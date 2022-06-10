Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IHG   GB00BHJYC057

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC

(IHG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-06-10 am EDT
4681.00 GBX   -4.92%
03:13pINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Atwell Suites Momentum Continues with Denver Airport Opening
PU
02:23pINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Celebrate Global Wellness Day at EVEN Hotels
PU
06/09INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Whitepaper showing how net zero model brings benefits for hotel sector is remodelled with new data
PU
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Intercontinental Hotels : Atwell Suites Momentum Continues with Denver Airport Opening

06/10/2022 | 03:13pm EDT
The newest all-suites brand by IHG Hotels & Resorts unveils first prototype hotel

IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) and KJ Hotel Properties announce the opening of Atwell Suites Denver Airport - Tower Road. Continuing its introduction as IHG's newest all-suites brand, Atwell Suites Denver Airport - Tower Road is the second property to open this year following Atwell Suites - Miami Brickell, which opened in March. This is the brand's first new-construction prototype property and features a two-story lobby and 96 studio suites designed with distinct zones for work and rest.

Created to fill a growing need in hospitality, Atwell Suites is thoughtfully designed for guests who want to be inspired on their travels and seek opportunities to discover, learn, and grow. The brand's signature design and adaptable spaces support longer stays and allow for easy transition between business and leisure.

The hotel is located near Denver International Airport, the country's third busiest airport and is also close to many of the city's major attractions and hip neighborhoods like the Denver Art Museum and Union Station in LoDo. Behind the hotel is the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge, providing unobstructed views of the mountains from select rooms and easy access to the refuge's many outdoor recreational experiences.

Kendall Combs, Owner - KJ Hotel Properties, said: "We're delighted to bring this new and innovative brand to Denver. Atwell Suites is the ideal hotel for business and leisure guests who want to get the most out of their visit. We opened our doors about a year after breaking ground, and we look forward to welcoming travelers from all over the world, introducing them to the Atwell Suites brand and leaving them inspired by their experience."

During their stay, guests will enjoy the brand's signature hallmarks, which include:

  • Flexible & Enriching Spaces throughout the property with huddle areas, public coworking spaces, a meeting room called 'The Study' that accommodates up to eight people to encourage a productive working environment. Each studio suite is designed with zoned spaces for work and rest, with thoughtful elements like a standing desk, sofa, and wet bar.
  • Food & Drink to Start and End the Day with a 24/7 complimentary beverage station which offers premium, grind-and-brew espresso and coffee to energize guests throughout the day, as well as still and sparkling water to keep them hydrated. In the mornings, a complimentary breakfast is offered with quality hot & cold items such as Greek yogurt, pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and omelets. In the evening, the hotel's bar provides a rich and dynamic atmosphere with sharable small plates.
  • Enabling Genuine Connections with opportunities for guests to discover more about each other and the local area. Guests are encouraged to share their experiences with others via communal spaces, conversation starter coasters at the bar that supply fun, engaging ice breakers, and elevated games and puzzles placed throughout the public spaces.

Karen Gilbride, VP Global Atwell Suites and avid hotels added: "The opening of Atwell Suites Denver Airport - Tower Road is an exciting milestone for the brand as we unveil our new-construction prototype. We can't wait for guests to 'check in and find out' all about the Atwell Suites brand, whether staying for work, leisure, or a little bit of both. Atwell Suites has strong growthahead, and the momentum we have already seen and feedback from guests and owners points to a bright future for this new brand."

Atwell Suites has a strong pipeline with more than 20 hotels under development in high-demand travel markets across the U.S., including an additional property in Austin, Texas anticipated to open in late 2022.

Disclaimer

IHG - Intercontinental Hotels Group plc published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 19:12:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
