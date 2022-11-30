REUTERS NEXT-NYSE president says IPO proceeds fall more than 90%

(Adds quotes on listings of Chinese firms)
NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Volatility and market
uncertainty have taken a big hit on the number of companies
going public, driving down initial public offering proceeds by
93% this year, Lynn Martin, president of the New York Stock
Exchange said on Wednesday.
"There is a lot of uncertainty and there's a lot of
different forces that are impacting markets," said Martin during
an interview at the Reuters NEXT conference.
The NYSE, which is owned by the Intercontinental Exchange
Inc, is the world's biggest exchange, with more than
2,400 listed companies, as well as being home to over 3,000
exchange traded funds (ETFs).
Last year was a record for IPOs at the NYSE, fueled in
large part by the boom in special purpose acquisition companies
(SPACs), but that activity has slowed to a trickle as high
inflation and rising interest rates have soured market sentiment
and SPACs have drawn regulatory scrutiny.
PIPELINE
"Our pipeline is tremendous -- the reason companies aren't
coming to market is because all the volatility in the market,"
said Martin, who worked for IBM as a computer coder before
joining the NYSE in 2001.
"They don't know what they are entering into, either on
their IPO day, or, importantly, the weeks and months that
follow," she said.
Martin said companies "very much want to go public," but
they are just all waiting for the volatility in the market to
calm down.
Unlike the volatile IPO market, the Exchange Trade
Funds' issuance may witness another record this year, she said
"We've already done about 250 ETFs this year that have
come to market, and we have a tremendous pipeline for December,"
Martin said.
NYSE parent ICE earlier in November reported
third-quarter profit that topped estimates. Even as the global
market rout forcing companies to delay their stock market
listings, it led to a surge in trading volumes across asset
classes as investors rejig portfolios to hedge against risk.
Martin on Wednesday also spoke about the collapse of
crypto exchange FTX
, pointing out FTX lacked a central counterparty for
clearing its trades, which is why their bankruptcy is "a bit
murky."
"The FTX situation may have added a layer of complexity
to to the crypto markets in general," Martin said.
Cryptocurrencies have been under pressure this year
after a string of high profile bankruptcies at crypto lenders
and exchanges.
The biggest case was FTX, which collapsed after traders
pulled $6 billion from the platform in three days and rival
exchange Binance abandoned a rescue deal.
The implosion has left an estimated 1 million creditors
facing losses totaling billions of dollars.
Martin said she was encouraged by talks between the U.S.
and Chinese regulators to find "a path forward" to resolve the
row over the U.S. inspection of audits of U.S.-listed Chinese
companies.
Washington and Beijing reached an agreement in August
allowing U.S. auditors to inspect China-based accountants, the
first step in a process that could prevent around 200 Chinese
companies being kicked off American stock exchanges.
Martin said the exchange has continued to talk to
Chinese companies hoping to list in New York, but added "a good
chunk" of those companies could not qualify for a NYSE listing.
"Those who qualify continue to engage with us," she
said.
To view the Reuters NEXT conference live on Nov. 30 and
Dec. 1, please click [https://www.reuters.com/world/reuters-next/
]
(Reporting by John McCrank, Lananh Nguyen and Saeed Azhar in
New York and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama)