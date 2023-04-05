Advanced search
    ICE   US45866F1049

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.

(ICE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-04 pm EDT
106.04 USD   +0.59%
08:32aIntercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2023 Statistics
BU
08:09aICE Reports Highest Trading Volumes in Euribor for Ten Years
BU
04/03U.K. Financial Conduct Authority to Require ICE Benchmark Administration to Publish “Synthetic” U.S. Dollar LIBOR
BU
Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2023 Statistics

04/05/2023 | 08:32am EDT
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today reported March 2023 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.

“ICE has seen a strong performance from its commodity, energy and financial markets this year, witnessing volume activity in benchmarks that has not been seen for over a decade,” said Ben Jackson, President at ICE. “Time and again during periods of stress and uncertainty, derivatives markets demonstrate their reliability to participants needing to manage their exposure to risk, with ICE offering deeply liquid markets across a multitude of asset classes and benchmarks.”

March highlights include:

  • Total average daily volume (ADV) up 15% y/y
  • Energy ADV up 2% y/y; open interest (OI) up 8% y/y, including record OI of 49.0M lots on March 24
    • Total Natural Gas ADV up 12% y/y; OI up 13% y/y, including record futures OI of 19.2M lots on March 28
      • North American natural gas ADV up 15% y/y; OI up 16% y/y, including record futures OI of 17.5M lots on March 28
  • Total Ags & Metals ADV up 17% y/y; OI up 13% y/y
    • Sugar ADV up 12% y/y; OI up 16% y/y
    • Cocoa ADV up 31% y/y; OI up 24% y/y, including record futures OI of 697k lots
    • Cotton ADV up 12% y/y
  • Total Financials ADV up 30% y/y
    • Total Interest Rate ADV up 43% y/y
      • Euribor ADV up 53% y/y, including record futures ADV of 1.8M lots; OI up 3% y/y
      • SONIA ADV up 23% y/y
    • FTSE ADV up 12% y/y
  • NYSE equity options ADV up 7% y/y

First quarter highlights include:

  • Total ADV up 4% y/y
  • Total Natural Gas ADV up 10% y/y
    • North American natural gas ADV up 14% y/y
  • Total Ags & Metals ADV up 18% y/y
    • Sugar ADV up 22% y/y
    • Record Cocoa ADV up 14% y/y
    • Cotton ADV up 14% y/y
  • Total Financials ADV up 13% y/y
    • Total Interest Rate ADV up 18% y/y
      • Euribor ADV up 25% y/y, including record futures ADV of 1.5M lots
      • Record SONIA ADV up 12% y/y
  • NYSE equity options ADV up 6% y/y

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed with the SEC on February 2, 2023.

Category: Corporate

SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange

ICE-CORP


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 7 571 M - -
Net income 2023 2 478 M - -
Net Debt 2023 16 136 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,4x
Yield 2023 1,59%
Capitalization 59 261 M 59 261 M -
EV / Sales 2023 9,96x
EV / Sales 2024 9,12x
Nbr of Employees 8 911
Free-Float 86,9%
Chart INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 106,04 $
Average target price 128,69 $
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Craig Sprecher Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin R. Jackson President
Warren Gardiner Chief Financial Officer
Mayur V. Kapani Chief Technology Officer
Mark P. Wassersug Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.3.36%59 261
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED1.72%55 295
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC10.03%54 238
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG10.66%35 962
NASDAQ, INC.-10.84%26 748
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.40.66%14 753
