InterContinental Hotels : Appointment of Non-Executive Director

InterContinental Hotels Group ('IHG') [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] today announces the appointment of Duriya Farooqui as an Independent Non-Executive Director of IHG. She will join the IHG Board with immediate effect.

Duriya is currently an Independent Director at Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses, and provider of mortgage technology, data and listings services. She serves on the boards of NYSE and ICE NGX, both subsidiaries of ICE, and co-chairs the NYSE Board Advisory Council of CEOs, with a mission to expand board diversity.

Duriya was previously President of Supply Chain Innovation at Georgia-Pacific, leading an organization where companies collaborated to solve supply chain challenges. Prior to this, she was Executive Director of Atlanta Committee for Progress, a coalition of over 30 CEOs who offer leadership on economic development opportunities in Atlanta. Duriya has been a principal at Bain & Company, and also served as Chief Operating Officer for the City of Atlanta. This included responsibility for more than 7,000 employees and all operating departments, including Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Patrick Cescau, Non-Executive Chair, IHG, commented: Duriya combines more than two decades of relevant expertise in business strategy, transformation and innovation, with a clear commitment to driving responsible operations and diversity. Duriya's diverse board and executive-level experience will bring valuable insights and perspectives to IHG and I look forward to welcoming her to the Board.'

Duriya will serve on the Audit and Responsible Business Committees of the IHG Board.

Pursuant to LR 9.6.13R, Duriya is an Independent Director at Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.