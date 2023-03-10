Advanced search
    ICE   US45866F1049

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.

(ICE)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:43:20 2023-03-10 pm EST
94.98 USD   -5.12%
03:28pIntercontinental Exchange on Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2022 -- Data Talk
DJ
08:31aICE Benchmark Administration Announces Intention to Launch SOFR Spread-Adjusted ICE Swap Rate® as a Benchmark
BU
07:16aJobs Report Will Be Key to Fed Plans; San Francisco Fed's Daly Shares Views on Economy, Rates; Bank of Japan Holds Rates Steady
DJ
Intercontinental Exchange on Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2022 -- Data Talk

03/10/2023 | 03:28pm EST
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) is currently at $95.94, down $4.16 or 4.15%


--Would be lowest close since Nov. 3, 2022, when it closed at $95.47

--On pace for largest percent decrease since June 17, 2022, when it fell 4.77%

--Currently down five of the past six days

--Currently down four consecutive days; down 7.07% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Dec. 19, 2022, when it fell for four straight trading days

--Worst four day stretch since the four days ending June 14, 2022, when it fell 7.23%

--Down 5.75% month-to-date

--Down 6.48% year-to-date

--Down 30.88% from its all-time closing high of $138.81 on Nov. 2, 2021

--Down 24.07% from 52 weeks ago (March 11, 2022), when it closed at $126.36

--Down 29.92% from its 52-week closing high of $136.90 on March 18, 2022

--Up 6.58% from its 52-week closing low of $90.02 on Oct. 7, 2022

--Traded as low as $94.72; lowest intraday level since Nov. 4, 2022, when it hit $94.19

--Down 5.37% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since May 5, 2022, when it fell as much as 8.16%


All data as of 3:06:26 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-23 1527ET

03:28pIntercontinental Exchange on Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2022 -- Data..
DJ
08:31aICE Benchmark Administration Announces Intention to Launch SOFR Spread-Adjusted ICE Swa..
BU
07:16aJobs Report Will Be Key to Fed Plans; San Francisco Fed's Daly Shares Views on Economy,..
DJ
12:05aMain Street investors pressure SEC, confront Wall Street on stock plan
RE
03/09Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
03/09Intercontinental Exchange to Strongly Oppose FTC's Complaint Against Black Knight Deal
DJ
03/09Federal Trade Commission Says Taking Action to Block Intercontinental Exchange, Black K..
MT
03/09Intercontinental Exchange Responds to the FTC's Attempt to Block ICE's Acquisition of B..
BU
03/09Federal Trade Commission Says Taking Action to Block Intercontinental Exchange, Black K..
MT
03/09Black Knight, Intercontinental Exchange Stocks Down as US FTC Prepares to Challenge $13..
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 7 553 M - -
Net income 2023 2 478 M - -
Net Debt 2023 16 136 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,5x
Yield 2023 1,68%
Capitalization 55 941 M 55 941 M -
EV / Sales 2023 9,54x
EV / Sales 2024 8,72x
Nbr of Employees 8 911
Free-Float 86,9%
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 100,10 $
Average target price 127,69 $
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Craig Sprecher Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin R. Jackson President
Warren Gardiner Chief Financial Officer
Mayur V. Kapani Chief Technology Officer
Mark P. Wassersug Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-2.43%55 941
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-3.62%52 395
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC3.50%48 690
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG3.44%32 426
NASDAQ, INC.-10.14%26 563
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.26.70%13 289