Intercontinental Hotels : Expo! Expo! Read all about it! The wonder of Expo 2020 in Dubai

What will opportunity, mobility, and sustainability look like in the future? All three areas experienced tremendous paradigm shifts over the last two years and now this question is at the heart of Expo 2020 - happening now through March in Dubai. It's the region's first world expo (initially slated for last year) and the first to be hosted by an Arab nation.

The overarching theme of Expo 2020 is "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future," with 191 countries participating. Each week, the Expo will focus on a topic such as climate, travel, education, health, and more. With this exciting, global event slated to bring in thousands of visitors to Dubai each month for the duration of the expo, IHG Hotels & Resorts is welcoming guests back to our hotels in this part of the world.

"It is a great opportunity for us in the hospitality and tourism industry and to see hotels and restaurants bustling with activity again," says Haitham Mattar, Managing Director for Middle East, Africa, and Southwest Asia. "Hotels are holding 'Expo ready' sessions for their teams. We'll have special menus for the event, shuttle buses, Expo 2020 passports for kids, and even specialized catering for every cultural dietary requirement."

There are 22 IHG Hotels & Resorts in Dubai to choose from such as InterContinental Dubai Festival City Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina and voco Dubai all located less than an hour away from Expo 2020.