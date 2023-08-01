InterContinental Hotels Group PLC(the "Company")

Total Voting Rights and Capital

In accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, the Company announces that, as at 31 July 2023, its issued share capital consists of 175,329,180 ordinary shares of 20 340/399 pence each, of which 7,506,782 ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 167,822,398.

All ordinary shares of the Company purchased by the Company since the last Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 announcement made on 3 July 2023, which are subject to cancellation, have been treated as cancelled for the purposes of these calculations. The relevant purchases of ordinary shares by the Company are in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 and pursuant to instructions issued by the Company as announced on 21 February 2023.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Nicolette Henfrey

General Counsel & Company Secretary

Corporate Legal & Secretariat (Nicolette Henfrey): +44 (0)1753 972 000