    IHG   GB00BHJYC057

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC

(IHG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:30 2022-09-06 am EDT
4574.50 GBX   -0.88%
11:18aIntercontinental Hotels Group Reports 'Unauthorized Activity' Affecting Tech Systems
MT
10:58aHoliday Inn owner IHG hit by tech disruptions
RE
09:00aINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : NIKUNJ V IHG Hotels & Resorts' Partnerships with Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College Help Support the Success of Future Leaders and Diversify Talent
PU
Holiday Inn owner IHG hit by tech disruptions

09/06/2022 | 10:58am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A view shows Holiday Inn hotel in Moscow

(Reuters) - Holiday Inn owner IHG said on Tuesday parts of its technology systems were subject to "unauthorised activity" leading to a disruption to its booking channels and said the issue is ongoing.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 823 M - -
Net income 2022 472 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 854 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,9x
Yield 2022 2,22%
Capitalization 9 681 M 9 681 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,33x
EV / Sales 2023 5,45x
Nbr of Employees 11 161
Free-Float 94,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 53,10 $
Average target price 67,39 $
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keith Barr Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Deanna Watson Oppenheimer Non-Executive Chairman
George Turner Chief Commercial & Technology Officer
Jill McDonald Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-3.47%9 681
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.-6.66%50 056
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-18.27%34 969
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION-8.10%9 618
ACCOR-16.87%6 034
THE INDIAN HOTELS COMPANY LIMITED71.68%5 518