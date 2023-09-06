ICE Futures U.S.
September 6, 2023
Reminder: Spot Month Position Limit Dates for Agricultural and Energy Contracts
For the October 2023 expiry contracts in Agricultural and Energy contracts and for spot month Oil and NGL contracts expiring in September 2023, positions must be in compliance with spot month position limits on and after the compliance date. Please be reminded that position limits apply on both aninter-dayandintra-daybasis. This means that positions must be in compliance with spot month position limits as of the close of business on the business day preceding each of the compliance dates listed below.
Agricultural Futures
Commodity
Compliance Date
Position Limit
Cotton No. 2
September 25, 2023
300 contracts
Sugar No. 11
September 19, 2023
5,000 contracts
Energy Contracts
Commodity
Compliance Date
Henry LD1 Fixed Price
September 25, 2023
Natural Gas
September 25, 2023
LNG
September 27, 2023
Power1
October 2, 2023
Environmental
October 2, 2023
Oil and NGL Contracts
Commodity
Compliance Date
Oil
September 27, 2023
Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs)
September 27, 2023
Excluding those contracts individually listed below, all positions in Oil and NGL contracts must be in compliance with spot month position limits as of the close of business on the business day preceding the compliance dates listed above.
Commodity
Commodity
Compliance
Code
Date
Condensate Diff - ICE C5 1A Index Future
TMF
9/12/2023
Crude Diff - Argus Bakken (Clearbrook) Crude Oil Future
BAK
9/12/2023
1 Including spot month capacity contracts expiring in September 2023.
View All Notices/Contact Us/Media Inquiries
© 2023 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. The following are trademarks of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliated companies: Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, New York Stock Exchange and NYSE. For more information regarding trademarks owned by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliated companies see: intercontinentalexchange.com/terms-of-use
Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key information Documents (KIDS)," commencing January 1, 2019.
Crude Diff - ICE SW 1A Index Balmo Future
TMZ
9/12/2023
Crude Diff - ICE SW 1A Index Future
TMR
9/12/2023
Crude Diff - ICE SYN 1A Index Future
TMS
9/12/2023
Crude Diff - ICE UHC 1A Index Future
TMU
9/12/2023
Crude Diff - ICE WCS 1A Index Balmo Future
TMY
9/12/2023
Crude Diff - ICE WCS 1A Index Future
TMW
9/12/2023
Crude Diff - ICE WCS 1B Index Balmo Future
TDY
9/12/2023
Crude Diff - ICE WCS 1B Index Future
TDX
9/12/2023
Crude Diff - WTI 1-Month Calendar Spread Future
TIA
9/18/2023
Crude Diff - WTI 1-Month Calendar Spread Option
TIA
9/18/2023
Crude Outright - WTI Bullet Future
WTB
9/18/2023
Crude Diff - Midland WTI American Gulf Coast Diff to CMA ICE
CM1
9/18/2023
Trade Month Future
Crude Diff - Midland WTI American Gulf Coast Diff to CMA ICE
CM2
9/18/2023
Trade Month Balmo Future
Crude Diff - Argus LLS vs WTI Trade Month Balmo Future
ARQ
9/21/2023
Crude Diff - Argus LLS vs WTI Trade Month Future
ARL
9/21/2023
Crude Diff - Argus Mars vs WTI Trade Month Future
ARW
9/21/2023
Crude Diff - Argus WCS (Cushing) Crude Oil Trade Month
CSH
9/21/2023
Future
Crude Diff - Argus WCS (Houston) Crude Oil Trade Month
ARV
9/21/2023
Future
Crude Diff - Argus WTI CMA Trade Month Future
AIM
9/21/2023
Crude Diff - Argus WTI Houston vs Argus WTI Midland Trade
MSN
9/21/2023
Month Future
Crude Diff - Argus WTI Houston vs WTI Trade Month Average
ACM
9/21/2023
Price Option
Crude Diff - Argus WTI Houston vs WTI Trade Month Future
ACM
9/21/2023
Crude Diff - Argus WTI Midland vs WTI Trade Month Average
MSV
9/21/2023
Price Option
Crude Diff - Argus WTI Midland vs WTI Trade Month Future
MSV
9/21/2023
Crude Diff - Argus WTS vs WTI Trade Month Balmo Future
AVS
9/21/2023
Crude Diff - Argus WTS vs WTI Trade Month Future
AVT
9/21/2023
View All Notices/Contact Us/Media Inquiries
© 2023 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. The following are trademarks of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliated companies: Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, New York Stock Exchange and NYSE. For more information regarding trademarks owned by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliated companies see: intercontinentalexchange.com/terms-of-use
Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key information Documents (KIDS)," commencing January 1, 2019.
Crude Outright - Argus WTI Cushing Trade Month Future
ACT
9/21/2023
Crude Outright - Permian WTI Trade Month Future
HOY
9/21/2023
Crude Outright - WTI Cushing Trade Month Future
WTC
9/21/2023
Crude Outright - Argus WTI Midland Trade Month Future
JFP
9/21/2023
Crude Outright - Argus WTI Houston Trade Month Future
JFQ
9/21/2023
Crude Outright - Argus Mars Trade Month Future
JFS
9/21/2023
Crude Outright - Argus LLS Trade Month Future
JFT
9/21/2023
Crude Outright - Argus WTS Trade Month Future
JFU
9/21/2023
Crude Oil Diff - Argus SGC vs WTI Trade Month Future
AJA
9/21/2023
Crude Oil Outright - Argus SGC Trade Month Future
TEK
9/21/2023
Crude Diff - Argus Bakken (Patoka) Crude Oil Trade Month
PAB
9/21/2023
Future
Diesel Diff - New York Harbor ULSD 1-month Calendar
HOC
9/27/2023
Spread Future
Diesel Diff - New York Harbor ULSD 1-month Calendar
HOC
9/27/2023
Spread Option
Crude Diff - WTI vs Brent Bullet Future
TIB
9/26/2023
Crude Diff - WTI vs Brent Spread Option
TIB
9/26/2023
Gasoline Diff - RBOB Gasoline 1-Month Calendar Spread
RCM
9/27/2023
Future
Gasoline Diff - RBOB Gasoline 1-Month Calendar Spread
RCM
9/27/2023
Option
For a complete list of position limits for energy contracts, please refer to the Energy Position Limit, Accountability and Reportable Levelstable on our website.
Participants and Clearing Members in the Exchange's Environmental markets are further reminded that, separate and apart from the Exchange's Spot Month Position Limits, certain limitations may apply to the number of physical instruments an entity may hold at any point in time in the registry of an applicable program. Participants and their Clearing Members are responsible for delivery obligations against outstanding Exchange contracts and should be aware of all such applicable limits so that positions are properly managed through expiration and delivery.
Exemptions
Exemptions may be available for bona fide hedging positions, arbitrage, spread or straddle positions or risk management positions in accordance with Rule 6.29. For the Henry Hub LD1 Fixed Price Future, a
View All Notices/Contact Us/Media Inquiries
© 2023 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. The following are trademarks of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliated companies: Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, New York Stock Exchange and NYSE. For more information regarding trademarks owned by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliated companies see: intercontinentalexchange.com/terms-of-use
Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key information Documents (KIDS)," commencing January 1, 2019.
Conditional Limit is also available in accordance with Rule 6.20. Exemption requests should be submitted no later than five (5) business days prior to the date the position limit takes effect. Please address any questions to one of the contacts listed in this Notice. To apply for exemptive relief for an Agricultural or Financial contract, please phone or e-mail the appropriate contact listed below. To apply for exemptive relief for an Energy contract, please complete and submit the applications provided below:
Energy Contracts
Position Limit Exemption Form
Conditional Limit Request Form
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Agricultural Contact: Susan Gallant212-748-4030
Susan.Gallant@ice.com
Energy and Oil Contact: Patrick Swartzer312-836-6745
Patrick.Swartzer@ice.com
View All Notices/Contact Us/Media Inquiries
© 2023 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. The following are trademarks of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliated companies: Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, New York Stock Exchange and NYSE. For more information regarding trademarks owned by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliated companies see: intercontinentalexchange.com/terms-of-use
Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key information Documents (KIDS)," commencing January 1, 2019.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
ICE - Intercontinental Exchange Inc. published this content on 06 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2023 14:53:02 UTC.