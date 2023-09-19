ICE Futures U.S.

September 19, 2023

UPDATE ON POTENTIAL AMENDMENTS TO THE COFFEE "C"® FUTURES CONTRACT IN RESPONSE TO NEW EUROPEAN UNION REGULATION OF CERTAIN COMMODITIES ASSOCIATED WITH DEFORESTATION AND DEGRADATION

In a notice dated February 16, 2023 (Notice), the Exchange notified market participants trading the Coffee "C" futures contract of an ongoing review of new European Union Regulations of certain products, including coffee, associated with deforestation and forest degradation (the "EUDR"). That notice included a statement that the Exchange is in the process of reviewing the EUDR text and may introduce requirements for coffee delivered within the ports of Hamburg/Bremen, Antwerp and Barcelona to include proof of compliance with the regulation.

Since publication of that Notice, the EUDR has become final and entered into force, and will enter into Application on December 30, 2024 (the "Application Date"). The purpose of this Notice is to advise market participants of the principles that the Exchange intends to use in the process of developing and implementing any Rule amendments necessary to support compliance with the EUDR1, and to seek comments on the Exchange's principles and plan from interested parties.

Beginning December 30, 2024, all coffee stored in Hamburg/Bremen, Antwerp and Barcelona which is submitted for Exchange grading must have required European Union Deforestation Regulation compliance information ("EUDR CI") submitted to the Exchange for acceptance. The required EUDR CI will be defined by the Exchange in due course and with the intention (but with no guarantee) that if the coffee passes Exchange grading on and after the Application Date it will be accompanied by the necessary information to comply with the Due Diligence requirements of the EUDR including, as a minimum, the required information to complete an EUDR Due Diligence Statement. ICE will specify the format and set the validation methods it will use for EUDR CI at its sole discretion. All certified coffee stocks in Hamburg/Bremen, Antwerp and Barcelona with a valid grading result on the Application Date will remain deliverable on and after that date. Additionally, ICE will specify proof of storage date requirements at its sole discretion. For the avoidance of doubt, the above requirements apply only to the European ports of Hamburg/Bremen, Antwerp and Barcelona, and do not apply to the U.S ports of New York District, Virginia, New Orleans, Houston, or Miami. Enforcement of the EUDR is a matter for the national competent authorities. Acceptance by the Exchange of EUDR CI does not indicate any assurance or representation as to its compliance with the requirements of the EUDR.

1 Amendments to the terms and conditions of the Coffee "C" futures contract are subject to review and approval by the Exchange's Board of Directors and are subject to regulatory review by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading

Commission.

