InterContinental Hotels : & Resorts expands partnership with British artist Claire Luxton, creating its first collection of unique NFTs with luxury travel benefits

Today, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts' Luxury & Lifestyle Collection, announces the launch of 10 exclusive non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in collaboration with British contemporary artist Claire Luxton. A joint first for both, each NFT is inspired by the beauty of global travel using the natural flora and fauna signature to the artist's work to illustrate the brand's storied heritage and far-flung destinations.

The NFTs feature artwork created especially for the brand. Motifs have been brought to life as an animation in a virtual NFT gallery, including the blue and yellow macaw, representing the first InterContinental hotel in Belém, Brazil, and the panther chameleon, spotlighting InterContinental Resort Mauritius on Balaclava Bay. Each of the 10 NFTs include:

A rare utility, which is an inclusion that adds value to the NFT beyond the artwork itself

Ownership of an NFT featuring a 1-of-10 custom artwork from Claire Luxton, whose physical works are valued between £3,000-£5,000 per print

InterContinental Ambassador status, which provides exceptional benefits and elevated recognition with Platinum Elite status in the entirely redesigned IHG One Rewards programme

A one-night stay at the new InterContinental Rome Ambasciatori Palace, opening in 2023

An NFT is a unique identifier that provides a certificate of ownership of digital materials, often utilised to make digital art, limited-edition collectibles, fashion or music into one-of-a-kind verifiable assets that can be traded using blockchain technology. They have become increasingly relevant to how the public makes transactions and experiences benefits in recent years. The Global Report, published by Capgemini, found that digital assets are becoming an essential part of investment portfolios among HNWIs, with 71% stating they had already invested money in cryptocurrency and NFTs. When looking at under-40s, that proportion rose to 91%. This trend echoes the desires and behaviours of the InterContinental guest, who appreciates cultural discovery and knowledge combined with personalised experiences that excite curiosity and broaden the mind, much like the technological innovation NFTs demonstrate.

Claire Luxton said: "Many have asked me to create a collection of collectible NFTs, but it was important to wait for the right partnership. Given the established relationship I've built with InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, it was only natural to collaborate. The brand's ability to transcend a multitude of cultures is inspiring and the project has let me transform my original work for InterContinental into contemporary digital artworks. Each is a memento of the elegance of worldly travel - a theme at the heart of our partnership. Giving guests of IHG Hotels & Resorts a chance to experience art in new ways, the collection will enable people to collect my work digitally for the first time and bring a new wave of art appreciators into the InterContinental fold."

Tom Rowntree, Vice President Global Marketing for Luxury Brands at IHG Hotels & Resorts, commented: "As our ethos of discovery and modern luxury continues to evolve, we are excited to launch this next iteration of our ongoing collaboration with Claire Luxton. Aiming to push boundaries and establish an inspiring new streak of creativity, the exclusive collection will see InterContinental Hotels & Resorts connect with both culture and guests in a contemporary way. This collaboration enables a unique experience that encapsulates the forward-thinking approach of InterContinental Hotels & Resorts."

This is the third installment of InterContinental Hotels & Resorts' partnership with Claire Luxton, celebrating the brand's heritage and the beauty of global travel as told through a Claire Luxton lens. Last December, Luxton created an installation that was projected onto the façade of InterContinental London Park Lane in honour of the brand's 75th Anniversary. The partnership then saw the unveiling of immersive experiences at InterContinental London Park Lane, New York Barclay and Dubai Festival City in May 2022.

A selection of the NFTs will be available first exclusively to members of IHG One Rewards, with future activations to follow. Members will be able to use their points to bid on five of the NFTs via the IHG One Rewards experiences auction platform. Bidding will close on Friday, December 9. Visit auctions.ihg.com for more information.

NFT recipients will be granted ownership of an NFT featuring a 1-of-10 custom artwork from Claire Luxton, a one-night stay at InterContinental Rome Ambasciatori Palace opening in 2023, and InterContinental Ambassador status for one year. Ownership of the NFT is permanent, allowing access to all NFT trading rights. Trading of the NFT is locked for one year until the travel benefits expire, at which point it becomes a piece of collectible art.

To learn more about this collaboration and receive a first look at these unique works of art, click here.