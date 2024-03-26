Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today announced that Kasikorn Securities, part of the Kasikorn Bank Group, a leading financial services provider in Thailand, has chosen ICE’s Portfolio Analytics-Derivatives for pre-trade pricing, analytics and post-trade risk management.

"At Kasikorn Securities, we aim to deliver innovative and customer-centric financial services for our clients, and by working with ICE, we can deliver financial products that fit our clients’ market views with the pricing and analytics needed to make timely investment decisions,” said Yongyut Meepetchdee, Kasikorn Securities. “With ICE’s comprehensive derivatives solution, we can also help our clients with idea generation and customized product design around a variety of OTC derivative instruments, including exotic options, embedded in structured products originated by Kasikorn Securities.”

With access to ICE’s portfolio analytics application for derivatives, Kasikorn Securities can analyze holdings at both a single security and portfolio level, with data and analytics covering multiple asset classes. ICE’s derivatives solution will be integrated into Kasikorn’s order management system, and will assist in pre-trade price discovery, decision support tools, risk management and analytics across a wide range of asset classes and instruments.

“As firms look for new ways to serve the evolving needs of their customers, we are pleased to work with Kasikorn Securities to help them meet their clients’ trading, regulatory and risk management needs,” said Magnus Cattan, Head of Client Development, Asia Pacific at ICE. “With our suite of derivatives services, we’re able to provide firms like Kasikorn with a one-stop-shop for clients’ derivatives needs, from pre-trade pricing and analytics tools to measuring and managing post-trade risk.”

For derivatives, ICE offers cross-asset analytical solutions, market data and valuation capabilities with more than 16 years of historical data. ICE’s derivatives valuation and analytics capabilities, which include access to pricing and analytics solutions for structured products and OTC positions, can help enable firms like Kasikorn to provide indicative quotes to clients with live market data and to measure the market risk of their investments.

For more information on ICE’s derivatives offerings, please visit: https://www.theice.com/market-data/pricing-and-analytics/derivatives

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE’s futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world’s largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the SEC on February 8, 2024.

Category: Fixed Income and Data Services

SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange

ICE-CORP

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240325411311/en/