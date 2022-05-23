Log in
05/23 11:35:06 am EDT
4780.00 GBX   +0.93%
02:18pHOTEL OF THE MONTH : InterContinental São Paulo
PU
02:06aINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : IHG's Singapore growth continues with fifth Holiday Inn Express
PU
05/22INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : IHG accelerates growth in Thailand with fourth Kimpton signing
PU
Hotel of the Month: InterContinental São Paulo

05/23/2022 | 02:18pm EDT
IHG Hotels & Resorts [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 17 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG has around 6,000 open hotels in over 100 countries, and more than 1,800 in the development pipeline.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 325,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG One Rewards. For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Disclaimer

IHG - Intercontinental Hotels Group plc published this content on 23 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2022 18:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 824 M - -
Net income 2022 470 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 672 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,8x
Yield 2022 1,84%
Capitalization 10 815 M 10 909 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,85x
EV / Sales 2023 5,88x
Nbr of Employees 11 161
Free-Float 93,9%
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 59,03 $
Average target price 68,86 $
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
Managers and Directors
Keith Barr Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Jean-Pierre Cescau Non-Executive Chairman
George Turner Chief Commercial & Technology Officer
Jill McDonald Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-0.94%10 815
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.-6.06%50 807
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-16.48%36 261
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION-15.90%8 896
ACCOR7.35%8 286
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION-19.61%5 629