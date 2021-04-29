Log in
    ICE

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.

(ICE)
  Report
Intercontinental Exchange : Approves Second Quarter Dividend of $0.33 per Share

04/29/2021 | 07:36am EDT
Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, announced today a $0.33 per share dividend for the second quarter of 2021, which is up 10% from the $0.30 per share dividend paid in the second quarter of 2020. The cash dividend is payable on June 30, 2021 to stockholders of record as of June 16, 2021. The ex-dividend date is June 15, 2021.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on February 4, 2021.

SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange

ICE- CORP


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 904 M - -
Net income 2021 2 442 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 573 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,5x
Yield 2021 1,11%
Capitalization 67 002 M 67 002 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,4x
EV / Sales 2022 10,9x
Nbr of Employees 8 890
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 133,95 $
Last Close Price 119,07 $
Spread / Highest target 18,4%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey Craig Sprecher Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin R. Jackson President
Scott Anthony Hill Chief Financial Officer
Mayur Kapani Chief Technology Officer
Mark P. Wassersug Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.3.28%67 002
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED15.01%79 701
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC-16.14%58 531
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG1.58%31 405
NASDAQ, INC.20.27%26 189
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO-13.52%20 173
