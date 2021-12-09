Intercontinental Hotels : Byredo iconic scents will soon be part of the immersive stay experience at InterContinental Hotels & Resorts

Celebrating its 75th anniversary, the InterContinental brand unveils this new full-sized bathroom amenity initiative as part of IHG's commitment to reduce plastic waste by removing bathroom miniatures across its estate.

Today, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts launch a new programme of bath amenities with European luxury brand Byredo, bringing some of the world's favourite cosmetics - in a more sustainable full size - to some of the most beautiful hotel bathrooms across the globe.

This launch combines a response to the growing demand from travelers looking for unique stays while travelling more consciously, with meaningful luxury products of the highest quality like Byredo. The Byredo amenities will be rolled out across InterContinental properties globally from now. Including cult favourites within Byredo's fragrance portfolio, such as Bal d'Afrique, a warm and romantic vetiver infused with neroli, African marigold and Moroccan cedarwood, and Blanche, a pure and fresh scent with hints of delicate rose and sandalwood, the Byredo ritual will become a highlight of InterContinental bathrooms over the next year.

Amongst the first hotels to carry the range will be the recently opened InterContinental Barcelona, InterContinental Fujairah Resort, InterContinental Shanghai Hongqiao NECC and InterContinental Sydney in their newly renovated rooms.

IHG is the first global hotel company to commit all its brands to removing bathroom miniatures in favour of full-size amenities. This initiative is the first major milestone under IHG's goal to eliminate single use items across the guest stay by 2030. It forms part of IHG's Journey to Tomorrow, a series of ambitious commitments to make a positive difference for our people, communities and planet over the next decade.

Byredo is a European luxury brand founded in Stockholm in 2006 by Ben Gorham, with an ambition to translate memories and emotions into products and experiences. A natural disruptor, Gorham set out to reinvent the world of luxury through a new approach, where creation is led by emotions, expressing a full and limitless brand universe.

Byredo's founder and creative director, Ben Gorham, comments: "I think one of the things people have missed the most in these last years has been travel - I hope we can start to open up again and people can start to create new memories of travel. The experience of something new has such an incredible value, and now by adding some of our signature scents to those moments, we hope that people can relive them again whenever they want. It is great to see IHG working towards a more sustainable mode of amenities too - we are happy to be part of that solution."

Jane Mackie, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing, Luxury and Upscale Brands at IHG Hotels & Resorts comments, "The 75th anniversary year of InterContinental Hotels & Resorts is a moment to reflect on how the pioneering spirit of our founder Juan Trippe got us to where we are today and where we are heading. Byredo fragrances have such synergy with the InterContinental approach to hospitality; both are inherently modern but the thinking behind them is also timeless in its focus on elegance, worldliness, thoughtful sourcing and beautiful delivery. I'm sure that if they could have met, Juan Trippe and Ben Gorham would have a lot in common. We have over 200 hotels across the world, and many more incredible openings coming soon, supported by a global network of colleagues who are expert in delivering global etiquette and highlighting local culture to the tastemakers. This is a great opportunity to look at how we can deliver luxury in a more sustainable way, which is something we know our guests value and is a small but significant part of IHG's sustainability commitments as part of our Journey to Tomorrow."

In April 1946 Juan Trippe, the founder of Pan American Airways, had a vision to pioneer international travel and quickly realized to truly achieve this, luxury hotels were needed, and so the InterContinental brand was born. Since the very first hotel opened in Belém, Brazil, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts has been trailblazing luxury travel in new and established destinations for 75 years. As the world's first truly international luxury hotel brand, the brand has been part of some of history's most defining moments. Today, with over 200 hotels in the world's most exciting destinations from Danang to Paris, InterContinental hotels and resorts continue to delight luxury travellers with the exhilaration of fascinating places and the worldliness that travel brings. Through the launch of initiatives such as this exciting new Byredo amenity programme, the brand is redefining its ethos of discovery and modern luxury, setting the tone for the future of luxury travel.