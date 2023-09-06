ICE Futures U.S.

September 6, 2023

Reminder: Spot Month Position Limit Dates for Agricultural and Energy Contracts

For the October 2023 expiry contracts in Agricultural and Energy contracts and for spot month Oil and NGL contracts expiring in September 2023, positions must be in compliance with spot month position limits on and after the compliance date. Please be reminded that position limits apply on both aninter-dayandintra-daybasis. This means that positions must be in compliance with spot month position limits as of the close of business on the business day preceding each of the compliance dates listed below.

Agricultural Futures

Commodity

Compliance Date

Position Limit

Cotton No. 2

September 25, 2023

300 contracts

Sugar No. 11

September 19, 2023

5,000 contracts

Energy Contracts

Commodity

Compliance Date

Henry LD1 Fixed Price

September 25, 2023

Natural Gas

September 25, 2023

LNG

September 27, 2023

Power1

October 2, 2023

Environmental

October 2, 2023

Oil and NGL Contracts

Commodity

Compliance Date

Oil

September 27, 2023

Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs)

September 27, 2023

Excluding those contracts individually listed below, all positions in Oil and NGL contracts must be in compliance with spot month position limits as of the close of business on the business day preceding the compliance dates listed above.

Commodity

Commodity

Compliance

Code

Date

Condensate Diff - ICE C5 1A Index Future

TMF

9/12/2023

Crude Diff - Argus Bakken (Clearbrook) Crude Oil Future

BAK

9/12/2023

1 Including spot month capacity contracts expiring in September 2023.

Crude Diff - ICE SW 1A Index Balmo Future

TMZ

9/12/2023

Crude Diff - ICE SW 1A Index Future

TMR

9/12/2023

Crude Diff - ICE SYN 1A Index Future

TMS

9/12/2023

Crude Diff - ICE UHC 1A Index Future

TMU

9/12/2023

Crude Diff - ICE WCS 1A Index Balmo Future

TMY

9/12/2023

Crude Diff - ICE WCS 1A Index Future

TMW

9/12/2023

Crude Diff - ICE WCS 1B Index Balmo Future

TDY

9/12/2023

Crude Diff - ICE WCS 1B Index Future

TDX

9/12/2023

Crude Diff - WTI 1-Month Calendar Spread Future

TIA

9/18/2023

Crude Diff - WTI 1-Month Calendar Spread Option

TIA

9/18/2023

Crude Outright - WTI Bullet Future

WTB

9/18/2023

Crude Diff - Midland WTI American Gulf Coast Diff to CMA ICE

CM1

9/18/2023

Trade Month Future

Crude Diff - Midland WTI American Gulf Coast Diff to CMA ICE

CM2

9/18/2023

Trade Month Balmo Future

Crude Diff - Argus LLS vs WTI Trade Month Balmo Future

ARQ

9/21/2023

Crude Diff - Argus LLS vs WTI Trade Month Future

ARL

9/21/2023

Crude Diff - Argus Mars vs WTI Trade Month Future

ARW

9/21/2023

Crude Diff - Argus WCS (Cushing) Crude Oil Trade Month

CSH

9/21/2023

Future

Crude Diff - Argus WCS (Houston) Crude Oil Trade Month

ARV

9/21/2023

Future

Crude Diff - Argus WTI CMA Trade Month Future

AIM

9/21/2023

Crude Diff - Argus WTI Houston vs Argus WTI Midland Trade

MSN

9/21/2023

Month Future

Crude Diff - Argus WTI Houston vs WTI Trade Month Average

ACM

9/21/2023

Price Option

Crude Diff - Argus WTI Houston vs WTI Trade Month Future

ACM

9/21/2023

Crude Diff - Argus WTI Midland vs WTI Trade Month Average

MSV

9/21/2023

Price Option

Crude Diff - Argus WTI Midland vs WTI Trade Month Future

MSV

9/21/2023

Crude Diff - Argus WTS vs WTI Trade Month Balmo Future

AVS

9/21/2023

Crude Diff - Argus WTS vs WTI Trade Month Future

AVT

9/21/2023

Crude Outright - Argus WTI Cushing Trade Month Future

ACT

9/21/2023

Crude Outright - Permian WTI Trade Month Future

HOY

9/21/2023

Crude Outright - WTI Cushing Trade Month Future

WTC

9/21/2023

Crude Outright - Argus WTI Midland Trade Month Future

JFP

9/21/2023

Crude Outright - Argus WTI Houston Trade Month Future

JFQ

9/21/2023

Crude Outright - Argus Mars Trade Month Future

JFS

9/21/2023

Crude Outright - Argus LLS Trade Month Future

JFT

9/21/2023

Crude Outright - Argus WTS Trade Month Future

JFU

9/21/2023

Crude Oil Diff - Argus SGC vs WTI Trade Month Future

AJA

9/21/2023

Crude Oil Outright - Argus SGC Trade Month Future

TEK

9/21/2023

Crude Diff - Argus Bakken (Patoka) Crude Oil Trade Month

PAB

9/21/2023

Future

Diesel Diff - New York Harbor ULSD 1-month Calendar

HOC

9/27/2023

Spread Future

Diesel Diff - New York Harbor ULSD 1-month Calendar

HOC

9/27/2023

Spread Option

Crude Diff - WTI vs Brent Bullet Future

TIB

9/26/2023

Crude Diff - WTI vs Brent Spread Option

TIB

9/26/2023

Gasoline Diff - RBOB Gasoline 1-Month Calendar Spread

RCM

9/27/2023

Future

Gasoline Diff - RBOB Gasoline 1-Month Calendar Spread

RCM

9/27/2023

Option

For a complete list of position limits for energy contracts, please refer to the Energy Position Limit, Accountability and Reportable Levelstable on our website.

Participants and Clearing Members in the Exchange's Environmental markets are further reminded that, separate and apart from the Exchange's Spot Month Position Limits, certain limitations may apply to the number of physical instruments an entity may hold at any point in time in the registry of an applicable program. Participants and their Clearing Members are responsible for delivery obligations against outstanding Exchange contracts and should be aware of all such applicable limits so that positions are properly managed through expiration and delivery.

Exemptions

Exemptions may be available for bona fide hedging positions, arbitrage, spread or straddle positions or risk management positions in accordance with Rule 6.29. For the Henry Hub LD1 Fixed Price Future, a

Conditional Limit is also available in accordance with Rule 6.20. Exemption requests should be submitted no later than five (5) business days prior to the date the position limit takes effect. Please address any questions to one of the contacts listed in this Notice. To apply for exemptive relief for an Agricultural or Financial contract, please phone or e-mail the appropriate contact listed below. To apply for exemptive relief for an Energy contract, please complete and submit the applications provided below:

Energy Contracts

Position Limit Exemption Form

Conditional Limit Request Form

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Agricultural Contact: Susan Gallant212-748-4030

Susan.Gallant@ice.com

Energy and Oil Contact: Patrick Swartzer312-836-6745

Patrick.Swartzer@ice.com

