Record Global Commodities ADV, including record total Ags & Metals

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today reported February 2024 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.

February highlights include:

Total average daily volume (ADV) up 19% y/y; open interest (OI) up 21% y/y, including record OI of 92.3M lots on February 23

Energy ADV up 31% y/y; OI up 24% y/y, including record OI of 58.7M lots on February 23 Total Oil ADV up 24% y/y; OI up 22% y/y Brent ADV up 15% y/y; OI up 4% y/y WTI ADV up 62% y/y; OI up 32% y/y Gasoil ADV up 18% y/y; OI up 53% y/y Other Crude & Refined products ADV up 41% y/y; OI up 34% y/y Total Natural gas ADV up 42% y/y; OI up 29% y/y, including record OI of 39.6M lots on February 23 North American gas ADV up 36% y/y; OI up 24% y/y, including record futures OI of 18.2M lots on February 23 Record TTF gas ADV up 71% y/y; OI up 96% y/y, including record OI of 4.0M lots on February 22 Record Asia gas ADV up 98% y/y; OI up 45% y/y Total Environmentals ADV up 26% y/y; OI up 6% y/y

Record total Ags & Metals ADV up 19% y/y; OI up 16% y/y Record Cocoa ADV up 75% y/y; OI up 48% y/y, including record options OI of 1.3M lots on February 28 Coffee OI up 8% y/y Cotton ADV up 59% y/y; OI up 15% y/y

Total Financials ADV up 5% y/y; OI up 15% y/y Total Interest Rates ADV up 8% y/y; OI up 23% y/y Record SONIA ADV up 28% y/y; OI up 114% y/y Euribor OI up 5% y/y

NYSE equity options ADV up 6% y/y

NYSE cash equities ADV up 5% y/y

