83% 43.275 Delayed Quote.-18.62%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 109 M - -
Net income 2021 3 157 M - -
Net Debt 2021 13 837 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,3x
Yield 2021 0,98%
Capitalization 76 127 M 76 127 M -
EV / Sales 2021 12,7x
EV / Sales 2022 12,0x
Nbr of Employees 9 381
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 135,12 $
Average target price 153,31 $
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Craig Sprecher Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin R. Jackson President
Warren Gardiner Chief Financial Officer
Mayur Kapani Chief Technology Officer
Mark P. Wassersug Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.17.20%76 127
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED7.25%73 917
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC-25.18%49 625
NASDAQ, INC.50.47%33 784
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG-0.50%28 640
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.-30.70%15 751