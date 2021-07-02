InterContinental Hotels ( "") (Form 6 K : InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (the "Company") (Form 6-K)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (the 'Company')

Total Voting Rights and Capital

In accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, the Company announces that, as at 30 June 2021, its issued share capital consists of 187,717,720 ordinary shares of 20 340/399 pence each, of which 4,501,408 ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 183,216,312.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

