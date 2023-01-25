Advanced search
    IHG   GB00BHJYC057

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC

(IHG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:49:16 2023-01-25 am EST
5674.00 GBX   -0.46%
04:44aAnalyst recommendations: Chesapeake Energy, Direct Line, InterContinental Hotels, Marathon Oil, Microsoft...
MS
04:34aGoldman likes UK banks; HSBC cuts Dr Martens
AN
01/19Intercontinental Hotels : IHG to open first Holiday Inn hotel in Lahore, Pakistan
PU
Goldman likes UK banks; HSBC cuts Dr Martens

01/25/2023 | 04:34am EST
(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Wednesday morning:

----------

FTSE 100

----------

Jefferies raises InterContinental Hotels target to 6,200 (5,500) pence - 'buy'

----------

Jefferies raises Auto Trader price target to 700 (610) pence - 'buy'

----------

Jefferies raises Rightmove price target to 385 (340) pence - 'underperform'

----------

Credit Suisse cuts Experian to 'neutral' (outperform) - price target 2,900 (3,250) pence

----------

Goldman Sachs raises NatWest price target to 490 (460) pence - 'conviction buy list'

----------

Goldman Sachs raises Lloyds Banking price target to 76 (73) pence - 'buy'

----------

Goldman Sachs raises Barclays price target to 280 (255) pence - 'buy'

----------

SocGen raises AB Foods price target to 1,900 (1,575) pence - 'hold'

----------

Barclays raises AB Foods price target to 2,000 (1,700) pence - 'equal weight'

----------

Goldman Sachs raises AB Foods price target to 2,000 (1,900) pence - 'neutral'

----------

Barclays raises AstraZeneca price target to 13,500 (12,500) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Goldman Sachs cuts Segro price target to 920 (960) pence - 'buy'

----------

Goldman Sachs raises Land Securities price target to 660 (620) pence - 'neutral'

----------

Goldman Sachs raises British Land price target to 420 (390) pence - 'neutral'

----------

FTSE 250

----------

Berenberg cuts Direct Line Insurance to 'hold' (buy) - price target 160 (272) pence

----------

Goldman Sachs raises Virgin Money price target to 210 (200) pence - 'neutral'

----------

Goldman Sachs raises Hammerson price target to 22 (20) pence - 'sell'

----------

Goldman Sachs raises Supermarket Income REIT target to 98 (97) pence - 'neutral'

----------

Goldman Sachs raises Derwent London price target to 2,980 (2,910) pence - 'buy'

----------

Goldman Sachs raises Great Portland price target to 610 (570) pence - 'buy'

----------

HSBC raises easyJet to 'buy' - price target 630 pence

----------

HSBC cuts Dr Martens to 'hold' (buy) - price target 140 (320) pence

----------

Barclays raises Hikma Pharmaceuticals target to 1,650 (1,350) pence - 'equal weight'

----------

Berenberg starts Petershill Partners with 'buy' - price target 220 pence

----------

Goldman Sachs raises Big Yellow price target to 1,390 (1,250) pence - 'buy'

----------

Goldman Sachs raises Tritax Big Box price target to 170 (160) pence - 'buy'

----------

SMALL CAP

----------

Deutsche Bank cuts South32 price target to 240 (265) pence - 'hold'

----------

Berenberg cuts Nichols price target to 1,100 (1,325) pence - 'hold'

----------

Berenberg raises Conduit Holdings price target to 590 (570) pence - 'buy'

----------

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC 0.82% 1847 Delayed Quote.16.24%
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.00% 10711.1 Delayed Quote.-4.53%
AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC -0.54% 590.2 Delayed Quote.15.13%
BARCLAYS PLC 0.13% 179.8399 Delayed Quote.13.40%
BIG YELLOW GROUP PLC 1.37% 1187 Delayed Quote.2.09%
CONDUIT HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.48% 475 Delayed Quote.8.29%
DERWENT LONDON PLC 0.70% 2574 Delayed Quote.7.94%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -3.09% 11.602 Delayed Quote.13.11%
DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC -1.80% 172.675 Delayed Quote.-20.52%
DR. MARTENS PLC -0.26% 138.2 Delayed Quote.-27.07%
EASYJET PLC 10.20% 514.1064 Delayed Quote.44.18%
EXPERIAN PLC -1.65% 2912 Delayed Quote.5.30%
FTSE 100 0.12% 7764.79 Delayed Quote.4.10%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.37% 19927.33 Delayed Quote.5.32%
GREAT PORTLAND ESTATES PLC 0.74% 544.5 Delayed Quote.9.19%
HAMMERSON PLC -1.11% 26.72 Delayed Quote.13.45%
HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC -1.47% 1641 Delayed Quote.7.31%
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC -0.56% 5666 Delayed Quote.20.15%
LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC 0.33% 701.32 Delayed Quote.12.49%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC 1.30% 50.765 Delayed Quote.10.39%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) -0.89% 1141.28 Real-time Quote.6.98%
NATWEST GROUP PLC 0.80% 301 Delayed Quote.12.63%
NICHOLS PLC -2.33% 1025.52 Delayed Quote.-2.10%
PETERSHILL PARTNERS PLC 0.16% 163.2 Delayed Quote.-3.55%
RIGHTMOVE PLC -0.41% 576.2 Delayed Quote.13.18%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) 0.03% 1576.35 Real-time Quote.4.16%
SEGRO PLC 0.02% 812.4 Delayed Quote.6.47%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE -0.96% 24.855 Real-time Quote.6.88%
SOUTH32 LIMITED -1.45% 4.76 Delayed Quote.20.75%
SUPERMARKET INCOME REIT PLC 1.31% 99.4858 Delayed Quote.-4.20%
THE BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC 0.40% 438 Delayed Quote.10.33%
TRITAX BIG BOX REIT PLC 0.13% 148.8931 Delayed Quote.7.29%
VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC 0.13% 193 Delayed Quote.5.90%
