  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IHG   GB00BHJYC057

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC

(IHG)
  Summary
InterContinental Hotels : IHG Hotels & Resorts brings its Holiday Inn Resort brand to Szklarska Poreba, Poland

07/23/2021 | 09:18am EDT
IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world's leading hotel companies, today announces the signing of Holiday Inn Resort Szklarska Poreba in Poland, in partnership with AKME Wisniewski Szklarska Poreba.

Expected to open in 2022, Holiday Inn Resort Szklarska Poreba will be located in the Happiness Valley vicinity offering the perfect base for guests wishing to explore the local Karkonosze mountains. The hotel will be an ideal place for visitors from Poland and internationally, for which the proximity of Wroclaw airport, excellent rail and road links - are a great convenience.

The newly built Holiday Inn Resort hotel will feature 87 rooms. It will be developed as part of the Horizon Hotel & Resort complex on the area of 1.5 hectacres, which will further include apartments and a recreation area. The resort has been designed to enable guests to escape from everyday life, through the use of the wellness area, indoor and outdoor pools and spa, to the peaceful mountain views from the property's terraces. The resort is perfectly situated for guests to enjoy the great outdoors, with options for nearby hiking, cycling and ski running.

Holiday Inn Resort properties are perfect for the leisure traveller, creating opportunities for couples, friends, solo travellers and families to experience great holidays together. Holiday Inn Resort Szklarska Poreba offers families in particular a wide range of activities and facilities including a kids' club and a series of family entertainment programmes.

(Mrs) Willemijn Geels, Vice President Development at IHG Hotels & Resorts, commented: 'We are proud to bring the first Holiday Inn Resort to Poland. This is a truly remarkable property and a great addition to the Holiday Inn Brand Family, which are the first choice for families and guests who want to explore a wide variety of activities with unbeatable access to some of the world's most desirable locations - in this case the Happiness Valley area and its incredible mountains in Poland.

'Together with our partner AKME Wisniewski Szklarska Poreba we are delighted to be bringing our Holiday Inn brand to one of Poland's increasingly popular leisure destinations. We always aim to match the right brands with the right locations and Holiday Inn Resort Szklarska Poreba is another great example of the clear opportunities there are to expand the IHG Hotels & Resorts footprint in Europe.'

Wiktor Grzechocinski, Partner at AKME Wisniewski Szklarska Poreba added: 'We are very excited to partner with IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world's leading hotel companies. Their vast industry experience and powerful enterprise will support the success of our new hotel at Szklarska Poreba. This has never been more important, and we look forward to building on our strong partnership and achieving success.'

The Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts brand from IHG Hotels & Resorts has served hundreds of millions of guests worldwide during its nearly 70-year history and is one of the most recognised and trusted travel brands in the world. It currently has more than 1,230 hotels open globally and nearly 260 set to open in the next few years. Also part of the Holiday Inn Brand Family, Holiday Inn Express has nearly 3,000 open hotels worldwide, and nearly 700 more in its development pipeline. Across all its brands, IHG has 15 hotels open in Poland, and a further 21 in the development pipeline*.

*all numbers are as at 31 March 2021.


Disclaimer

IHG - Intercontinental Hotels Group plc published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 13:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
