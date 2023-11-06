ICE Futures U.S.

November 6, 2023

Reminder: Spot Month Position Limit Dates for Agricultural, Energy and Financial Contracts

For the December 2023 expiry contracts in Agricultural, Energy and Financial contracts and for spot month Oil and NGL contracts expiring in November 2023, positions must be in compliance with spot month position limits on and after the compliance date. Please be reminded that position limits apply on both an inter-dayand intra-daybasis. This means that positions must be in compliance with spot month position limits as of the close of business on the business day preceding each of the compliance dates listed below.

Agricultural Futures

Commodity

Compliance Date

Position Limit

Cocoa

November 24, 2023

1,000 contracts

Coffee "C"

November 21, 2023

500 contracts

Cotton No. 2

November 24, 2023

300 contracts

Financial Contracts

Commodity

Compliance Date

Position Limit

Turkish Lira - Euro(ETR)

Turkish Lira - US $(TRM)

Polish Zloty - Euro (PLE)

December 12, 2023

2,000 contracts

Polish Zloty - US $(PLN)

Israeli Shekel - US $(ILS)

Euro-Czech Koruna (EZ) US $-

December 12, 2023

2,500 contracts

Czech Koruna (VC)

Euro-Hungarian Forint (HR)

December 12, 2023

2,500 contracts

US $-Hungarian Forint (VU)

US $-South African Rand (ZR)

December 12, 2023

20,000 contracts

Energy Contracts

Commodity

Compliance Date

Henry LD1 Fixed Price

November 24, 2023

Natural Gas

November 24, 2023

LNG

November 28, 2023

Power1

December 1, 2023

Environmental

December 1, 2023

1 Including spot month capacity contracts expiring in December 2023.

Oil and NGL Contracts

Commodity

Compliance Date

Oil

November 28, 2023

Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs)

November 28, 2023

Excluding those contracts individually listed below, all positions in Oil and NGL contracts must be in compliance with spot month position limits as of the close of business on the business day preceding the compliance dates listed above.

Commodity

Commodity

Compliance

Code

Date

Condensate Diff - ICE C5 1A Index Future

TMF

11/13/2023

Crude Diff - Argus Bakken (Clearbrook) Crude Oil Future

BAK

11/13/2023

Crude Diff - ICE SW 1A Index Balmo Future

TMZ

11/13/2023

Crude Diff - ICE SW 1A Index Future

TMR

11/13/2023

Crude Diff - ICE SYN 1A Index Future

TMS

11/13/2023

Crude Diff - ICE UHC 1A Index Future

TMU

11/13/2023

Crude Diff - ICE WCS 1A Index Balmo Future

TMY

11/13/2023

Crude Diff - ICE WCS 1A Index Future

TMW

11/13/2023

Crude Diff - ICE WCS 1B Index Balmo Future

TDY

11/13/2023

Crude Diff - ICE WCS 1B Index Future

TDX

11/13/2023

Crude Diff - WTI 1-Month Calendar Spread Future

TIA

11/16/2023

Crude Diff - WTI 1-Month Calendar Spread Option

TIA

11/16/2023

Crude Outright - WTI Bullet Future

WTB

11/16/2023

Crude Diff - Midland WTI American Gulf Coast Diff to CMA ICE

CM1

11/16/2023

Trade Month Future

Crude Diff - Midland WTI American Gulf Coast Diff to CMA ICE

CM2

11/16/2023

Trade Month Balmo Future

Crude Diff - Argus LLS vs WTI Trade Month Balmo Future

ARQ

11/20/2023

Crude Diff - Argus LLS vs WTI Trade Month Future

ARL

11/20/2023

Crude Diff - Argus Mars vs WTI Trade Month Future

ARW

11/20/2023

Crude Diff - Argus WCS (Cushing) Crude Oil Trade Month

CSH

11/20/2023

Future

Crude Diff - Argus WCS (Houston) Crude Oil Trade Month

ARV

11/20/2023

Future

Crude Diff - Argus WTI CMA Trade Month Future

AIM

11/20/2023

Crude Diff - Argus WTI Houston vs Argus WTI Midland Trade

MSN

11/20/2023

Month Future

Crude Diff - Argus WTI Houston vs WTI Trade Month Average

ACM

11/20/2023

Price Option

Crude Diff - Argus WTI Houston vs WTI Trade Month Future

ACM

11/20/2023

Crude Diff - Argus WTI Midland vs WTI Trade Month Average

MSV

11/20/2023

Price Option

Crude Diff - Argus WTI Midland vs WTI Trade Month Future

MSV

11/20/2023

Crude Diff - Argus WTS vs WTI Trade Month Balmo Future

AVS

11/20/2023

Crude Diff - Argus WTS vs WTI Trade Month Future

AVT

11/20/2023

Crude Outright - Argus WTI Cushing Trade Month Future

ACT

11/20/2023

Crude Outright - Permian WTI Trade Month Future

HOY

11/20/2023

Crude Outright - WTI Cushing Trade Month Future

WTC

11/20/2023

Crude Outright - Argus WTI Midland Trade Month Future

JFP

11/20/2023

Crude Outright - Argus WTI Houston Trade Month Future

JFQ

11/20/2023

Crude Outright - Argus Mars Trade Month Future

JFS

11/20/2023

Crude Outright - Argus LLS Trade Month Future

JFT

11/20/2023

Crude Outright - Argus WTS Trade Month Future

JFU

11/20/2023

Crude Oil Diff - Argus SGC vs WTI Trade Month Future

AJA

11/20/2023

Crude Oil Outright - Argus SGC Trade Month Future

TEK

11/20/2023

Crude Diff - Argus Bakken (Patoka) Crude Oil Trade Month

PAB

11/20/2023

Future

Diesel Diff - New York Harbor ULSD 1-month Calendar

HOC

11/28/2023

Spread Future

Diesel Diff - New York Harbor ULSD 1-month Calendar

HOC

11/28/2023

Spread Option

Crude Diff - WTI vs Brent Bullet Future

TIB

11/27/2023

Crude Diff - WTI vs Brent Spread Option

TIB

11/27/2023

Gasoline Diff - RBOB Gasoline 1-Month Calendar Spread

RCM

11/28/2023

Future

Gasoline Diff - RBOB Gasoline 1-Month Calendar Spread

RCM

11/28/2023

Option

For a complete list of position limits for energy contracts, please refer to the Energy Position Limit, Accountability and Reportable Levelstable on our website.

Participants and Clearing Members in the Exchange's Environmental markets are further reminded that, separate and apart from the Exchange's Spot Month Position Limits, certain limitations may apply to the number of physical instruments an entity may hold at any point in time in the registry of an applicable program. Participants and their Clearing Members are responsible for delivery obligations against outstanding Exchange contracts and should be aware of all such applicable limits so that positions are properly managed through expiration and delivery.

Exemptions

Exemptions may be available for bona fide hedging positions, arbitrage, spread or straddle positions or risk management positions in accordance with Rule 6.29. For the Henry Hub LD1 Fixed Price Future, a Conditional Limit is also available in accordance with Rule 6.20. Exemption requests should be submitted no later than five (5) business days prior to the date the position limit takes effect. Please address any questions to one of the contacts listed in this Notice. To apply for exemptive relief for an Agricultural or Financial contract, please phone or e-mail the appropriate contact listed below. To apply for exemptive relief for an Energy contract, please complete and submit the applications provided below:

Energy Contracts

Position Limit Exemption Form

Conditional Limit Request Form

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Agricultural and Financial Contact:

Susan Gallant

212-748-4030

Susan.Gallant@ice.com

Energy and Oil Contact: Patrick Swartzer 312-836-6745

Patrick.Swartzer@ice.com

