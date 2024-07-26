SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

99.1 Director Declaration dated 26 July 2024

Exhibit No: 99.1

26 July 2024

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

Director Declaration

Notification pursuant to LR 9.6.14(R)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG or the "Company") announces in accordance with LR 9.6.14(2) that Daniela Barone Soares, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Bunzl plc, with effect from 16 December 2024.

ENDS





For further information, please contact:

