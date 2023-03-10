Intercontinental Exchange on Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2022 -- Data Talk

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) is currently at $95.94, down $4.16 or 4.15%

--Would be lowest close since Nov. 3, 2022, when it closed at $95.47

--On pace for largest percent decrease since June 17, 2022, when it fell 4.77%

--Currently down five of the past six days

--Currently down four consecutive days; down 7.07% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Dec. 19, 2022, when it fell for four straight trading days

--Worst four day stretch since the four days ending June 14, 2022, when it fell 7.23%

--Down 5.75% month-to-date

--Down 6.48% year-to-date

--Down 30.88% from its all-time closing high of $138.81 on Nov. 2, 2021

--Down 24.07% from 52 weeks ago (March 11, 2022), when it closed at $126.36

--Down 29.92% from its 52-week closing high of $136.90 on March 18, 2022

--Up 6.58% from its 52-week closing low of $90.02 on Oct. 7, 2022

--Traded as low as $94.72; lowest intraday level since Nov. 4, 2022, when it hit $94.19

--Down 5.37% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since May 5, 2022, when it fell as much as 8.16%

All data as of 3:06:26 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-23 1527ET