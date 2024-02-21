InterContinental Hotels: up, broker in support
The research firm highlights the British hotel group's relatively resilient exposure, solid financial position, know-how and good track record in terms of hotel development.
'The stock market valuation suggests an EV/EBITDA 2024 multiple of 16.4 times, a 10% discount to US asset light comparables (Hilton and Marriott), a level we consider unjustified in the current context, and an FCF yield of 4%', it adds.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction