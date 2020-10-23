European stocks rebound as banks, autos rally

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* European banks eye best month in a year
* German manufacturing still a bright spot - PMI
* Euro zone activity slips into decline
* STOXX 600 still on course to end week lower
Oct 23 (Reuters) - European stocks rose on Friday, boosted
by positive earnings updates from Barclays and carmakers, but
nagging worries about the economic impact of surging COVID-19
cases put markets on course for their biggest weekly decline in
a month.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index advanced 0.9%,
with London's FTSE 100 outperforming its European peers
after Barclays jumped 5.6% on strong results.
Carmaker Daimler rose 2.3% as it raised its 2020
profit outlook after a 24% jump in demand for luxury cars in
China in the third quarter.
Sectors considered more economically sensitive such as banks
, automakers and oil & gas found favour.
European lenders were on course for their best monthly
performance in over a year.
"Opposite forces are in play at the moment," said Emmanuel
Cau, head of European equity strategy at Barclays. "Globally
you've these two main sources of growth - U.S. and China - that
are still recovering, so part of European market will still
benefit from the strength outside of Europe."
"But the domestic part of the market exposed to mobility and
restrictions are impacted by the second wave."
Indicating this trend, IHS Markit's survey of purchasing
managers showed German manufacturing sector expanded at a faster
rate in October, but services activity shrank, suggesting
Europe's largest economy is operating at two speeds.
The broader euro zone economic activity slipped back into
decline this month.
Meanwhile, the mood in global markets was that of caution
with less than two weeks to go before the U.S. presidential
election.
France looked set to widen a curfew to more than two-thirds
of its population after the country set an all-time daily high
of new coronavirus cases on Thursday.
Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the GDP will likely
contract in the fourth quarter, adding that curfew measures
would cost around two billion euros ($2.36 billion).
France's Renault gained 2.3% after saying it
should have positive cash flow from cars by the end of 2020 as
sales recovered.
Luxury group Kering fell 2% as its star Gucci
brand underperformed rivals.
Holiday Inn-owner InterContinental Hotels slipped
0.7% as it posted a 53.4% fall in quarterly revenue per
available room.
