ICE Futures U.S. September 6, 2023 Reminder: Spot Month Position Limit Dates for Agricultural and Energy Contracts For the October 2023 expiry contracts in Agricultural and Energy contracts and for spot month Oil and NGL contracts expiring in September 2023, positions must be in compliance with spot month position limits on and after the compliance date. Please be reminded that position limits apply on both aninter-dayandintra-daybasis. This means that positions must be in compliance with spot month position limits as of the close of business on the business day preceding each of the compliance dates listed below. Agricultural Futures Commodity Compliance Date Position Limit Cotton No. 2 September 25, 2023 300 contracts Sugar No. 11 September 19, 2023 5,000 contracts Energy Contracts Commodity Compliance Date Henry LD1 Fixed Price September 25, 2023 Natural Gas September 25, 2023 LNG September 27, 2023 Power1 October 2, 2023 Environmental October 2, 2023 Oil and NGL Contracts Commodity Compliance Date Oil September 27, 2023 Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) September 27, 2023 Excluding those contracts individually listed below, all positions in Oil and NGL contracts must be in compliance with spot month position limits as of the close of business on the business day preceding the compliance dates listed above. Commodity Commodity Compliance Code Date Condensate Diff - ICE C5 1A Index Future TMF 9/12/2023 Crude Diff - Argus Bakken (Clearbrook) Crude Oil Future BAK 9/12/2023 1 Including spot month capacity contracts expiring in September 2023. View All Notices/Contact Us/Media Inquiries © 2023 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. The following are trademarks of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliated companies: Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, New York Stock Exchange and NYSE. For more information regarding trademarks owned by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliated companies see: intercontinentalexchange.com/terms-of-use Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key information Documents (KIDS)," commencing January 1, 2019.

Crude Diff - ICE SW 1A Index Balmo Future TMZ 9/12/2023 Crude Diff - ICE SW 1A Index Future TMR 9/12/2023 Crude Diff - ICE SYN 1A Index Future TMS 9/12/2023 Crude Diff - ICE UHC 1A Index Future TMU 9/12/2023 Crude Diff - ICE WCS 1A Index Balmo Future TMY 9/12/2023 Crude Diff - ICE WCS 1A Index Future TMW 9/12/2023 Crude Diff - ICE WCS 1B Index Balmo Future TDY 9/12/2023 Crude Diff - ICE WCS 1B Index Future TDX 9/12/2023 Crude Diff - WTI 1-Month Calendar Spread Future TIA 9/18/2023 Crude Diff - WTI 1-Month Calendar Spread Option TIA 9/18/2023 Crude Outright - WTI Bullet Future WTB 9/18/2023 Crude Diff - Midland WTI American Gulf Coast Diff to CMA ICE CM1 9/18/2023 Trade Month Future Crude Diff - Midland WTI American Gulf Coast Diff to CMA ICE CM2 9/18/2023 Trade Month Balmo Future Crude Diff - Argus LLS vs WTI Trade Month Balmo Future ARQ 9/21/2023 Crude Diff - Argus LLS vs WTI Trade Month Future ARL 9/21/2023 Crude Diff - Argus Mars vs WTI Trade Month Future ARW 9/21/2023 Crude Diff - Argus WCS (Cushing) Crude Oil Trade Month CSH 9/21/2023 Future Crude Diff - Argus WCS (Houston) Crude Oil Trade Month ARV 9/21/2023 Future Crude Diff - Argus WTI CMA Trade Month Future AIM 9/21/2023 Crude Diff - Argus WTI Houston vs Argus WTI Midland Trade MSN 9/21/2023 Month Future Crude Diff - Argus WTI Houston vs WTI Trade Month Average ACM 9/21/2023 Price Option Crude Diff - Argus WTI Houston vs WTI Trade Month Future ACM 9/21/2023 Crude Diff - Argus WTI Midland vs WTI Trade Month Average MSV 9/21/2023 Price Option Crude Diff - Argus WTI Midland vs WTI Trade Month Future MSV 9/21/2023 Crude Diff - Argus WTS vs WTI Trade Month Balmo Future AVS 9/21/2023 Crude Diff - Argus WTS vs WTI Trade Month Future AVT 9/21/2023 View All Notices/Contact Us/Media Inquiries © 2023 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. The following are trademarks of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliated companies: Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, New York Stock Exchange and NYSE. For more information regarding trademarks owned by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliated companies see: intercontinentalexchange.com/terms-of-use Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key information Documents (KIDS)," commencing January 1, 2019.

Crude Outright - Argus WTI Cushing Trade Month Future ACT 9/21/2023 Crude Outright - Permian WTI Trade Month Future HOY 9/21/2023 Crude Outright - WTI Cushing Trade Month Future WTC 9/21/2023 Crude Outright - Argus WTI Midland Trade Month Future JFP 9/21/2023 Crude Outright - Argus WTI Houston Trade Month Future JFQ 9/21/2023 Crude Outright - Argus Mars Trade Month Future JFS 9/21/2023 Crude Outright - Argus LLS Trade Month Future JFT 9/21/2023 Crude Outright - Argus WTS Trade Month Future JFU 9/21/2023 Crude Oil Diff - Argus SGC vs WTI Trade Month Future AJA 9/21/2023 Crude Oil Outright - Argus SGC Trade Month Future TEK 9/21/2023 Crude Diff - Argus Bakken (Patoka) Crude Oil Trade Month PAB 9/21/2023 Future Diesel Diff - New York Harbor ULSD 1-month Calendar HOC 9/27/2023 Spread Future Diesel Diff - New York Harbor ULSD 1-month Calendar HOC 9/27/2023 Spread Option Crude Diff - WTI vs Brent Bullet Future TIB 9/26/2023 Crude Diff - WTI vs Brent Spread Option TIB 9/26/2023 Gasoline Diff - RBOB Gasoline 1-Month Calendar Spread RCM 9/27/2023 Future Gasoline Diff - RBOB Gasoline 1-Month Calendar Spread RCM 9/27/2023 Option For a complete list of position limits for energy contracts, please refer to the Energy Position Limit, Accountability and Reportable Levelstable on our website. Participants and Clearing Members in the Exchange's Environmental markets are further reminded that, separate and apart from the Exchange's Spot Month Position Limits, certain limitations may apply to the number of physical instruments an entity may hold at any point in time in the registry of an applicable program. Participants and their Clearing Members are responsible for delivery obligations against outstanding Exchange contracts and should be aware of all such applicable limits so that positions are properly managed through expiration and delivery. Exemptions Exemptions may be available for bona fide hedging positions, arbitrage, spread or straddle positions or risk management positions in accordance with Rule 6.29. For the Henry Hub LD1 Fixed Price Future, a View All Notices/Contact Us/Media Inquiries © 2023 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. The following are trademarks of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliated companies: Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, New York Stock Exchange and NYSE. For more information regarding trademarks owned by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliated companies see: intercontinentalexchange.com/terms-of-use Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key information Documents (KIDS)," commencing January 1, 2019.