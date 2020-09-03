Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.    ICE

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.

(ICE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate BATS EXCHANGE - 09/03 03:07:07 pm
107.6350 USD   +1.23%
08:33aINTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : Reports August Statistics
BU
09/01LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
09/01GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intercontinental Exchange : Reports August Statistics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/03/2020 | 08:33am EDT

Energy Open Interest up 13% y/y including a 26% increase in Global Natural Gas

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, today reported August 2020 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.

Highlights include:

  • Energy open interest (OI) up 13% y/y
    • Other crude & refined products OI up 7% y/y
    • Heating oil average daily volume (ADV) up 168% y/y; OI up 70% y/y
    • RBOB gasoline ADV up 283% y/y
    • North American natural gas ADV up 19% y/y; OI up 24% y/y
    • European natural gas ADV up 39% y/y; OI up 37% y/y
  • NYSE cash equities ADV up 10% y/y
  • NYSE equity options ADV up 55% y/y

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company formed in the year 2000 to modernize markets. ICE serves customers by operating the exchanges, clearing houses and information services they rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global financial and commodity markets. A leader in market data, ICE Data Services serves the information and connectivity needs across virtually all asset classes. As the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, the company is the premier venue for raising capital in the world, driving economic growth and transforming markets.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located at http://www.intercontinentalexchange.com/terms-of-use. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key information Documents (KIDS)”.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as filed with the SEC on February 6, 2020.

SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange

ICE-CORP


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
08:33aINTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : Reports August Statistics
BU
09/01LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
09/01GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
09/01INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : President Ben Jackson to Present at the Deutsche Ban..
BU
09/01Wheat Futures Hit Highest Level in More Than Four Months
DJ
08/25INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Cr..
AQ
08/21Competition to heat up among U.S. stock exchanges with new entrants
RE
08/20INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
08/18INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Fi..
AQ
08/18INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : ICE Enhances NYSE FANG+™ Index Futures
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 693 M - -
Net income 2020 2 171 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 379 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 26,5x
Yield 2020 1,12%
Capitalization 57 767 M 57 767 M -
EV / Sales 2020 11,4x
EV / Sales 2021 11,2x
Nbr of Employees 6 423
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 108,94 $
Last Close Price 106,33 $
Spread / Highest target 17,6%
Spread / Average Target 2,45%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Craig Sprecher Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin R. Jackson President
Mark P. Wassersug Chief Operating Officer
Scott Anthony Hill Chief Financial Officer
Mayur Kapani Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.14.89%57 767
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED55.73%64 289
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC14.81%41 510
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG12.95%34 355
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO39.56%22 863
NASDAQ28.18%22 549
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group