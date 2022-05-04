Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICE   US45866F1049

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.

(ICE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/03 04:00:02 pm EDT
114.48 USD   +0.88%
08:33aIntercontinental Exchange Reports April 2022 Statistics
BU
04/28Intercontinental Exchange Sees Record Open Interest in Energy Markets
MT
04/28ICE's Global Energy Markets Reach Record Open Interest
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Intercontinental Exchange Reports April 2022 Statistics

05/04/2022 | 08:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ADV up 16% y/y; OI up 6% y/y

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today reported April 2022 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.

April highlights include:

  • Total average daily volume (ADV) up 16% y/y and total open interest (OI) up 6% y/y
  • Total Energy ADV up 14% y/y; OI up 7% y/y including record OI of 46.7M lots on April 25
    • Total natural gas ADV up 83% y/y; OI up 18% y/y
      • North American natural gas ADV up 114% y/y; OI up 26% y/y including record futures OI of 16.9M lots on April 26
    • Power ADV up 57% y/y; OI up 6% y/y
  • Cotton ADV up 10% y/y; OI up 6% y/y
  • Total Financials ADV up 26% y/y; OI up 6% y/y
    • Total Interest Rate ADV up 25% y/y; OI up 8% y/y
      • Euribor ADV up 51% y/y; OI up 50% y/y
    • Equity Indices ADV up 30% y/y
      • MSCI ADV up 48% y/y; OI up 7% y/y
      • FTSE ADV up 8% y/y
  • Equity Options ADV up 35% y/y
  • U.S. Cash Equities ADV up 16% y/y

Note:

Total futures and options and total interest rate ADV and OI have been adjusted to reflect a common contract size between SONIA and legacy Sterling for comparison purposes.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the SEC on February 3, 2022.

SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange

ICE-CORP


© Business Wire 2022
