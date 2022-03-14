Intercontinental Hotels : Clear the bases! Top U.S. hotels for traveling MLB fans this season

Buy the peanuts and the Cracker Jack and get ready to root for the home team because baseball is back. On November 2, 2021, the World Series ended with the Atlanta Braves closing out the Houston Astros in Game 6 for the team's first title since 1995. We'll soon know which team and city feels that fanfare next as the MLB season has been unlocked and baseball fans around the country are ready for Opening Day! With the promise and excitement of a season filled with warm summer nights at the ballpark, we've put together a list of IHG Hotels & Resorts that are perfect for traveling fans in the U.S. ready to cheer on their teams. Plaaayyy Baaallll!

Hotel Indigo San Diego-Gaslamp is just a "squeeze play" away from Petco Park. Head to Level 9 - a rooftop bar with sweeping views of the city and ballpark - and watch the San Diego Padres in action. Warm up beside a fire pit and take in the game while snacking on grilled salmon tacos, roasted beet salad, and sweet potato fries with chipotle bacon jam. Book the following for the best views from your guest room: Petco Park View King features scenic views of Petco Park and the San Diego skyline with a cozy king bed. Plus, enjoy complimentary WiFi, a 55-inch HDTV, a working desk, and a modern bathroom with a spa-inspired rain shower, teak bench, and Aveda bath products.

Heading to Atlanta to watch the Atlanta Braves? Holiday Inn Express Atlanta Galleria - Ballpark Area is within walking distance of The Battery Atlanta and Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves. Wake up refreshed and enjoy the complimentary Express Start breakfast before heading out to the ballpark. Don't forget to leave plenty of time to explore the restaurants and shops in The Battery Atlanta before heading into the game to cheer on the defending World Series Champions. The recently opened EVEN Hotel Atlanta - Cobb Galleria is the perfect place to stay for Braves fans wanting to stick to their wellness routine. With a state-of-the-art Fitness Studio, in-room fitness zone, and healthy meal options at EVEN Kitchen & Bar - guests can channel their inner athlete. There are also scenic parks around the hotel including the Galleria Garden, Taylor-Brawner Park, and Whitfield park. The hotel is just a four-minute drive from Truist Park. Crowne Plaza Suites Arlington - Ballpark - Stadium is great place to stay if you're heading to Dallas to cheer on the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Need to get some work done during your visit? Book one of the WorkLife Suites, designed to maximize your productivity while on the road. You'll also want to visit AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, the Cotton Bowl Classic, and the Big 12 Championship football game, during your visit.

Southeast of Dallas is "Space City," home to the Houston Astros. Check into Holiday Inn Houston Downtown, located between the heart of downtown and the excitement of midtown, you'll have plenty to keep you busy. Houston's Metrorail is located across the street, so you can easily travel to Minute Maid Park. You'll also be close to nightlife and restaurants, parks, museums, the Houston Zoo, and the Downtown Aquarium. Traveling with the kids? Kids 12 and under eat free at Burger Theory, the onsite restaurant.

Hotel Indigo St. Louis Downtown is perfect for fans wanting to experience the culture of one of America's most iconic cities. You can walk to Busch Stadium, taking in all the sights and sounds along the way. In addition to cheering on the Cardinals, you'll have plenty of attractions to explore. St. Louis has more free major attractions than any city in the U.S. after Washington, D.C. The boutique hotel also offers great dining experiences, with The Switchlist restaurant, named after the historical site on which the hotel was built. You can also enjoy a cocktail while taking in the views at the rooftop Penthouse Bar inspired by Eero Sarrinen, the architect of the Gateway Arch.

Heading to the Great White North? InterContinental Toronto Centre is the ideal place to stay to catch the Blue Jays. Located less than a mile from the Rogers Centre, you can walk to the game while exploring the Entertainment District. The hotel is also steps away from other major attractions like the CN Tower and Ripley's Aquarium, so you'll have plenty to do before or after the game. You can also relax at the 8,000 square foot Spa InterContinental, located on the third floor.

Looking for a little more space during your baseball expedition? Staybridge Suites St. Petersburg Downtown is only five blocks from Tropicana Field, home of the Tampa Bay Rays. You can enjoy apartment-style accommodations at this all-suite hotel. Near the downtown waterfront district is a dynamic arts community with world renowned arts museums including the Dali Museum, the Chihuly Collection, and The Morean Arts Center. If you find yourself in Colorado's "Mile High City" to cheer on the Rockies, look no further than the Hotel Indigo Downtown - Union Station. Steps away from Coors Field, it's the perfect place to experience the local culture while catching a game. Each Hotel Indigo is different, capturing the spirt of the neighborhood. Located in Denver's oldest neighborhood lower downtown, or LoDo, you can check out the lively restaurants, local boutiques, and trendy bars within walking distance of the hotel.