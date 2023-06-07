Intercontinental Exchange : Settlement of Charges Against Royal Coffee, Inc.

ICE Futures U.S.

7 June 2023

Disciplinary Notice

Case No. 2021-021: Settlement of Charges Against Royal Coffee, Inc.

Exchange Rules

4.06(b)(i) - Exchange for Related Position

An EFRP Transaction shall consist of two discrete but related simultaneous transactions in which one party must be the buyer of (or the holder of the long market exposure associated with) the related position and seller of the corresponding Exchange contract, and the other party to the EFRP Transaction must be the seller of (or the holder of the short market exposure associated with) the related position and the buyer of the corresponding Exchange contract. The related position must involve the commodity underlying the Exchange Futures Contract or Option (or any by-product or related product) in a quantity that is approximately equivalent to the quantity covered by the Exchange Futures Contract or Option. Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") are an acceptable cash or physical component of an EFP. Notwithstanding the foregoing, a third party may facilitate an EFRP by acting as the principal on the cash or OTC component of the transaction (the "Related Position"), on behalf of a customer. Except as provided in paragraph (b)(vii)(A) below, the Related Position must pass through to the customer that receives the Exchange Futures Contract as part of the EFRP transaction.

4.06(b)(ii) - Exchange for Related Position

Each EFRP requires a bona fide transfer of ownership of the Cash Commodity between the parties or a bona fide, legally binding contract between the parties consistent with relevant market conventions for the particular related product transaction.

Summary

On June 7, 2023, a subcommittee of the Exchange's Business Conduct Committee ("BCC") determined that on February 16, 2021, Royal Coffee, Inc. ("Royal Coffee") may have violated Exchange Rules 4.06(b)(i) and (ii) by executing a non-bona fide Exchange for Physical transaction ("EFP") in the March 2021 Coffee "C" Futures contract. Specifically, the BCC found that the non-bona fide EFP consisted of a futures trade without the simultaneous exchange of a related Cash Commodity between Royal Coffee and the counterparty.

Product

Coffee "C" Futures

Customer Harm

No

Penalty

In accordance with the terms of settlement, in which Royal Coffee neither admitted nor denied the alleged rule violations, Royal Coffee agreed to pay a monetary penalty of $10,000.

Effective Date

June 7, 2023

View All Notices / Contact Us / Media Inquiries

© 2023 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. The following are trademarks of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliated companies: Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, New York Stock Exchange and NYSE. For more information regarding trademarks owned by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliated companies see: intercontinentalexchange.com/terms-of-use

Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key information Documents (KIDS)," commencing January 1, 2019.