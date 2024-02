Feb 20 (Reuters) - Holiday Inn owner IHG said on Tuesday it expected to return more than $1 billion to shareholders in 2024, including $800 million in share buyback, after reporting better-than-expected annual revenue per room.

IHG reported global revenue per available room, a key performance indicator for the hotel industry, of 16.1% year-on-year, compared with analysts average expectation of 15.7%.

