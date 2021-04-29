Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICE

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.

(ICE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NYSE-owner ICE's profit beats as Ellie Mae powers mortgage business

04/29/2021 | 07:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A nearly empty trading floor is seen as preparations are made for the return to trading at the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) -Intercontinental Exchange, owner of the New York Stock Exchange, beat Wall Street estimates for first-quarter profit on Thursday, boosted by strength in its mortgage technology business and continued market volatility.

ICE's mortgage technology business continued to benefit from the acquisition of mortgage tech firm Ellie Mae. Revenue in the segment came in at $355 million, up 672% from last year.

The company bought Ellie Mae in an $11-billion deal last year to strengthen its position in mortgage servicing.

The exchange operator also benefited from the market turmoil sparked by the pandemic last year and continued its momentum into the first quarter, partly as an army of retail traders entered the market.

Amateur traders showed their strength earlier this year when they drove up prices of GameStop Corp, the poster child of the retail trading frenzy, as much as 1,600% to punish hedge funds that had bet against the stock.

The exchange segment, ICE's biggest business, brought in $1.61 billion in revenue, up marginally from last year.

Excluding one-time items, ICE earned $1.34 per share compared with analysts' average estimate of $1.30 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue, excluding transaction-based expenses, rose 15% to nearly $1.8 billion.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru;Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
All news about INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
07:36aINTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE  : Approves Second Quarter Dividend of $0.33 per Share
BU
07:35aINTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE  : Earnings Flash (ICE) INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE Repo..
MT
07:35aINTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE  : Earnings Flash (ICE) INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE Repo..
MT
07:34aINTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition..
AQ
07:33aINTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE  : Reports Strong First Quarter 2021
BU
04/27ICE MORTGAGE TECHNOLOGY  : 's Latest Origination Insight Report Shows Significan..
BU
04/27INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE  : ICE Introduces Ultra-Low Latency Wireless Services ..
BU
04/26INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Buying Trend at Intercontinental Exchange Interr..
MT
04/26INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.  : quaterly earnings release
04/26ANALYSIS : New U.S. credit benchmarks gain traction as Libor deadline approaches
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 904 M - -
Net income 2021 2 442 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 573 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,5x
Yield 2021 1,11%
Capitalization 67 002 M 67 002 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,4x
EV / Sales 2022 10,9x
Nbr of Employees 8 890
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 133,95 $
Last Close Price 119,07 $
Spread / Highest target 18,4%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey Craig Sprecher Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin R. Jackson President
Scott Anthony Hill Chief Financial Officer
Mayur Kapani Chief Technology Officer
Mark P. Wassersug Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.3.28%67 002
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED15.01%79 701
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC-16.14%58 531
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG1.58%31 405
NASDAQ, INC.20.27%26 189
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO-13.52%20 173
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ