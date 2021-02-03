Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.    ICE

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.

(ICE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Intercontinental Exchange : Reports January 2021 Statistics

02/03/2021 | 08:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of mortgage technology, data and listings services, today reported January 2021 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.

Highlights include:

  • Energy OI up 4% y/y
    • Henry Hub ADV up 7% y/y; OI up 27% y/y
    • Record EU natural gas ADV up 14% y/y
    • Record TTF natural gas ADV up 17% y/y including record ADV of more than 347,500 contracts on January 12
    • Record JKM ADV up 31% y/y; OI up 42% including record OI of approximately 125,000 contracts on January 14
    • Environmentals OI up 5% y/y
  • Equities & Interest Rates
    • Sterling OI up 5% y/y
    • Record SONIA ADV up 291%; OI up 142% y/y
    • SOFR ADV up 130% y/y; OI up 81% y/y
    • FTSE ADV up 13% y/y; OI up 16% y/y
    • NYSE Cash Equities ADV up 67% y/y
    • NYSE Equity Options ADV up 108% y/y

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company and provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology solutions to a broad range of customers including financial institutions, corporations and government entities. We operate regulated marketplaces, including the New York Stock Exchange, for the listing, trading and clearing of a broad array of derivatives contracts and financial securities across major asset classes. Our comprehensive data services offering supports the trading, investment, risk management and connectivity needs of customers around the world and across asset classes. As a leading technology provider for the U.S. residential mortgage industry, ICE Mortgage Technology provides the technology and infrastructure to transform and digitize U.S. residential mortgages, from application and loan origination through to final settlement.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located at http://www.intercontinentalexchange.com/terms-of-use. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as filed with the SEC on February 6, 2020.

SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange

ICE-CORP


© Business Wire 2021
All news about INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
08:32aINTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : Reports January 2021 Statistics
BU
02/02INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : ICE Benchmark Administration Launches new U.S. Dolla..
BU
02/01INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : ICE Announces Record Activity in TTF and JKM Natural..
BU
01/27Carbon Offsets That Companies Are Gobbling Up Get a Futures Contract
DJ
01/26INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : D and Z Media Acquisition Prices $250 Million Initia..
MT
01/25Shanghai financiers propose restructuring city's bourse for listing - paper
RE
01/21Magellan, Enterprise to develop Houston crude oil futures contract
RE
01/21Magellan, Enterprise to develop Houston crude oil futures contract
RE
01/21ICE MORTGAGE TECHNOLOGY : Origination Insight Report Sees Interest Rates Reach H..
BU
01/13INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : JP Morgan Adjusts Intercontinental Exchange's Price ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 981 M - -
Net income 2020 2 206 M - -
Net Debt 2020 16 334 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 30,2x
Yield 2020 1,03%
Capitalization 65 547 M 65 547 M -
EV / Sales 2020 13,7x
EV / Sales 2021 11,7x
Nbr of Employees 8 445
Free-Float 88,1%
Chart INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 128,66 $
Last Close Price 116,78 $
Spread / Highest target 20,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey Craig Sprecher Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin R. Jackson President
Mark P. Wassersug Chief Operating Officer
Scott Anthony Hill Chief Financial Officer
Mayur Kapani Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.1.29%65 547
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED22.59%84 997
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC4.35%45 029
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG0.54%30 884
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO-1.18%23 887
NASDAQ7.44%23 393
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ