29 August 2023: Hotel Indigo, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts' luxury & lifestyle collection, today announced the opening of its fourth property in Japan in the vibrant capital city of Tokyo. Together with Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, the neighbourhood-inspired Hotel Indigo Tokyo Shibuya has opened its doors in one of Tokyo's most well-known areas near the iconic Shibuya Crossing.

Hotel Indigo Tokyo Shibuya draws its neighbourhood inspiration from the colourful and dynamic urban jungle of the surrounding Shibuya. 'Kaleidosopic Urban Jungle' sets the scene for the hotel's design with striking, fashion-led artworks throughout the 12th floor reception area, each adorned with denim and leather motifs in a nod to Shibuya's rich fashion culture. Linear design features drawn from Shibuya's well-known and much photographed Scramble Crossing are woven throughout the hotel's public areas.

The 272-room hotel features a unique selection of vinyl records in each guestroom - paying homage to Shibuya's music culture - and offers sensational views of Tokyo Skytree and Mount Fuji on a clear day.

With arts and entertainment at the core of the neighbourhood, the hotel's newly opened restaurant, Gallery 11, further celebrates the rich culture with fascinating art works adorning its walls capturing the eclectic spirit of Shibuya. Diners can expect a feast for the senses with Gallery 11 serving up a fusion of delectable Mediterranean with a Japanese twist using the freshest local and seasonal ingredients to create unforgettable flavours in its menus.

Before heading out for a day of exploring, shopping, or work, guests can drop into Shibrewya, the hotel's neighbourhood café for a freshly brewed cup of original roast coffee and Instagrammable waffles shaped like Hachiko, Shibuya's famous and beloved Akita dog, whose statue stands tall in the centre of Shibuya.

Walking distance from Shibuya Scramble Crossing - one of the world's busiest and most well-known pedestrian crossings - Hotel Indigo Tokyo Shibuya is nestled within Japan's most popular shopping and dining districts. The area is home to world class architecture, unique cultural experiences, and relaxing urban parks.

General Manager of Hotel Indigo Tokyo Shibuya, Rebecca Thorn said of the opening: "We are very proud to open the fourth Hotel Indigo in Japan, and the first in an urban setting. Hotel Indigo Tokyo Shibuya is a celebration of one of the world's most diverse, ever-evolving neighbourhoods. Our hotel brings to life Shibuya's culture of art, fashion, music and design, and we can't wait to share our stories. We are certain that our guests will discover new and exciting experiences in Shibuya."

The Hotel Indigo brand first debuted in Japan in 2020 with the openings of Hotel Indigo Hakone Gora and Hotel Indigo Karuizawa, and in 2022 Hotel Indigo Inuyama Urakuen Garden followed. In 2024, the brand is also due to debut in Nagasaki.

With 145 open and 128 pipeline hotels globally, Hotel Indigo is one of the world's leading boutique lifestyle brands that provide a gateway to discover some of the most inspiring neighbourhoods. Each Hotel Indigo draws inspiration from the local neighbourhood, culture and popular trends in food, drink, and design to create a warm and vibrant atmosphere.