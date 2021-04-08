Log in
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.

(ICE)
Intercontinental Exchange : ICE Announces That a Record 14,419 Murban Crude Oil Futures Contracts Traded on April 7

04/08/2021 | 08:33am EDT
38,712 contracts traded in total on ICE Futures Abu Dhabi since launch

38 firms traded on IFAD since launch

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, today announced that a record 14,419 ICE Murban Crude Oil Futures contracts traded on ICE Futures Abu Dhabi (“IFAD”) on April 7, marking its highest volume day since the contracts launched on March 29. Alongside ICE Murban Crude Oil Futures, IFAD launched trading in 18 Murban-related cash settled derivatives and inter-commodity spreads, offering the market the broadest range of ways to trade and hedge Murban crude oil.

A total of 38,712 contracts have traded on IFAD since the launch. This includes 34,202 ICE Murban Crude Oil futures contracts and 4,510 Murban-related cash settled derivatives, with 38 firms having traded on IFAD since the launch.

“The scale of the response from the market to the launch of Murban futures is both encouraging and validating,” said Jamal Oulhadj, President of ICE Futures Abu Dhabi. “The energy industry needed the ability to hedge forward price risk for Murban crude and what we are seeing is participants from across both the physical and financial sides of the market coming together to form two-way pricing every day and contribute to the price formation process of Murban crude oil.”

Murban futures are open for trading for 24 hours a day on Mondays and 22 hours a day Tuesdays to Fridays, with investors from jurisdictions including Abu Dhabi Global Market, United States, Singapore, UK, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Norway, Australia, Japan and South Korea, able to trade on IFAD. IFAD has 26 Exchange Members and 19 Clearing Members, who are listed in full on IFAD’s Membership page.

Contracts traded on IFAD are cleared at ICE Clear Europe where they are cleared alongside ICE’s global energy futures platform covering oil, natural gas and the environmental complex, allowing customers to benefit from critical margin offsets to enhance capital efficiency.

For more information on how to clear or trade IFAD markets please contact Membership-AbuDhabi@ice.com or to arrange education sessions on IFAD markets please contact education@ice.com.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on February 4, 2021.

ICE- CORP
Source: Intercontinental Exchange


© Business Wire 2021
