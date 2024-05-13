Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam - 13 May 2024:IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world's leading hotel operators, is proud to debut two Luxury & Lifestyle brands in Vietnam this year as it introduces Hotel Indigo and Vignette Collection to the market as part of its growth strategy.

Lifestyle brand Hotel Indigo will soon welcome guests in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City as Hotel Indigo Saigon The City brings the neighbourhood's sights, sounds and flavours to life throughout its stunning property and grounds.

Vignette Collection, IHG's Luxury & Lifestyle collection brand, will also make its country debut with an upcoming hotel in Hoi An, situated close to the famous UNESCO Heritage Site in the historic central coast city.

By introducing both brands, IHG is responding to the rising demand for hotel stays in Vietnam. Last year, there were 108 million domestic trips within the country, with Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City remaining one of the top 10 busiest flight routes in the world. Internationally, Vietnam remains especially popular with visitors from the US, South Korea and China. With international arrivals reaching 4.6 million in first quarter of 2024, and exceeding 2019 levels, it's targeting 18 million visitors this year.

Paul Cunningham, Senior Director, Operations, South East Asia and Korea, IHG, said: "Following the successful debut of voco hotels in Danang last year, we are excited to introduce more fantastic IHG brands to Vietnam in 2024. These include Hotel Indigo - our fastest-growing lifestyle brand - in Ho Chi Minh City, and Vignette Collection - which will bring its one-of-a-kind stay experience to guests in the UNESCO Heritage Site area of Hoi An. Together, they will grow our Vietnam estate to eight IHG brands, with stay experiences to suit every type of traveller.

"Our growth in Vietnam is buoyed by a positive outlook for travel in the country, where domestic demand remains strong and international demand continues to grow, especially within Asia thanks to its growing middle class and expanding GDP. With new flight routes from major cities including New Delhi, Manila, Sydney and Munich set to further increase demand, we have strong aspirations for our growth in the market."