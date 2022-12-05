Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICE   US45866F1049

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.

(ICE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-02 pm EST
109.25 USD   -0.26%
08:32aIntercontinental Exchange Reports November 2022 Statistics
BU
12/01IPO market nearly paused, but exchange leaders expect 2023 boost
RE
12/01Insider Sell: Intercontinental Exchange
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Intercontinental Exchange Reports November 2022 Statistics

12/05/2022 | 08:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today reported November 2022 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.

November highlights include:

  • Total natural gas ADV up 14% y/y; OI up 11% y/y
    • North American natural gas ADV up 25% y/y; OI up 20% y/y
  • Total Ags & Metals ADV up 17% y/y; OI up 4% y/y
    • Sugar ADV up 42% y/y; OI up 3% y/y
    • Cocoa ADV up 21% y/y; OI up 9% y/y
    • Cotton ADV up 15% y/y; OI up 21% y/y
  • Euribor ADV up 32% y/y; OI up 54% y/y
  • Equity Indices ADV up 16% y/y
    • MSCI ADV up 31% y/y
    • FTSE ADV up 3% y/y

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the SEC on February 3, 2022.

Category: Corporate

SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange

ICE-CORP


© Business Wire 2022
All news about INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
08:32aIntercontinental Exchange Reports November 2022 Statistics
BU
12/01IPO market nearly paused, but exchange leaders expect 2023 boost
RE
12/01Insider Sell: Intercontinental Exchange
MT
11/30REUTERS NEXT-NYSE president says IPO proceeds fall more than 90%
RE
11/28Intercontinental Exchange Chair & CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher to Present at the Goldman Sac..
BU
11/23U.K. Financial Conduct Authority Publishes Consultation on “Synthetic” U.S...
BU
11/22Intercontinental Exchange : NYSE Member Firms Report Third Quarter Results
PU
11/17Intercontinental Exchange 'More Bullish' Relative to Peers as Black Knight Deal Likely ..
MT
11/17ICE TCFD Solution Provides Greater Transparency Into Carbon Emissions for Asset Manager..
BU
11/17BofA Securities Upgrades Intercontinental Exchange to Buy From Neutral, Price Target is..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 331 M - -
Net income 2022 1 604 M - -
Net Debt 2022 13 708 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 38,5x
Yield 2022 1,39%
Capitalization 61 022 M 61 022 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,2x
EV / Sales 2023 9,66x
Nbr of Employees 8 935
Free-Float 86,9%
Chart INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 109,25 $
Average target price 125,08 $
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Craig Sprecher Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin R. Jackson President
Warren Gardiner Chief Financial Officer
Mayur Kapani Chief Technology Officer
Mark P. Wassersug Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-20.12%61 022
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC19.37%56 184
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-30.79%51 247
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG21.41%34 387
NASDAQ, INC.-1.46%33 888
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO13.82%14 200