Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IHG   GB00BHJYC057

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC

(IHG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Intercontinental Hotels : Expo! Expo! Read all about it! The wonder of Expo 2020 in Dubai

10/25/2021 | 11:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

What will opportunity, mobility, and sustainability look like in the future? All three areas experienced tremendous paradigm shifts over the last two years and now this question is at the heart of Expo 2020 - happening now through March in Dubai. It's the region's first world expo (initially slated for last year) and the first to be hosted by an Arab nation.

The overarching theme of Expo 2020 is "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future," with 191 countries participating. Each week, the Expo will focus on a topic such as climate, travel, education, health, and more. With this exciting, global event slated to bring in thousands of visitors to Dubai each month for the duration of the expo, IHG Hotels & Resorts is welcoming guests back to our hotels in this part of the world.

"It is a great opportunity for us in the hospitality and tourism industry and to see hotels and restaurants bustling with activity again," says Haitham Mattar, Managing Director for Middle East, Africa, and Southwest Asia. "Hotels are holding 'Expo ready' sessions for their teams. We'll have special menus for the event, shuttle buses, Expo 2020 passports for kids, and even specialized catering for every cultural dietary requirement."


There are 22 IHG Hotels & Resorts in Dubai to choose from such as InterContinental Dubai Festival City, Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina and voco Dubai all located less than an hour away from Expo 2020.

"Our hotel teams are proud to be a part of such a significant event," says David Todd, Head of Operations, Middle East and Africa, for IHG. "We're excited to be welcoming guests from around the world once more and providing them with a comfortable stay and the warm hospitality our region is known for."

As the first major international event since the global pandemic, Todd also says guest health and safety is a top priority.

"While we expect that a substantial number of visitors to the Expo will be vaccinated (Expo 2020 mandates vaccine or negative Covid test for entry), the wellbeing of all our guests is a top priority," says Todd. "Across all our hotels, our global, industry-leading IHG Clean Promise gives guests the confidence they need during their stay."

With innovation in every field from technology to art to gastronomy celebrated at Expo 2020, there is optimism and excitement throughout the region.

"The hospitality industry is really united on Expo 2020, and we want it to be a success," says Mattar. "We want it to not only benefit the UAE economically and culturally, but also inspire the world."

Added Expo benefits:
Book your Expo Stay now with breakfast and one Expo ticket included.

More rewards with your stay:
IHG Rewards members can triple their points with our 3X offer.

More dining choices and rewards:
Global & regional cuisines, dining experiences and other great offers can be found here.

Disclaimer

IHG - Intercontinental Hotels Group plc published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 15:43:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
11:44aINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Expo! Expo! Read all about it! The wonder of Expo 2020 in Dubai
PU
11:34aINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Transcript IHG Third Quarter Trading Update 22102021
PU
06:34aINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : & Resorts expands Spanish portfolio with the opening of InterCon..
PU
10/22ADRs Close Mostly Lower; IHG Trades Actively
DJ
10/22FTSE 100 Closed Up as It Shrugs off the Week's Negative Sentiment
DJ
10/22INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Director Declaration - Form 6-K
PU
10/22INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : 2021 Third Quarter Trading Update - Form 6-K
PU
10/22Gains for Miners Lift FTSE 100
DJ
10/22Sterling Pares Losses After UK PMI Data
DJ
10/22INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Q3 Revenue Per Available Room Soars 66%
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 400 M - -
Net income 2021 195 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 292 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 64,4x
Yield 2021 0,30%
Capitalization 12 051 M 12 064 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,2x
EV / Sales 2022 7,74x
Nbr of Employees 12 832
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 66,69 $
Average target price 69,92 $
Spread / Average Target 4,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keith Barr Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Patrick Jean-Pierre Cescau Non-Executive Chairman
George Turner EVP, Chief Technology & Commercial Officer
Dale F. Morrison Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC3.41%12 064
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.17.31%50 395
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.27.32%39 479
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION11.41%9 092
ACCOR1.15%8 993
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION13.38%6 644