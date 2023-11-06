ICE Futures U.S. November 6, 2023 Reminder: Spot Month Position Limit Dates for Agricultural, Energy and Financial Contracts For the December 2023 expiry contracts in Agricultural, Energy and Financial contracts and for spot month Oil and NGL contracts expiring in November 2023, positions must be in compliance with spot month position limits on and after the compliance date. Please be reminded that position limits apply on both an inter-dayand intra-daybasis. This means that positions must be in compliance with spot month position limits as of the close of business on the business day preceding each of the compliance dates listed below. Agricultural Futures Commodity Compliance Date Position Limit Cocoa November 24, 2023 1,000 contracts Coffee "C" November 21, 2023 500 contracts Cotton No. 2 November 24, 2023 300 contracts Financial Contracts Commodity Compliance Date Position Limit Turkish Lira - Euro(ETR) Turkish Lira - US $(TRM) Polish Zloty - Euro (PLE) December 12, 2023 2,000 contracts Polish Zloty - US $(PLN) Israeli Shekel - US $(ILS) Euro-Czech Koruna (EZ) US $- December 12, 2023 2,500 contracts Czech Koruna (VC) Euro-Hungarian Forint (HR) December 12, 2023 2,500 contracts US $-Hungarian Forint (VU) US $-South African Rand (ZR) December 12, 2023 20,000 contracts Energy Contracts Commodity Compliance Date Henry LD1 Fixed Price November 24, 2023 Natural Gas November 24, 2023 LNG November 28, 2023 Power1 December 1, 2023 Environmental December 1, 2023 1 Including spot month capacity contracts expiring in December 2023. View All Notices / Contact Us / Media Inquiries © 2023 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. The following are trademarks of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliated companies: Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, New York Stock Exchange and NYSE. For more information regarding trademarks owned by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliated companies see: intercontinentalexchange.com/terms-of-use Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key information Documents (KIDS)," commencing January 1, 2019.

Oil and NGL Contracts Commodity Compliance Date Oil November 28, 2023 Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) November 28, 2023 Excluding those contracts individually listed below, all positions in Oil and NGL contracts must be in compliance with spot month position limits as of the close of business on the business day preceding the compliance dates listed above. Commodity Commodity Compliance Code Date Condensate Diff - ICE C5 1A Index Future TMF 11/13/2023 Crude Diff - Argus Bakken (Clearbrook) Crude Oil Future BAK 11/13/2023 Crude Diff - ICE SW 1A Index Balmo Future TMZ 11/13/2023 Crude Diff - ICE SW 1A Index Future TMR 11/13/2023 Crude Diff - ICE SYN 1A Index Future TMS 11/13/2023 Crude Diff - ICE UHC 1A Index Future TMU 11/13/2023 Crude Diff - ICE WCS 1A Index Balmo Future TMY 11/13/2023 Crude Diff - ICE WCS 1A Index Future TMW 11/13/2023 Crude Diff - ICE WCS 1B Index Balmo Future TDY 11/13/2023 Crude Diff - ICE WCS 1B Index Future TDX 11/13/2023 Crude Diff - WTI 1-Month Calendar Spread Future TIA 11/16/2023 Crude Diff - WTI 1-Month Calendar Spread Option TIA 11/16/2023 Crude Outright - WTI Bullet Future WTB 11/16/2023 Crude Diff - Midland WTI American Gulf Coast Diff to CMA ICE CM1 11/16/2023 Trade Month Future Crude Diff - Midland WTI American Gulf Coast Diff to CMA ICE CM2 11/16/2023 Trade Month Balmo Future Crude Diff - Argus LLS vs WTI Trade Month Balmo Future ARQ 11/20/2023 Crude Diff - Argus LLS vs WTI Trade Month Future ARL 11/20/2023 Crude Diff - Argus Mars vs WTI Trade Month Future ARW 11/20/2023 Crude Diff - Argus WCS (Cushing) Crude Oil Trade Month CSH 11/20/2023 Future Crude Diff - Argus WCS (Houston) Crude Oil Trade Month ARV 11/20/2023 Future

Crude Diff - Argus WTI CMA Trade Month Future AIM 11/20/2023 Crude Diff - Argus WTI Houston vs Argus WTI Midland Trade MSN 11/20/2023 Month Future Crude Diff - Argus WTI Houston vs WTI Trade Month Average ACM 11/20/2023 Price Option Crude Diff - Argus WTI Houston vs WTI Trade Month Future ACM 11/20/2023 Crude Diff - Argus WTI Midland vs WTI Trade Month Average MSV 11/20/2023 Price Option Crude Diff - Argus WTI Midland vs WTI Trade Month Future MSV 11/20/2023 Crude Diff - Argus WTS vs WTI Trade Month Balmo Future AVS 11/20/2023 Crude Diff - Argus WTS vs WTI Trade Month Future AVT 11/20/2023 Crude Outright - Argus WTI Cushing Trade Month Future ACT 11/20/2023 Crude Outright - Permian WTI Trade Month Future HOY 11/20/2023 Crude Outright - WTI Cushing Trade Month Future WTC 11/20/2023 Crude Outright - Argus WTI Midland Trade Month Future JFP 11/20/2023 Crude Outright - Argus WTI Houston Trade Month Future JFQ 11/20/2023 Crude Outright - Argus Mars Trade Month Future JFS 11/20/2023 Crude Outright - Argus LLS Trade Month Future JFT 11/20/2023 Crude Outright - Argus WTS Trade Month Future JFU 11/20/2023 Crude Oil Diff - Argus SGC vs WTI Trade Month Future AJA 11/20/2023 Crude Oil Outright - Argus SGC Trade Month Future TEK 11/20/2023 Crude Diff - Argus Bakken (Patoka) Crude Oil Trade Month PAB 11/20/2023 Future Diesel Diff - New York Harbor ULSD 1-month Calendar HOC 11/28/2023 Spread Future Diesel Diff - New York Harbor ULSD 1-month Calendar HOC 11/28/2023 Spread Option Crude Diff - WTI vs Brent Bullet Future TIB 11/27/2023 Crude Diff - WTI vs Brent Spread Option TIB 11/27/2023 Gasoline Diff - RBOB Gasoline 1-Month Calendar Spread RCM 11/28/2023 Future Gasoline Diff - RBOB Gasoline 1-Month Calendar Spread RCM 11/28/2023 Option