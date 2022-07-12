Intercontinental Hotels : All-New IHG One Rewards app powers loyalty, gives members more choice with Milestone Rewards

Entirely redesigned app offers speed, simplicity and exclusive benefits for IHG One Rewards Members

Designed with members in mind, the app provides a smooth and intuitive experience for all customers, giving them more control and greater personal choice. IHG incorporated feedback from owners, hotel teams and guests to build and design an app that benefits everyone. The app also draws on inspiration from inside and outside of the travel industry. Ultimately, more than 100 enhancements were made to the all-new app.

ATLANTA (July 12, 2022) - The world is on the move and as guests embark on this new era of travel, IHG Hotels & Resorts , one of the world's leading hotel companies, has launched an all-new IHG One Rewards app . The app provides a redesigned mobile experience that unlocks access to its 17 brands, more than 6,000 hotels, and all-new IHG One Rewards loyalty program. Guests can find the best rates, book a room in seconds (including an ultra-fast quick book feature), sort results easily to find the information they need, enjoy exclusive benefits for IHG One Rewards members, and manage their stays all in one place.

Although the app is designed for the convenience of all customers, IHG One Rewards members will get the most out of the experience and have access to exclusive discounts and benefits with just one tap:

IHG One Rewards Milestone Rewards: The app is the best way for members to track progress towards Milestone Rewards, allowing members to choose the rewards that matter most to them through a technology-enabled platform. Starting at just 20 nights stayed, members will be offered a choice from a selection of rewards every 10 nights through 100 nights stayed. These Milestone Rewards choices include points, Confirmable Suite Upgrades, and Annual Lounge Membership.

The app is the best way for members to track progress towards Milestone Rewards, allowing members to choose the rewards that matter most to them through a technology-enabled platform. Starting at just 20 nights stayed, members will be offered a choice from a selection of rewards every 10 nights through 100 nights stayed. These Milestone Rewards choices include points, Confirmable Suite Upgrades, and Annual Lounge Membership. Booking: Allows guests to book stays more quickly and easily than ever before, and includes better access to photos and property information like pet-friendly hotels, accessible rooms, parking information, and more.

Allows guests to book stays more quickly and easily than ever before, and includes better access to photos and property information like pet-friendly hotels, accessible rooms, parking information, and more. All-New QuickBook: The fastest way to directly book a stay with IHG. Allows members to book a stay at a hotel they have previously booked in a few simple steps.

The fastest way to directly book a stay with IHG. Allows members to book a stay at a hotel they have previously booked in a few simple steps. Featured Offers: Offers IHG One Rewards members exclusive upgrades, add-ons and packages tailored to your preferences to ensure IHG One Rewards members are getting the most out of their next stay.

Offers IHG One Rewards members exclusive upgrades, add-ons and packages tailored to your preferences to ensure IHG One Rewards members are getting the most out of their next stay. Account Dashboard: Gives members the ability to track their progress towards their next status and Milestone Reward choice with highly visual graphs of their points balance, stay preferences, partner benefits and redeemed rewards.

Gives members the ability to track their progress towards their next status and Milestone Reward choice with highly visual graphs of their points balance, stay preferences, partner benefits and redeemed rewards. Digital Concierge: Chat-based experience giving members more seamless access to customer service, enabling members to reset their password, get answers to questions about hotels or upcoming stays and more.

Chat-based experience giving members more seamless access to customer service, enabling members to reset their password, get answers to questions about hotels or upcoming stays and more. Stay Management: Enables members to quickly book a stay and manage upcoming travel plans including digital check-in and check-out at participating hotels, adding rewards to upcoming stays like bonus points or breakfast, and view their hotel bills following their stay, all captured in one location.

Enables members to quickly book a stay and manage upcoming travel plans including digital check-in and check-out at participating hotels, adding rewards to upcoming stays like bonus points or breakfast, and view their hotel bills following their stay, all captured in one location. Other key functional benefits: Allows members to add their IHG One Rewards card to their Apple or Google Wallet, or to add an upcoming stay to their wallet in the app.

From business travelers to bucket-list vacationers the app makes it easy and fast for every guest to book their favorite hotel again and again, and to discover new destinations across more than 100 countries.

Jolie Fleming, Senior Vice President, Guest Products and Platforms, IHG Hotels & Resorts: "Customer centricity is at the core of who we are. We knew we needed to create a platform that unlocked the full power of the new IHG One Rewards. That is why we designed an entirely new experience for the next generation of our award-winning app, simplifying the user experience and allowing for continuous innovation moving forward. This means we can deliver more personalized, targeted offers to guests, roll out new functionality faster, enhance the booking experience, and allow guests to manage their experience at every step of their journey. These are impactful changes that will create better experiences for our guests. This is the first of many investments we are making to improve digital guest experiences."

IHG One Rewards has redefined the hotel loyalty experience to offer members benefits across 17 brands and 6,000 hotels globally including faster earn, more choice and flexibility than ever before. To download the new IHG One Rewards app, visit the Apple App or Google Play stores. To learn more about IHG One Rewards and the benefits available to members, visit ihg.com/one.