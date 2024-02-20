InterContinental Hotels: annual EPS up by a third
The hotel chain boasts strong business, with RevPar (revenue per available room) up 16.1%, driven in particular by China (+71.7%), while its commission margin improved by 3.4 points to 59.3%.
On this occasion, the British group is announcing a new share buyback program worth $800 million, which, together with the ordinary dividend, will bring the redistribution to its shareholders in 2024 to over $1 billion.
