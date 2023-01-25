Goldman likes UK banks; HSBC cuts Dr Martens

(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Wednesday morning:
FTSE 100
Jefferies raises InterContinental Hotels target to 6,200 (5,500) pence - 'buy'
Jefferies raises Auto Trader price target to 700 (610) pence - 'buy'
Jefferies raises Rightmove price target to 385 (340) pence - 'underperform'
Credit Suisse cuts Experian to 'neutral' (outperform) - price target 2,900 (3,250) pence
Goldman Sachs raises NatWest price target to 490 (460) pence - 'conviction buy list'
Goldman Sachs raises Lloyds Banking price target to 76 (73) pence - 'buy'
Goldman Sachs raises Barclays price target to 280 (255) pence - 'buy'
SocGen raises AB Foods price target to 1,900 (1,575) pence - 'hold'
Barclays raises AB Foods price target to 2,000 (1,700) pence - 'equal weight'
Goldman Sachs raises AB Foods price target to 2,000 (1,900) pence - 'neutral'
Barclays raises AstraZeneca price target to 13,500 (12,500) pence - 'overweight'
Goldman Sachs cuts Segro price target to 920 (960) pence - 'buy'
Goldman Sachs raises Land Securities price target to 660 (620) pence - 'neutral'
Goldman Sachs raises British Land price target to 420 (390) pence - 'neutral'
FTSE 250
Berenberg cuts Direct Line Insurance to 'hold' (buy) - price target 160 (272) pence
Goldman Sachs raises Virgin Money price target to 210 (200) pence - 'neutral'
Goldman Sachs raises Hammerson price target to 22 (20) pence - 'sell'
Goldman Sachs raises Supermarket Income REIT target to 98 (97) pence - 'neutral'
Goldman Sachs raises Derwent London price target to 2,980 (2,910) pence - 'buy'
Goldman Sachs raises Great Portland price target to 610 (570) pence - 'buy'
HSBC raises easyJet to 'buy' - price target 630 pence
HSBC cuts Dr Martens to 'hold' (buy) - price target 140 (320) pence
Barclays raises Hikma Pharmaceuticals target to 1,650 (1,350) pence - 'equal weight'
Berenberg starts Petershill Partners with 'buy' - price target 220 pence
Goldman Sachs raises Big Yellow price target to 1,390 (1,250) pence - 'buy'
Goldman Sachs raises Tritax Big Box price target to 170 (160) pence - 'buy'
SMALL CAP
Deutsche Bank cuts South32 price target to 240 (265) pence - 'hold'
Berenberg cuts Nichols price target to 1,100 (1,325) pence - 'hold'
Berenberg raises Conduit Holdings price target to 590 (570) pence - 'buy'
