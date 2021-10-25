Intercontinental Hotels : Expo! Expo! Read all about it! The wonder of Expo 2020 in Dubai

"It is a great opportunity for us in the hospitality and tourism industry and to see hotels and restaurants bustling with activity again," says Haitham Mattar, Managing Director for Middle East, Africa, and Southwest Asia. "Hotels are holding 'Expo ready' sessions for their teams. We'll have special menus for the event, shuttle buses, Expo 2020 passports for kids, and even specialized catering for every cultural dietary requirement."

The overarching theme of Expo 2020 is "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future," with 191 countries participating. Each week, the Expo will focus on a topic such as climate, travel, education, health, and more. With this exciting, global event slated to bring in thousands of visitors to Dubai each month for the duration of the expo, IHG Hotels & Resorts is welcoming guests back to our hotels in this part of the world.

What will opportunity, mobility, and sustainability look like in the future? All three areas experienced tremendous paradigm shifts over the last two years and now this question is at the heart of Expo 2020 - happening now through March in Dubai. It's the region's first world expo (initially slated for last year) and the first to be hosted by an Arab nation.

"Our hotel teams are proud to be a part of such a significant event," says David Todd, Head of Operations, Middle East and Africa, for IHG. "We're excited to be welcoming guests from around the world once more and providing them with a comfortable stay and the warm hospitality our region is known for."

As the first major international event since the global pandemic, Todd also says guest health and safety is a top priority.

"While we expect that a substantial number of visitors to the Expo will be vaccinated (Expo 2020 mandates vaccine or negative Covid test for entry), the wellbeing of all our guests is a top priority," says Todd. "Across all our hotels, our global, industry-leading IHG Clean Promise gives guests the confidence they need during their stay."

With innovation in every field from technology to art to gastronomy celebrated at Expo 2020, there is optimism and excitement throughout the region.

"The hospitality industry is really united on Expo 2020, and we want it to be a success," says Mattar. "We want it to not only benefit the UAE economically and culturally, but also inspire the world."

