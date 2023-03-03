Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICE   US45866F1049

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.

(ICE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-02 pm EST
102.71 USD   +1.79%
08:32aIntercontinental Exchange Reports February 2023 Statistics
BU
03/01Truework brings additional automation to ICE Mortgage Technology platform to streamline mortgage underwriting for lenders
PR
02/28Black Knight Q4 Adjusted EPS, Revenue Decline; Guidance Suspended
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Intercontinental Exchange Reports February 2023 Statistics

03/03/2023 | 08:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today reported February 2023 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.

February highlights include:

  • Record commodity futures and options open interest (OI) of 50.7M contracts on February 22
  • Energy OI up 6% y/y, including record OI of 46.8M contracts on February 22
    • Total Natural Gas OI up 14% y/y
      • North American natural gas ADV up 4% y/y; OI up 18% y/y, including record U.S. basis futures OI of 10.1M contracts
  • Total Ags & Metals ADV up 15% y/y; OI up 6% y/y
    • Sugar ADV up 27% y/y; OI up 12% y/y
    • Cocoa ADV up 7% y/y; OI up 5% y/y
    • Cotton ADV up 13% y/y
  • Euribor OI up 20% y/y
  • NYSE equity options ADV up 7% y/y

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed with the SEC on February 2, 2023.

Category: Corporate

SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange

ICE-CORP


© Business Wire 2023
All news about INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
08:32aIntercontinental Exchange Reports February 2023 Statistics
BU
03/01Truework brings additional automation to ICE Mortgage Technology platform to streamline..
PR
02/28Black Knight Q4 Adjusted EPS, Revenue Decline; Guidance Suspended
MT
02/27Insider Sell: Intercontinental Exchange
MT
02/27Intercontinental Exchange's $13 Billion Bid to Buy Black Knight Said to Face Possible A..
MT
02/27FTC Looking to Block ICE's $13 Billion Takeover of Black Knight, Politico Reports
DJ
02/27U.S. FTC seeks to block ICE's $13 bln takeover of Black Knight - Politico
RE
02/27U.S. FTC seeks to block ICE's $13 billion takeover of Black Knight - Politico
RE
02/27Black Knight Falls Nearly 5% After Report US FTC Looking to Challenge $13.10 Billion In..
MT
02/24ICE's Global Commodity and Energy Markets Reach Record Open Interest Across Futures and..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 7 549 M - -
Net income 2023 2 466 M - -
Net Debt 2023 16 151 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,1x
Yield 2023 1,64%
Capitalization 57 400 M 57 400 M -
EV / Sales 2023 9,74x
EV / Sales 2024 8,91x
Nbr of Employees 8 911
Free-Float 86,9%
Chart INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 102,71 $
Average target price 127,31 $
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Craig Sprecher Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin R. Jackson President
Warren Gardiner Chief Financial Officer
Mayur V. Kapani Chief Technology Officer
Mark P. Wassersug Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.0.12%57 400
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-0.24%54 236
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC4.04%48 911
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG3.16%32 421
NASDAQ, INC.-9.45%27 384
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.27.21%13 343