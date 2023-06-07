Advanced search
Intercontinental Exchange : Settlement of Charges Against Hamburg Coffee Company Hacofco mbH

06/07/2023 | 04:54pm EDT
ICE Futures U.S.

7 June 2023

Disciplinary Notice

Case No. 2021-025: Settlement of Charges Against Hamburg Coffee Company Hacofco mbH

Exchange Rules

4.02(c) - Trade Practice Violations

In connection with the placement of any order or execution of any Transaction, it shall be a violation of the Rules for any Person to execute a wash sale, accommodation Trade, fictitious sale or prearranged Trade.

4.15(a) - Required Identifications

Each individual Person with Direct Access, employee of a Clearing Member or of a Person with Direct Access, automated trading system and Customer that connects to the ETS by Order Routing must have a unique identification assigned to them in accordance with the procedure adopted by the Exchange from time to time in order to utilize ETS. Each Person or automated trading system assigned a unique identification shall be referred to as a "Registered Operator". The unique identification assigned to a Registered Operator may not be reassigned to another Registered Operator.

4.01(a) - Duty to Supervise

Every Person shall diligently supervise the Exchange-related activities of such Person's employees and agents. For purposes of this Rule, the term "agent" includes any Exchange- related activities associated with automated trading systems that generate, submit and/or cancel messages without human intervention. Every Person shall also be responsible for the acts and omissions of such employees and agents.

4.01(b) - Duty to Supervise

Each Firm shall establish, administer and enforce supervisory systems, policies and procedures, based on the nature and size of its Exchange-related activities, which are reasonably designed to achieve compliance with Exchange Rules.

Summary

On June 7, 2023, a subcommittee of the Exchange's Business Conduct Committee ("BCC") determined that between March and May of 2021, Hamburg Coffee Company Hacofco mbH ("Hacofco") may have violated Rule 4.02(c) in several instances when two of its traders entered orders on Hacofco's behalf in the Coffee "C" Futures spread markets that they knew or should have known would trade opposite one another. The BCC further determined that Hacofco may have violated Rule 4.15(a) by failing to assign unique IDs for traders who had access to the Exchange's Electronic Trading System and allowing such traders to share IDs. Lastly, the BCC determined that Hacofco may have violated Rules 4.01(a) and (b) by failing to supervise its employees' Exchange-related activities and failing to establish and administer supervisory systems, policies, and procedures designed to achieve compliance with the Exchange's wash trading rules, respectively.

Product

Coffee "C" Futures

Customer Harm

No

Penalty

In accordance with the terms of settlement, in which Hacofco neither admitted nor denied the alleged rule violations, Hacofco agreed to pay a monetary penalty of $45,000.

Effective Date

June 7, 2023

For more information:

Jason Fusco

Frances M. Mendieta

jason.fusco@ice.com -or-

frances.mendieta@ice.com

(212) 748-4021

(312) 836-6748

fermer