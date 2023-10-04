ICE Futures U.S.
October 4, 2023
Reminder: Spot Month Position Limit Dates for Agricultural and Energy Contracts
For the November 2023 expiry contracts in Agricultural and Energy contracts and for spot month Oil and NGL contracts expiring in October 2023, positions must be in compliance with spot month position limits on and after the compliance date. Please be reminded that position limits apply on both aninter-dayandintra-daybasis. This means that positions must be in compliance with spot month position limits as of the close of business on the business day preceding each of the compliance dates listed below.
Agricultural Futures
Commodity
Compliance Date
Position Limit
Canola
October 31, 2023
3,000 contracts
FCOJ-A
November 1, 2023
300 contracts
Sugar No. 16
October 5, 2023
1,000 contracts
Energy Contracts
Commodity
Compliance Date
Henry LD1 Fixed Price
October 25, 2023
Natural Gas
October 25, 2023
LNG
October 27, 2023
Power1
November 1, 2023
Environmental
November 1, 2023
Oil and NGL Contracts
Commodity
Compliance Date
Oil
October 27, 2023
Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs)
October 27, 2023
Excluding those contracts individually listed below, all positions in Oil and NGL contracts must be in compliance with spot month position limits as of the close of business on the business day preceding the compliance dates listed above.
Commodity
Commodity
Compliance
Code
Date
Condensate Diff - ICE C5 1A Index Future
TMF
10/12/2023
Crude Diff - Argus Bakken (Clearbrook) Crude Oil Future
BAK
10/12/2023
1 Including spot month capacity contracts expiring in November 2023.
Crude Diff - ICE SW 1A Index Balmo Future
TMZ
10/12/2023
Crude Diff - ICE SW 1A Index Future
TMR
10/12/2023
Crude Diff - ICE SYN 1A Index Future
TMS
10/12/2023
Crude Diff - ICE UHC 1A Index Future
TMU
10/12/2023
Crude Diff - ICE WCS 1A Index Balmo Future
TMY
10/12/2023
Crude Diff - ICE WCS 1A Index Future
TMW
10/12/2023
Crude Diff - ICE WCS 1B Index Balmo Future
TDY
10/12/2023
Crude Diff - ICE WCS 1B Index Future
TDX
10/12/2023
Crude Diff - WTI 1-Month Calendar Spread Future
TIA
10/18/2023
Crude Diff - WTI 1-Month Calendar Spread Option
TIA
10/18/2023
Crude Outright - WTI Bullet Future
WTB
10/18/2023
Crude Diff - Midland WTI American Gulf Coast Diff to CMA ICE
CM1
10/18/2023
Trade Month Future
Crude Diff - Midland WTI American Gulf Coast Diff to CMA ICE
CM2
10/18/2023
Trade Month Balmo Future
Crude Diff - Argus LLS vs WTI Trade Month Balmo Future
ARQ
10/23/2023
Crude Diff - Argus LLS vs WTI Trade Month Future
ARL
10/23/2023
Crude Diff - Argus Mars vs WTI Trade Month Future
ARW
10/23/2023
Crude Diff - Argus WCS (Cushing) Crude Oil Trade Month
CSH
10/23/2023
Future
Crude Diff - Argus WCS (Houston) Crude Oil Trade Month
ARV
10/23/2023
Future
Crude Diff - Argus WTI CMA Trade Month Future
AIM
10/23/2023
Crude Diff - Argus WTI Houston vs Argus WTI Midland Trade
MSN
10/23/2023
Month Future
Crude Diff - Argus WTI Houston vs WTI Trade Month Average
ACM
10/23/2023
Price Option
Crude Diff - Argus WTI Houston vs WTI Trade Month Future
ACM
10/23/2023
Crude Diff - Argus WTI Midland vs WTI Trade Month Average
MSV
10/23/2023
Price Option
Crude Diff - Argus WTI Midland vs WTI Trade Month Future
MSV
10/23/2023
Crude Diff - Argus WTS vs WTI Trade Month Balmo Future
AVS
10/23/2023
Crude Diff - Argus WTS vs WTI Trade Month Future
AVT
10/23/2023
Crude Outright - Argus WTI Cushing Trade Month Future
ACT
10/23/2023
Crude Outright - Permian WTI Trade Month Future
HOY
10/23/2023
Crude Outright - WTI Cushing Trade Month Future
WTC
10/23/2023
Crude Outright - Argus WTI Midland Trade Month Future
JFP
10/23/2023
Crude Outright - Argus WTI Houston Trade Month Future
JFQ
10/23/2023
Crude Outright - Argus Mars Trade Month Future
JFS
10/23/2023
Crude Outright - Argus LLS Trade Month Future
JFT
10/23/2023
Crude Outright - Argus WTS Trade Month Future
JFU
10/23/2023
Crude Oil Diff - Argus SGC vs WTI Trade Month Future
AJA
10/23/2023
Crude Oil Outright - Argus SGC Trade Month Future
TEK
10/23/2023
Crude Diff - Argus Bakken (Patoka) Crude Oil Trade Month
PAB
10/23/2023
Future
Diesel Diff - New York Harbor ULSD 1-month Calendar
HOC
10/27/2023
Spread Future
Diesel Diff - New York Harbor ULSD 1-month Calendar
HOC
10/27/2023
Spread Option
Crude Diff - WTI vs Brent Bullet Future
TIB
10/26/2023
Crude Diff - WTI vs Brent Spread Option
TIB
10/26/2023
Gasoline Diff - RBOB Gasoline 1-Month Calendar Spread
RCM
10/27/2023
Future
Gasoline Diff - RBOB Gasoline 1-Month Calendar Spread
RCM
10/27/2023
Option
For a complete list of position limits for energy contracts, please refer to the Energy Position Limit, Accountability and Reportable Levelstable on our website.
Participants and Clearing Members in the Exchange's Environmental markets are further reminded that, separate and apart from the Exchange's Spot Month Position Limits, certain limitations may apply to the number of physical instruments an entity may hold at any point in time in the registry of an applicable program. Participants and their Clearing Members are responsible for delivery obligations against outstanding Exchange contracts and should be aware of all such applicable limits so that positions are properly managed through expiration and delivery.
Exemptions
Exemptions may be available for bona fide hedging positions, arbitrage, spread or straddle positions or risk management positions in accordance with Rule 6.29. For the Henry Hub LD1 Fixed Price Future, a
Conditional Limit is also available in accordance with Rule 6.20. Exemption requests should be submitted no later than five (5) business days prior to the date the position limit takes effect. Please address any questions to one of the contacts listed in this Notice. To apply for exemptive relief for an Agricultural or Financial contract, please phone or e-mail the appropriate contact listed below. To apply for exemptive relief for an Energy contract, please complete and submit the applications provided below:
Energy Contracts
Position Limit Exemption Form
Conditional Limit Request Form
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Agricultural Contact: Susan Gallant212-748-4030
Susan.Gallant@ice.com
Energy and Oil Contact: Patrick Swartzer312-836-6745
Patrick.Swartzer@ice.com
© 2023 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. The following are trademarks of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliated companies: Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, New York Stock Exchange and NYSE. For more information regarding trademarks owned by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliated companies see: intercontinentalexchange.com/terms-of-use
Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key information Documents (KIDS)," commencing January 1, 2019.
