Holiday Inn owner IHG hit by tech disruptions

Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Finance Pro.
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Real Estate
Utilities
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Equities Analysis
Index Analysis
Forex Analysis
Commodity Analysis
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Undervalued stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Growth stocks
Momentum stocks
ESG stocks
Yield stocks
Investment Themes
The Vegan Market
Boats
Education
Luxury
The Golden Age of Video Games
Ageing Population
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
Let's all cycle!
Artificial Intelligence
Fintechs
Water
The future of mobility
The Cannabis Industry
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
Our subscriptions
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
United Kingdom
London Stock Exchange
Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC
News
Summary
IHG
GB00BHJYC057
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
(IHG)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe -
11:30 2022-09-06 am EDT
4574.50
GBX
-0.88%
11:18a
Intercontinental Hotels Group Reports 'Unauthorized Activity' Affecting Tech Systems
MT
10:58a
Holiday Inn owner IHG hit by tech disruptions
RE
09:00a
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS
: NIKUNJ V IHG Hotels & Resorts' Partnerships with Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College Help Support the Success of Future Leaders and Diversify Talent
PU
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
Holiday Inn owner IHG hit by tech disruptions
09/06/2022 | 10:58am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
(Reuters) - Holiday Inn owner IHG said on Tuesday parts of its technology systems were subject to "unauthorised activity" leading to a disruption to its booking channels and said the issue is ongoing.
(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
© Reuters 2022
All news about INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
11:18a
Intercontinental Hotels Group Reports 'Unauthorized Activity' Affecting Tech Systems
MT
10:58a
Holiday Inn owner IHG hit by tech disruptions
RE
09:00a
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS
: NIKUNJ V IHG Hotels & Resorts' Partnerships with Clark Atlanta U..
PU
08:50a
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS
: TEMP1 TEMP IHG Hotels & Resorts to open Hotel Indigo in Tokyo's ..
PU
09/02
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
: Security operations
CO
09/01
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS
: IHG Hotels & Resorts to open Hotel Indigo in Tokyo's world-famou..
PU
09/01
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
: Security operations
CO
09/01
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
: Security operations
CO
09/01
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
: Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/31
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS
: IHG Marks 600th Hotel Opening Milestone in Greater China
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
08/26
JPMorgan Downgrades InterContinental Hotels Group to Neutral from Overweight
MT
08/26
JPMorgan Downgrades Intercontinental Hotels Group to Neutral From Overweight
MT
06/30
Barclays Keeps Intercontinental Hotels at Overweight, Cuts PT
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
1 823 M
-
-
Net income 2022
472 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
1 854 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
20,9x
Yield 2022
2,22%
Capitalization
9 681 M
9 681 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
6,33x
EV / Sales 2023
5,45x
Nbr of Employees
11 161
Free-Float
94,0%
More Financials
Chart INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
53,10 $
Average target price
67,39 $
Spread / Average Target
26,9%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keith Barr
Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Deanna Watson Oppenheimer
Non-Executive Chairman
George Turner
Chief Commercial & Technology Officer
Jill McDonald
Independent Non-Executive Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
-3.47%
9 681
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
-6.66%
50 056
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.
-18.27%
34 969
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION
-8.10%
9 618
ACCOR
-16.87%
6 034
THE INDIAN HOTELS COMPANY LIMITED
71.68%
5 518
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave