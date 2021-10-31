IHG® partners with The Red Sea Development Company to open InterContinental Resort Red Sea

The latest signing is aligned with IHG's strategy to grow its presence in the Kingdom, in line with Saudi Vision 2030

IHG® Hotels & Resorts, one of the world's leading hotel companies, has announced the signing of a Management Agreement with The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC), an affiliate of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) to open the InterContinental Resort Red Sea in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Situated within the premium Red Sea Development destination, the new InterContinental Resort is scheduled to open during Phase One of The Red Sea Project's development. Activity for the first phase of development is well underway and is on track to be completed by the end of 2023.

Speaking on the announcement, Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, India, Middle East & Africa, IHG said: "With a strong legacy in the country, we remain committed to leveraging the growth opportunities that are aligned with Saudi's Vision 2030 and the priority destinations highlighted within the Saudi Tourism Strategy. We are excited to partner with The Red Sea Development Company, one of the world's most ambitious regenerative projects, to strengthen our offering in Saudi Arabia and collaborate on sustainability related initiatives to protect the natural, historical and cultural environments that make this destination unique. These initiatives are in line with IHG's Journey to Tomorrow, a 10-year action plan focused on commitments to drive change for people, communities and the planet.

We also look forward to building scale in the Kingdom to deliver a landmark development that will cater to the needs of diverse guest profiles expected to visit the country in the coming years."