For 29 November 2023

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

29 November 2023

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

Director Declaration

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG or the "Company") notes in accordance with LR 9.6.14 that Deanna Oppenheimer, Chair of the Company, will step down as Chair and Director of the board of Hargreaves Lansdown plc, with effect from 8 December 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720) Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072) Media Relations Neil Maidment (+44 (0)7970 668 250) Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)

